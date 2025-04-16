We are thrilled to announce Youtility's multi-year partnership with Santander, bringing our energy, broadband, digital TV and mobile subscription management tools directly into the hands of their customers.

Santander customers can now access energy and broadband switching services seamlessly via the Santander mobile banking app and My Home Manager, with mobile services launching in the coming weeks.

At Youtility, our mission is simple: to simplify the way people manage their home finances. This partnership is a major milestone marking the first time in the UK that consumers can compare, switch, renew, and manage household contracts natively within a digital banking experience, powered by intelligent data to personalise and streamline the journey.

With UK households now paying an average of £1,8491 annually for energy, the highest in Europe (Ofgem), this launch couldn't be more timely. It reflects a growing demand for smarter, more transparent tools that help bill payers take control of household spending and find the best deals available.

To support this, we launched an exclusive market beating tariff with one of the big six energy suppliers exclusive to Santander, helpings its customers to save thousands in the first week alone.

The impact is clear: by switching or renewing energy contracts through Youtility, UK households are saving £234 per year on average, with thousands already benefiting since our launch with Santander.

