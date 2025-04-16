Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Sensirion Connected Solutions' continuous methane emissions monitoring solution Nubo Sphere receives US EPA approval for periodic screenings



16.04.2025 / 17:15 CET/CEST





Media Release 16 April 2025, Sensirion Connected Solutions, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland Sensirion Connected Solutions' continuous methane emissions monitoring solution Nubo Sphere receives US EPA approval for periodic screenings Stäfa, Switzerland - Sensirion Connected Solutions, a leading provider of methane monitoring solutions, is proud to announce that its continuous methane monitoring solution, Nubo Sphere, has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as an alternative test method for periodic screenings under NSPS OOOOb regulations. This approval highlights Nubo Sphere's ability to seamlessly integrate the advantages of continuous monitoring into regulatory compliance programs by replacing traditional periodic screening surveys. Methane emissions monitoring has traditionally relied on periodic inspections, using technologies such as Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) or Audio-Visual-Olfactory (AVO) surveys, which offer only momentary snapshots of emissions. Nubo Sphere changes the game by delivering continuous emissions data at a low total cost of ownership, allowing operators to detect and mitigate emissions fast, and to identify trends before scheduled inspections are required. This proactive strategy enhances regulatory compliance, minimizes operational costs, and contributes to a more sustainable industry. Full flexibility and operational efficiency As an approved alternative for periodic screenings, Nubo Sphere can be used in place of or alongside traditional AVO, OGI, and Method 21 surveys, meeting the same regulatory standards for surveying and reporting. This solution's approval offers operators full flexibility to choose from detection thresholds between 1 and 15 kg/h, and consequently select a linked screening frequency that matches site-specific emission profiles. As Nubo Sphere provides continuous insights between periodic screenings, it allows for proactive site maintenance and repairs. Reporting and follow-up requirements are streamlined, as those only become necessary if emissions exceed the chosen detection threshold during the 12-hour screening window. 24/7 coverage and early super-emitter detection comes for free, ensuring that operators have a comprehensive understanding of their emissions footprint at all times. "We are thrilled to announce the approval of our Nubo Sphere solution," said Felix Hoehne, General Manager of Sensirion Connected Solutions. "This milestone underscores our commitment to providing innovative and cost-effective methane monitoring solutions, enabling our customers to achieve regulatory compliance proactively and more efficiently. Leveraging our expertise, we look forward to supporting US oil and gas operators in addressing their emissions challenges to enhance operational efficiency as well as safety." Proven technology from a global innovation leader Nubo Sphere is built on Sensirion's proprietary laser-based photoacoustic sensor technology, offering high measurement accuracy and stability. Its rugged and modular design supports reliable operation in harsh and remote environments. As part of the globally established Sensirion Group, Sensirion Connected Solutions provides the manufacturing scale, product quality, and long-term reliability that operators require for industrial deployments to meet long-term investment goals. Click here to learn more about Sensirion Connected Solutions: www.sensirion-connected.com The official approval letter can be found here: https://www.epa.gov/emc/oil-and-gas-alternative-test-methods About Sensirion Connected Solutions Sensirion Connected Solutions specializes in sensor-based IoT-solutions and services for emissions monitoring in the energy sector. By integrating proprietary sensor technology, advanced data analytics and an intuitive user interface, Sensirion Connected Solutions provides the transparency and actionable insights needed to reduce emissions. The company aims to help oil and gas operators comply with regulations, meet their ESG goals, improve safety and enhance operational efficiency. Headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland, and Chicago, Illinois, USA, Sensirion Connected Solutions is part of Sensirion Holding, a leading global manufacturer of high-performance digital microsensors for environmental and flow sensing applications. Additional features:



File: SensirionCS_MediaRelease_EPA-Approval_EN

File: SensirionCS_PressRelease_EPA-PS-Approval_Keyvisual

File: SensirionCS_Felix-Hoehne_300dpi





End of Media Release

