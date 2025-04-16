WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CSX Corp (CSX) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $646 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $880 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 7.0% to $3.423 billion from $3.681 billion last year.CSX Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $646 Mln. vs. $880 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $3.423 Bln vs. $3.681 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX