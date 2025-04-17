Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.04.2025
Antimon bei 59.000 USD/ t - Global Tactical's Antimonminen in den USA mit 32,95 % Gehalt!
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Düsseldorf
17.04.25
08:12 Uhr
2,840 Euro
-0,020
-0,70 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
17.04.2025 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
17-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 16 April 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche 
Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary 
Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            70,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            267.80 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            252.40 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            259.4256

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 5,491,580 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,554,870.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 16/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 259.4256

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
778                266.20      08:28:41          00074871126TRLO0      XLON 
446                265.40      08:42:16          00074871594TRLO0      XLON 
290                265.40      08:42:16          00074871595TRLO0      XLON 
860                264.80      08:58:31          00074872256TRLO0      XLON 
188                264.60      09:18:26          00074873374TRLO0      XLON 
400                267.80      09:29:24          00074874286TRLO0      XLON 
319                267.80      09:29:24          00074874287TRLO0      XLON 
370                267.00      09:31:29          00074874462TRLO0      XLON 
355                267.00      09:31:29          00074874463TRLO0      XLON 
797                267.00      09:31:29          00074874464TRLO0      XLON 
828                266.40      09:31:38          00074874474TRLO0      XLON 
89                266.60      10:30:25          00074877782TRLO0      XLON 
698                266.60      10:30:25          00074877783TRLO0      XLON 
800                267.20      11:06:34          00074878682TRLO0      XLON 
44                267.20      11:06:34          00074878683TRLO0      XLON 
908                266.60      11:14:03          00074878966TRLO0      XLON 
800                266.60      11:14:03          00074878967TRLO0      XLON 
33                266.60      11:14:03          00074878968TRLO0      XLON 
15000               266.00      11:30:00          00074879362TRLO0      XLON 
721                266.00      11:30:02          00074879363TRLO0      XLON 
174                265.00      11:37:09          00074879510TRLO0      XLON 
174                265.00      11:37:09          00074879511TRLO0      XLON 
4                 265.00      11:37:09          00074879512TRLO0      XLON 
204                265.00      11:37:09          00074879513TRLO0      XLON 
403                265.00      11:37:09          00074879514TRLO0      XLON 
801                264.00      11:38:23          00074879584TRLO0      XLON 
363                264.00      11:38:23          00074879585TRLO0      XLON 
363                264.00      11:38:23          00074879591TRLO0      XLON 
339                263.00      11:38:26          00074879627TRLO0      XLON 
357                263.00      11:38:26          00074879628TRLO0      XLON 
300                263.20      11:51:03          00074880103TRLO0      XLON 
253                263.20      11:51:42          00074880124TRLO0      XLON 
268                263.20      11:51:42          00074880125TRLO0      XLON 
755                262.60      12:00:00          00074880323TRLO0      XLON 
527                260.40      12:01:00          00074880369TRLO0      XLON 
171                260.40      12:01:00          00074880370TRLO0      XLON 
369                258.40      12:10:07          00074880596TRLO0      XLON 
410                258.40      12:10:07          00074880597TRLO0      XLON 
697                257.00      12:23:38          00074880870TRLO0      XLON 
591                255.00      12:24:00          00074880939TRLO0      XLON 
107                255.00      12:24:00          00074880940TRLO0      XLON 
766                255.00      12:24:00          00074880941TRLO0      XLON 
529                255.00      12:24:22          00074880978TRLO0      XLON 
181                255.00      12:24:22          00074880979TRLO0      XLON 
151                255.00      12:24:22          00074880980TRLO0      XLON 
805                254.80      12:25:06          00074881011TRLO0      XLON 
822                254.80      12:27:55          00074881097TRLO0      XLON 
742                254.00      12:28:32          00074881125TRLO0      XLON 
980                255.00      12:52:32          00074881880TRLO0      XLON 
18                255.00      12:52:32          00074881881TRLO0      XLON 
420                254.80      12:53:50          00074881920TRLO0      XLON 
376                254.80      12:53:50          00074881921TRLO0      XLON 
400                256.60      13:26:40          00074882929TRLO0      XLON 
77                257.60      13:33:45          00074883184TRLO0      XLON 
776                257.60      13:38:34          00074883517TRLO0      XLON 
933                256.60      13:51:19          00074884224TRLO0      XLON 
14                256.20      13:56:37          00074884427TRLO0      XLON 
13                256.20      13:56:37          00074884428TRLO0      XLON 
176                256.20      14:00:28          00074884516TRLO0      XLON 
20                256.20      14:00:50          00074884545TRLO0      XLON 
605                256.20      14:05:20          00074884710TRLO0      XLON 
33                255.00      14:05:22          00074884712TRLO0      XLON 
823                255.00      14:05:22          00074884713TRLO0      XLON 
371                254.40      14:30:18          00074885808TRLO0      XLON 
87                254.40      14:32:46          00074886180TRLO0      XLON 
353                256.60      14:38:45          00074887133TRLO0      XLON 
513                256.60      14:38:45          00074887134TRLO0      XLON 
829                255.20      14:54:37          00074888881TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 17, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

