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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
20.03.26 | 08:55
5,150 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1505,75009:12
Dow Jones News
20.03.2026 08:33 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
20-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 19 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these 
purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in 
the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase 
programme announced on 28 January 2026. 
  
Ordinary shares purchased:      25,000 
                     
Highest price paid per share:    468.00p 
                     
Lowest price paid per share:     456.00p 
                     
Volume weighted average price paid: 460.9186p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,763,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,282,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary   Transaction Time of transaction Transaction    Trading 
shares purchased    price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
            (GBp share) 
754           460.60    08:19:36      00079757121TRLO0  XLON 
96           458.00    08:27:31      00079757595TRLO0  XLON 
786           462.00    08:31:46      00079757970TRLO0  XLON 
247           458.40    08:45:22      00079758963TRLO0  XLON 
753           458.40    08:45:22      00079758964TRLO0  XLON 
704           458.40    08:52:12      00079759337TRLO0  XLON 
789           459.60    09:08:54      00079760435TRLO0  XLON 
671           460.00    09:17:15      00079761385TRLO0  XLON 
795           460.00    09:22:38      00079761644TRLO0  XLON 
642           458.20    09:22:41      00079761655TRLO0  XLON 
741           456.20    09:29:34      00079762213TRLO0  XLON 
645           456.00    09:40:09      00079762666TRLO0  XLON 
196           458.40    09:57:19      00079763648TRLO0  XLON 
497           458.40    09:57:19      00079763649TRLO0  XLON 
675           460.20    10:43:31      00079765187TRLO0  XLON 
668           460.20    10:55:33      00079765372TRLO0  XLON 
693           459.40    10:59:22      00079765435TRLO0  XLON 
772           458.00    11:24:28      00079766270TRLO0  XLON 
719           457.80    12:00:03      00079767906TRLO0  XLON 
786           459.40    12:12:14      00079769042TRLO0  XLON 
712           459.60    12:27:27      00079769550TRLO0  XLON 
740           464.40    12:47:38      00079770764TRLO0  XLON 
794           464.20    12:50:02      00079770901TRLO0  XLON 
16           465.40    13:22:53      00079772494TRLO0  XLON 
364           465.40    13:22:53      00079772495TRLO0  XLON 
342           465.40    13:22:53      00079772496TRLO0  XLON 
638           468.00    13:58:00      00079773980TRLO0  XLON 
686           468.00    13:58:00      00079773981TRLO0  XLON 
739           466.40    14:15:40      00079774630TRLO0  XLON 
27           464.80    14:31:42      00079775456TRLO0  XLON 
62           464.80    14:31:42      00079775457TRLO0  XLON 
487           464.80    14:31:42      00079775458TRLO0  XLON 
525           463.20    15:19:04      00079777609TRLO0  XLON 
486           461.00    15:27:04      00079778263TRLO0  XLON 
5000          460.60    15:46:04      00079779777TRLO0  XLON 
436           461.60    15:57:49      00079780591TRLO0  XLON 
148           464.60    16:05:59      00079781078TRLO0  XLON 
169           464.40    16:09:46      00079781456TRLO0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)          cosec@molten.vc  
  
Deutsche Numis                   +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Joshua Hughes 
Liam Kingsmill 
  
Berenberg                     +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Ben Wright 
Harry Nicholas 
Mark Whitmore 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                  molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 421607 
EQS News ID:  2294834 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2294834&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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