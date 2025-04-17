Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 17-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 16 April 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 70,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 267.80 Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 252.40 Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 259.4256

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 5,491,580 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,554,870.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 16/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 259.4256

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 778 266.20 08:28:41 00074871126TRLO0 XLON 446 265.40 08:42:16 00074871594TRLO0 XLON 290 265.40 08:42:16 00074871595TRLO0 XLON 860 264.80 08:58:31 00074872256TRLO0 XLON 188 264.60 09:18:26 00074873374TRLO0 XLON 400 267.80 09:29:24 00074874286TRLO0 XLON 319 267.80 09:29:24 00074874287TRLO0 XLON 370 267.00 09:31:29 00074874462TRLO0 XLON 355 267.00 09:31:29 00074874463TRLO0 XLON 797 267.00 09:31:29 00074874464TRLO0 XLON 828 266.40 09:31:38 00074874474TRLO0 XLON 89 266.60 10:30:25 00074877782TRLO0 XLON 698 266.60 10:30:25 00074877783TRLO0 XLON 800 267.20 11:06:34 00074878682TRLO0 XLON 44 267.20 11:06:34 00074878683TRLO0 XLON 908 266.60 11:14:03 00074878966TRLO0 XLON 800 266.60 11:14:03 00074878967TRLO0 XLON 33 266.60 11:14:03 00074878968TRLO0 XLON 15000 266.00 11:30:00 00074879362TRLO0 XLON 721 266.00 11:30:02 00074879363TRLO0 XLON 174 265.00 11:37:09 00074879510TRLO0 XLON 174 265.00 11:37:09 00074879511TRLO0 XLON 4 265.00 11:37:09 00074879512TRLO0 XLON 204 265.00 11:37:09 00074879513TRLO0 XLON 403 265.00 11:37:09 00074879514TRLO0 XLON 801 264.00 11:38:23 00074879584TRLO0 XLON 363 264.00 11:38:23 00074879585TRLO0 XLON 363 264.00 11:38:23 00074879591TRLO0 XLON 339 263.00 11:38:26 00074879627TRLO0 XLON 357 263.00 11:38:26 00074879628TRLO0 XLON 300 263.20 11:51:03 00074880103TRLO0 XLON 253 263.20 11:51:42 00074880124TRLO0 XLON 268 263.20 11:51:42 00074880125TRLO0 XLON 755 262.60 12:00:00 00074880323TRLO0 XLON 527 260.40 12:01:00 00074880369TRLO0 XLON 171 260.40 12:01:00 00074880370TRLO0 XLON 369 258.40 12:10:07 00074880596TRLO0 XLON 410 258.40 12:10:07 00074880597TRLO0 XLON 697 257.00 12:23:38 00074880870TRLO0 XLON 591 255.00 12:24:00 00074880939TRLO0 XLON 107 255.00 12:24:00 00074880940TRLO0 XLON 766 255.00 12:24:00 00074880941TRLO0 XLON 529 255.00 12:24:22 00074880978TRLO0 XLON 181 255.00 12:24:22 00074880979TRLO0 XLON 151 255.00 12:24:22 00074880980TRLO0 XLON 805 254.80 12:25:06 00074881011TRLO0 XLON 822 254.80 12:27:55 00074881097TRLO0 XLON 742 254.00 12:28:32 00074881125TRLO0 XLON 980 255.00 12:52:32 00074881880TRLO0 XLON 18 255.00 12:52:32 00074881881TRLO0 XLON 420 254.80 12:53:50 00074881920TRLO0 XLON 376 254.80 12:53:50 00074881921TRLO0 XLON 400 256.60 13:26:40 00074882929TRLO0 XLON 77 257.60 13:33:45 00074883184TRLO0 XLON 776 257.60 13:38:34 00074883517TRLO0 XLON 933 256.60 13:51:19 00074884224TRLO0 XLON 14 256.20 13:56:37 00074884427TRLO0 XLON 13 256.20 13:56:37 00074884428TRLO0 XLON 176 256.20 14:00:28 00074884516TRLO0 XLON 20 256.20 14:00:50 00074884545TRLO0 XLON 605 256.20 14:05:20 00074884710TRLO0 XLON 33 255.00 14:05:22 00074884712TRLO0 XLON 823 255.00 14:05:22 00074884713TRLO0 XLON 371 254.40 14:30:18 00074885808TRLO0 XLON 87 254.40 14:32:46 00074886180TRLO0 XLON 353 256.60 14:38:45 00074887133TRLO0 XLON 513 256.60 14:38:45 00074887134TRLO0 XLON 829 255.20 14:54:37 00074888881TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