931                254.40      14:54:38          00074888882TRLO0      XLON 
400                254.40      14:59:40          00074889183TRLO0      XLON 
370                254.40      14:59:40          00074889184TRLO0      XLON 
840                254.40      14:59:40          00074889185TRLO0      XLON 
820                254.00      15:04:07          00074889420TRLO0      XLON 
6                 255.60      15:10:06          00074889871TRLO0      XLON 
202                255.60      15:13:21          00074890048TRLO0      XLON 
513                255.60      15:13:21          00074890049TRLO0      XLON 
832                255.60      15:13:21          00074890050TRLO0      XLON 
15                255.40      15:14:21          00074890116TRLO0      XLON 
834                255.40      15:14:21          00074890117TRLO0      XLON 
437                255.80      15:27:20          00074890989TRLO0      XLON 
761                255.80      15:27:20          00074890990TRLO0      XLON 
755                255.80      15:40:13          00074891650TRLO0      XLON 
1200               255.60      15:40:47          00074891678TRLO0      XLON 
3                 255.60      15:40:47          00074891679TRLO0      XLON 
175                255.60      15:40:47          00074891680TRLO0      XLON 
145                255.60      15:40:47          00074891681TRLO0      XLON 
304                255.60      15:40:47          00074891682TRLO0      XLON 
90                255.60      15:40:47          00074891683TRLO0      XLON 
618                254.40      15:40:48          00074891684TRLO0      XLON 
215                254.40      15:40:48          00074891685TRLO0      XLON 
13                254.00      15:40:50          00074891694TRLO0      XLON 
789                253.40      15:42:39          00074891817TRLO0      XLON 
505                252.40      15:49:54          00074892327TRLO0      XLON 
328                252.40      15:49:54          00074892328TRLO0      XLON 
60                253.60      15:58:56          00074892828TRLO0      XLON 
448                254.00      16:00:46          00074892995TRLO0      XLON 
138                254.00      16:00:46          00074892996TRLO0      XLON 
4                 254.00      16:00:46          00074892997TRLO0      XLON 
2147               254.00      16:00:46          00074892998TRLO0      XLON 
76                254.00      16:00:46          00074892999TRLO0      XLON 
400                254.00      16:00:46          00074893000TRLO0      XLON 
381                254.00      16:00:46          00074893001TRLO0      XLON 
1                 254.00      16:00:46          00074893002TRLO0      XLON 
448                254.00      16:00:46          00074893003TRLO0      XLON 
2                 254.00      16:00:46          00074893004TRLO0      XLON 
367                254.00      16:00:46          00074893005TRLO0      XLON 
380                254.00      16:01:22          00074893041TRLO0      XLON 
380                254.00      16:01:22          00074893042TRLO0      XLON 
539                253.60      16:02:51          00074893137TRLO0      XLON 
233                253.60      16:02:51          00074893138TRLO0      XLON 
722                253.40      16:09:57          00074893596TRLO0      XLON 
746                253.40      16:10:08          00074893621TRLO0      XLON 
748                253.40      16:10:41          00074893645TRLO0      XLON 
166                253.60      16:12:01          00074893724TRLO0      XLON 
245                253.60      16:12:01          00074893725TRLO0      XLON 
138                253.60      16:12:05          00074893727TRLO0      XLON 
244                253.60      16:12:05          00074893728TRLO0      XLON 
246                253.60      16:15:08          00074894093TRLO0      XLON 
400                253.60      16:15:56          00074894165TRLO0      XLON 
112                253.60      16:16:12          00074894192TRLO0      XLON 
688                253.60      16:16:12          00074894193TRLO0      XLON 
110                253.60      16:16:12          00074894194TRLO0      XLON 
772                253.00      16:18:15          00074894408TRLO0      XLON 
1038               253.40      16:24:16          00074894874TRLO0      XLON 
1248               253.40      16:24:16          00074894875TRLO0      XLON 
105                253.40      16:24:17          00074894876TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  383326 
EQS News ID:  2119598 
 
