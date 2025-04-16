WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alcoa Corp. (AA):Earnings: $548 million in Q1 vs. -$252 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.07 in Q1 vs. -$1.41 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Alcoa Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $568 million or $2.15 per share for the period.Analysts projected $1.41 per share Revenue: $3.369 billion in Q1 vs. $2.599 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX