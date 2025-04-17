ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - ABB Ltd (ABBNY) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last yearThe company's earnings came in at $1.102 billion, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $905 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $7.935 billion from $7.870 billion last year.ABB Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.102 Bln. vs. $905 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.60 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $7.935 Bln vs. $7.870 Bln last year.Looking ahead, for the second quarter, the Group anticipates comparable revenue growth in the mid-single digit range. It also expects its operational EBITA margin to remain broadly stable when compared with last year's 19 percent.For the full-year, ABB projects a positive book-to-bill, comparable revenue growth in the mid-single digit range, with an improvement in the operational EBITA margin.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX