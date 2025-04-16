AS Tallink Grupp Audited Annual Report for the Financial Year 2024

On 16 April 2025 the Supervisory Board of AS Tallink Grupp approved the audited annual report for 2024 and will submit it to the General Meeting of Shareholders for approval.

Compared to the unaudited interim report published on February 20 there are no differences in the audited annual report in terms of the financial results.

The audited annual report of AS Tallink Grupp for the financial year 2024 in ESEF format together with the independent auditor's report is attached to this release and will be made available on the website of AS Tallink Grupp at https://company.tallink.com/for-investors/reports-and-financial-key-figures.

In the financial year 2024 (1 January - 31 December), AS Tallink Grupp and its subsidiaries (the Group) carried 5.6 million passengers, which is down 2.2% compared to the financial year 2023. The number of cargo units transported decreased by 6.4% compared to the previous financial year and the number of passenger cars transported decreased by 7.5%, year-on-year.

The Group's audited consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 785.8 million (EUR 835.3 million in the financial year 2023), down 5.9% year-on-year. Revenue from the route operations (the Group's core business) decreased by EUR 6.9 million to EUR 638.9 million compared to the financial year 2023. The Group's EBITDA was EUR 175.2 million (EUR 214.5 million in the financial year 2023) and the audited net profit for the period was EUR 40.3 million (EUR 78.9 million in the financial year 2023).

The following operational factors impacted the Group's revenue and operating results in 2024:

Demand continued to be affected by low consumer and business confidence, economic challenges in the Group's core markets and global geopolitical tensions.

As at the end of the financial year, the Group operated 14 vessels including 2 shuttle vessels, 2 cargo vessels, 5 cruise ferries, 3 vessels that were chartered out (4 at the beginning of the year) and 2 vessels that were laid up.

The Group extended the charter agreement of the cruise ferry Galaxy I until October 2025 with an extension option of 6+6 months and signed an agreement for the chartering of the cruise ferry Silja Europa until June 2025 with an extension option of 7+6+6 months.

The Group sold the cruise ferry Isabelle in January 2024.

The Group operated 3 hotels in Tallinn and 1 in Riga.

The Group's net debt was EUR 537.7 million as at the end of the financial year (EUR 607.3 million as at 31 December 2023) bringing the net debt to EBITDA ratio to 3.07 as at 31 December 2024.

In the financial year 2024, total loan repayment and related interest expense amounted to EUR 116.1 million.

The Group paid dividends in the amount of EUR 44.6 million and related income tax expense in the amount of EUR 9.2 million.

As a result of a voluntary takeover bid, the shareholding of AS Infortar, the core shareholder of the Group, increased from 46.8% to 68.5% as at 9 August 2024. AS Tallink Grupp continues as an independent listed company also after AS Infortar became the majority shareholder of the Group.

The Group continues to focus on cost efficiencies from the previously implemented measures and maintaining profitable operations on its core routes.

The Group monitors the developments on its core routes including the capacity of each route and continues to look for new chartering options for vessels not used on the main routes and to work on extending the existing charter agreements.

Key figures

For the year ended 31 December 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 Revenue (EUR million) 785.8 835.3 771.4 476.9 442.9 Gross profit/loss (EUR million) 153.6 203.8 113.5 21.7 -43.5 EBITDA¹ (EUR million) 175.2 214.5 135.8 58.3 8 EBIT¹ (EUR million) 77.4 113.3 37.7 -37 -92.6 Net profit/loss for the period (EUR million) 40.3 78.9 13.9 -56.6 -108.3 Depreciation and amortisation¹ (EUR million) 97.8 101.2 98.1 95.3 100.7 Capital expenditures¹ ²(EUR million) 22.4 28.2 203.3 20.2 100.1 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding 743 569 064 743 569 064 743 569 064 694 444 381 669 882 040 Earnings/loss per share¹ (EUR) 0.05 0.11 0.02 -0.08 -0.16 Number of passengers¹ 5 580 016 5 705 600 5 462 085 2 961 975 3 732 102 Number of cargo units¹ 303 234 323 990 409 769 369 170 359 811 Average number of employees¹ 4 964 4 879 5 023 4 360 6 104 As at 31 December 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 Total assets (EUR million) 1 463.90 1 555.20 1 691.60 1 585.90 1 516.20 Total liabilities (EUR million) 681.6 769.5 984.7 893.4 801.9 Interest-bearing liabilities¹ (EUR million) 556.4 649.3 853.5 779.9 705.1 Net debt¹ (EUR million) 537.7 607.3 738.6 652.4 677.3 Net debt to EBITDA¹ 3.1 2.8 5.4 11.2 84.2 Total equity (EUR million) 782.3 785.8 706.9 692.5 714.3 Equity ratio¹ (%) 53.40% 50.50% 41.80% 43.70% 47.10% Number of ordinary shares outstanding 743 569 064 743 569 064 743 569 064 743 569 064 669 882 040 Shareholders' equity per share (EUR) 1.05 1.06 0.95 0.93 1.07 Ratios¹ 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 Gross margin (%) 19.50% 24.40% 14.70% 4.50% -9.80% EBITDA margin (%) 22.30% 25.70% 17.60% 12.20% 1.80% EBIT margin (%) 9.90% 13.60% 4.90% -7.80% -20.90% Net profit/loss margin (%) 5.10% 9.40% 1.80% -11.90% -24.50% ROA (%) 5.10% 7.00% 2.40% -2.40% -6.10% ROE (%) 5.20% 10.60% 2.10% -8.20% -14.10% ROCE (%) 6.00% 8.40% 3.10% -2.80% 7.20% Current ratio 0.5 0.5 0.7 0.6 0.4

