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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
24.03.26 | 08:55
5,050 Euro
+1,00 % +0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1005,50009:33
Dow Jones News
24.03.2026 08:33 Uhr
188 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
24-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 23 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these 
purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in 
the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase 
programme announced on 28 January 2026. 
  
Ordinary shares purchased:      20,000 
                     
Highest price paid per share:    462.00p 
                     
Lowest price paid per share:     432.60p 
                     
Volume weighted average price paid: 451.6874p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,803,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,242,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary   Transaction Time of transaction Transaction    Trading 
shares purchased    price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
            (GBp share) 
5            445.60    08:11:34      00079805469TRLO0  XLON 
729           445.60    08:11:34      00079805470TRLO0  XLON 
649           444.80    08:15:00      00079805558TRLO0  XLON 
766           445.00    08:15:00      00079805560TRLO0  XLON 
758           440.20    08:56:13      00079806712TRLO0  XLON 
791           442.00    09:10:15      00079807108TRLO0  XLON 
688           437.20    09:33:19      00079807994TRLO0  XLON 
733           436.00    09:36:10      00079808137TRLO0  XLON 
353           432.60    10:20:56      00079809850TRLO0  XLON 
374           432.60    10:20:56      00079809851TRLO0  XLON 
17           437.00    10:42:29      00079810610TRLO0  XLON 
124           437.00    10:42:29      00079810611TRLO0  XLON 
43           437.00    10:42:29      00079810612TRLO0  XLON 
34           437.00    10:42:29      00079810613TRLO0  XLON 
271           436.20    10:42:55      00079810654TRLO0  XLON 
34           436.20    10:42:55      00079810655TRLO0  XLON 
650           436.20    10:48:06      00079810856TRLO0  XLON 
688           436.20    10:56:12      00079811168TRLO0  XLON 
70           436.20    10:56:12      00079811169TRLO0  XLON 
675           453.80    11:12:01      00079812943TRLO0  XLON 
458           456.40    11:22:21      00079813781TRLO0  XLON 
238           456.40    11:22:21      00079813782TRLO0  XLON 
611           457.40    11:42:17      00079814986TRLO0  XLON 
54           457.40    11:42:17      00079814987TRLO0  XLON 
349           456.40    11:56:15      00079815887TRLO0  XLON 
404           456.40    11:56:15      00079815888TRLO0  XLON 
754           455.80    12:06:44      00079816227TRLO0  XLON 
734           456.20    12:12:59      00079816621TRLO0  XLON 
784           460.40    12:22:37      00079816903TRLO0  XLON 
785           460.40    12:23:48      00079816918TRLO0  XLON 
687           462.00    15:55:25      00079825868TRLO0  XLON 
415           462.00    15:55:25      00079825869TRLO0  XLON 
233           462.00    15:55:25      00079825870TRLO0  XLON 
802           462.00    15:55:25      00079825871TRLO0  XLON 
780           462.00    15:55:25      00079825872TRLO0  XLON 
757           462.00    15:55:25      00079825873TRLO0  XLON 
682           462.00    15:55:25      00079825874TRLO0  XLON 
753           462.00    15:55:25      00079825875TRLO0  XLON 
382           459.80    16:00:43      00079826233TRLO0  XLON 
323           459.80    16:03:45      00079826342TRLO0  XLON 
419           460.40    16:10:51      00079826808TRLO0  XLON 
144           460.80    16:13:21      00079826946TRLO0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)          cosec@molten.vc  
  
Deutsche Numis                   +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Joshua Hughes 
Liam Kingsmill 
  
Berenberg                     +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Ben Wright 
Harry Nicholas 
Mark Whitmore 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                  molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 421892 
EQS News ID:  2296282 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2296282&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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