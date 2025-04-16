ALKALINE WATER Co INC: Alkaline Water Company Announces National Distribution Agreement with Major Wholesale Grocery Distributor

Partnership Expands Alkaline88's Footprint Across Key U.S. Regions, Fueling Market Penetration

The Alkaline Water Company, Inc. (OTC Pink:WTER) (hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), a leader in the beverage industry known for its purified alkaline water, enhanced with Himalayan rock salt, today announced a national distribution agreement with a leading wholesale grocery distributor. This strategic partnership marks a pivotal step in establishing the Company's position as a leading premium water company in the United States and significantly expanding its reach and visibility across the nation.

Strategic Significance

Building on the momentum of the Company's recent $1.5 million inventory agreement, this new distribution deal marks a pivotal inflection point in the Company's growth strategy. It positions the Company for accelerated market penetration and enhanced visibility within the premium water category.

"We are excited about this transformative distribution partnership for The Alkaline Water Company," stated Ricky Wright, CEO. "This strategic arrangement represents a significant advancement in building our rapidly growing market presence. Our wholesale partner services over 7,500 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases, and institutions across the Midwest, South, and Northeast regions. Their impressive reach and proven distribution capabilities makes them an ideal partner for our growth strategy.

Wright added, "As we continue to strengthen our position in the premium water category, their established infrastructure and supply chain expertise will be instrumental in helping us reliably serve our retail partners and consumers."

About The Alkaline Water Company, Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTC: WTER), is a leader in the premium beverage industry, committed to providing superior, clean, and pure hydration solutions to consumers nationwide. The company's flagship Alkaline88® brand has built strong recognition and consumer loyalty due to its simple, clean ingredient profile. Alkaline88® is crafted using a proprietary electrolysis process that infuses purified water with Himalayan rock salt, trace minerals, and electrolytes, achieving a perfectly balanced 8.8 pH, free of chemicals and additives. Under the leadership of returning co-founder Ricky Wright as CEO, the company is implementing disciplined strategies to drive operational improvements, market expansion, and sustainable profitable growth.

