First Horizon Corporation's Momentum Continues with Strong First Quarter 2025 Results

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders of $213 Million with an EPS of $0.41, a $0.12 Increase from Prior Quarter; $217 Million or $0.42 on an Adjusted Basis, Down $0.01 from Prior Quarter*

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") today reported first quarter net income available to common shareholders ("NIAC") of $213 million or earnings per share of $0.41, compared with fourth quarter 2024 NIAC of $158 million or earnings per share of $0.29. First quarter 2025 results were reduced by net $4 million after-tax, or $0.01 per share, of notable items compared with $71 million, or $0.13 per share, in fourth quarter 2024. Excluding notable items, adjusted first quarter 2025 NIAC was $217 million or $0.42 per share compared to $228 million or $0.43 per share in fourth quarter 2024.

"We are pleased to report strong performance as we begin 2025. Our commitment to delivering value to our shareholders through consistent returns is achieved by meeting client needs with tailored solutions, maintaining a strong associate culture, and supporting our communities with unwavering resolve," said President and CEO Bryan Jordan.

He continued, "Our business model prioritizes safety and soundness, profitability, and growth, equipping us to manage uncertainties and adapt to economic changes. For 161 years, First Horizon has demonstrated its ability to perform through diverse economic conditions and is well-positioned to achieve sustainable growth and continue delivering results that benefit our stakeholders for the long term."

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $81.5 billion in assets as of March 31, 2025, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

