Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 20-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 19 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026. Ordinary shares purchased: 25,000 Highest price paid per share: 468.00p Lowest price paid per share: 456.00p Volume weighted average price paid: 460.9186p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,763,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,282,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 754 460.60 08:19:36 00079757121TRLO0 XLON 96 458.00 08:27:31 00079757595TRLO0 XLON 786 462.00 08:31:46 00079757970TRLO0 XLON 247 458.40 08:45:22 00079758963TRLO0 XLON 753 458.40 08:45:22 00079758964TRLO0 XLON 704 458.40 08:52:12 00079759337TRLO0 XLON 789 459.60 09:08:54 00079760435TRLO0 XLON 671 460.00 09:17:15 00079761385TRLO0 XLON 795 460.00 09:22:38 00079761644TRLO0 XLON 642 458.20 09:22:41 00079761655TRLO0 XLON 741 456.20 09:29:34 00079762213TRLO0 XLON 645 456.00 09:40:09 00079762666TRLO0 XLON 196 458.40 09:57:19 00079763648TRLO0 XLON 497 458.40 09:57:19 00079763649TRLO0 XLON 675 460.20 10:43:31 00079765187TRLO0 XLON 668 460.20 10:55:33 00079765372TRLO0 XLON 693 459.40 10:59:22 00079765435TRLO0 XLON 772 458.00 11:24:28 00079766270TRLO0 XLON 719 457.80 12:00:03 00079767906TRLO0 XLON 786 459.40 12:12:14 00079769042TRLO0 XLON 712 459.60 12:27:27 00079769550TRLO0 XLON 740 464.40 12:47:38 00079770764TRLO0 XLON 794 464.20 12:50:02 00079770901TRLO0 XLON 16 465.40 13:22:53 00079772494TRLO0 XLON 364 465.40 13:22:53 00079772495TRLO0 XLON 342 465.40 13:22:53 00079772496TRLO0 XLON 638 468.00 13:58:00 00079773980TRLO0 XLON 686 468.00 13:58:00 00079773981TRLO0 XLON 739 466.40 14:15:40 00079774630TRLO0 XLON 27 464.80 14:31:42 00079775456TRLO0 XLON 62 464.80 14:31:42 00079775457TRLO0 XLON 487 464.80 14:31:42 00079775458TRLO0 XLON 525 463.20 15:19:04 00079777609TRLO0 XLON 486 461.00 15:27:04 00079778263TRLO0 XLON 5000 460.60 15:46:04 00079779777TRLO0 XLON 436 461.60 15:57:49 00079780591TRLO0 XLON 148 464.60 16:05:59 00079781078TRLO0 XLON 169 464.40 16:09:46 00079781456TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Joshua Hughes Liam Kingsmill Berenberg +44 (0)20 3207 7800 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Ben Wright Harry Nicholas Mark Whitmore Sodali & Co +44 (0)7889 297 217 Public relations molten@sodali.com Elly Williamson Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 421607 EQS News ID: 2294834 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2294834&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)