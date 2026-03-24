Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 24-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 23 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026. Ordinary shares purchased: 20,000 Highest price paid per share: 462.00p Lowest price paid per share: 432.60p Volume weighted average price paid: 451.6874p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,803,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,242,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 5 445.60 08:11:34 00079805469TRLO0 XLON 729 445.60 08:11:34 00079805470TRLO0 XLON 649 444.80 08:15:00 00079805558TRLO0 XLON 766 445.00 08:15:00 00079805560TRLO0 XLON 758 440.20 08:56:13 00079806712TRLO0 XLON 791 442.00 09:10:15 00079807108TRLO0 XLON 688 437.20 09:33:19 00079807994TRLO0 XLON 733 436.00 09:36:10 00079808137TRLO0 XLON 353 432.60 10:20:56 00079809850TRLO0 XLON 374 432.60 10:20:56 00079809851TRLO0 XLON 17 437.00 10:42:29 00079810610TRLO0 XLON 124 437.00 10:42:29 00079810611TRLO0 XLON 43 437.00 10:42:29 00079810612TRLO0 XLON 34 437.00 10:42:29 00079810613TRLO0 XLON 271 436.20 10:42:55 00079810654TRLO0 XLON 34 436.20 10:42:55 00079810655TRLO0 XLON 650 436.20 10:48:06 00079810856TRLO0 XLON 688 436.20 10:56:12 00079811168TRLO0 XLON 70 436.20 10:56:12 00079811169TRLO0 XLON 675 453.80 11:12:01 00079812943TRLO0 XLON 458 456.40 11:22:21 00079813781TRLO0 XLON 238 456.40 11:22:21 00079813782TRLO0 XLON 611 457.40 11:42:17 00079814986TRLO0 XLON 54 457.40 11:42:17 00079814987TRLO0 XLON 349 456.40 11:56:15 00079815887TRLO0 XLON 404 456.40 11:56:15 00079815888TRLO0 XLON 754 455.80 12:06:44 00079816227TRLO0 XLON 734 456.20 12:12:59 00079816621TRLO0 XLON 784 460.40 12:22:37 00079816903TRLO0 XLON 785 460.40 12:23:48 00079816918TRLO0 XLON 687 462.00 15:55:25 00079825868TRLO0 XLON 415 462.00 15:55:25 00079825869TRLO0 XLON 233 462.00 15:55:25 00079825870TRLO0 XLON 802 462.00 15:55:25 00079825871TRLO0 XLON 780 462.00 15:55:25 00079825872TRLO0 XLON 757 462.00 15:55:25 00079825873TRLO0 XLON 682 462.00 15:55:25 00079825874TRLO0 XLON 753 462.00 15:55:25 00079825875TRLO0 XLON 382 459.80 16:00:43 00079826233TRLO0 XLON 323 459.80 16:03:45 00079826342TRLO0 XLON 419 460.40 16:10:51 00079826808TRLO0 XLON 144 460.80 16:13:21 00079826946TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Joshua Hughes Liam Kingsmill Berenberg +44 (0)20 3207 7800 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Ben Wright Harry Nicholas Mark Whitmore Sodali & Co +44 (0)7889 297 217 Public relations molten@sodali.com Elly Williamson Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 421892 EQS News ID: 2296282 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)