¹ Alternative performance measures based on ESMA guidelines are disclosed in the "Alternative performance measures" section of the report.

2 Does not include additions to right-of-use assets.

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

For the year ended 31 December, in thousands of EUR 2024 2023 Revenue 785 822 835 325 Cost of sales -632 266 -631 491 Gross profit/loss 153 556 203 834 Sales and marketing expenses -43 849 -42 162 Administrative expenses -52 853 -52 401 Impairment loss on receivables 7 -71 Other operating income 21 684 4 275 Other operating expenses -1 115 -171 Result from operating activities 77 430 113 304 Finance income 938 1 332 Finance costs -29 198 -36 864 Share of profit/loss of equity-accounted investees 0 -75 Profit/loss before income tax 49 170 77 697 Income tax -8 896 1 175 Net profit/loss 40 274 78 872 Net profit/loss attributable to equity holders of the Parent 40 274 78 872 Other compherensive income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 332 -172 Other comprehensive income 332 -172 Total comprehensive income 40 606 78 700 Total comprehensive income attributable to equity holders of the Parent 40 606 78 700 Basic and diluted loss per share (in EUR) 0.054 0.106

Consolidated statement of financial position

As at 31 December, in thousands of EUR 2024 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 18 705 41 921 Trade and other receivables 25 268 31 766 Prepayments 8 764 7 661 Prepaid income tax 0 193 Inventories 48 083 41 411 Current assets 6 901 122 952 107 721 Investments in equity-accounted investees 0 Other financial assets and prepayments 518 4 794 Deferred income tax assets 21 840 21 840 Investment property 300 300 Property, plant and equipment 1 310 000 1 377 664 Intangible assets 23 562 27 671 Non-current assets 1 356 220 1 432 269 TOTAL ASSETS 1 463 941 1 555 221 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 104 549 104 097 Trade and other payables 95 146 85 406 Payables to owners 6 6 Income tax liability 7 10 Deferred income 30 102 34 788 Current liabilities 229 810 224 307 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 451 825 545 160 Non-current liabilities 451 825 545 160 Total liabilities 681 635 769 467 Share capital 349 477 349 477 Share Premium 663 663 Reserves 65 901 67 056 Retained earnings 366 265 368 558 Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent 782 306 785 754 Total equity 782 306 785 754 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 1 463 941 1 555 221

Consolidated statement of cash flows

For the year ended 31 December, in thousands of EUR 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net profit/loss for the period 40 274 78 872 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortisation 97 751 101 224 Net gain/loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment -18 260 -15 Net interest expense 28 008 35 290 Loss from equity-accounted investees 0 75 Net unrealised foreign exchange gain/loss 288 -198 Loss from investments 560 123 Income tax 8 896 -1 175 Adjustments 117 243 135 324 Changes in: Receivables related to operating activities 6 481 -378 Prepayments related to operating activities -776 1 718 Inventories -13 573 -1 446 Liabilities related to operating activities 8 505 -10 457 Changes in assets and liabilities 637 -10 563 Cash generated from operating activities 158 154 203 633 Income tax paid -4 740 -186 NET CASH FROM/USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES 153 414 203 447 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets -22 260 -28 131 Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 24 555 613 Interest received 938 1 332 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES 3 233 -26 186 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from loans received 0 59 972 Repayment of loans received -87 045 -251 431 Change in overdraft 0 -15 Payment of lease liabilities -18 659 -21 519 Interest paid -29 095 -32 827 Payment of transaction costs related to loans -450 -4 455 Dividends paid -44 614 NET CASH FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES -179 863 -250 275 TOTAL NET CASH FLOW -23 216 -73 014 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 41 921 114 935 Change in cash and cash equivalents -23 216 -73 014 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 18 705 41 921

