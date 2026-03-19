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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
19.03.26 | 08:55
5,150 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2005,60009:51
Dow Jones News
19.03.2026 08:33 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
19-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 18 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these 
purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in 
the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase 
programme announced on 28 January 2026. 
  
Ordinary shares purchased:      20,000 
                     
Highest price paid per share:    474.60p 
                     
Lowest price paid per share:     464.60p 
                     
Volume weighted average price paid: 468.5898p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,738,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,307,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary   Transaction Time of transaction Transaction    Trading 
shares purchased    price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
            (GBp share) 
670           467.00    08:32:34      00079734703TRLO0  XLON 
671           467.00    08:42:43      00079735218TRLO0  XLON 
2            466.40    09:01:41      00079735972TRLO0  XLON 
760           466.40    09:01:41      00079735973TRLO0  XLON 
769           470.00    09:22:17      00079736530TRLO0  XLON 
699           470.20    09:47:27      00079737276TRLO0  XLON 
96           470.20    09:47:27      00079737277TRLO0  XLON 
716           470.80    10:12:57      00079737874TRLO0  XLON 
704           474.60    10:47:05      00079739144TRLO0  XLON 
788           471.80    11:23:04      00079740064TRLO0  XLON 
758           468.60    11:48:24      00079741081TRLO0  XLON 
779           467.60    12:19:09      00079742258TRLO0  XLON 
295           469.80    12:40:57      00079743443TRLO0  XLON 
654           470.20    12:41:57      00079743470TRLO0  XLON 
654           469.00    12:43:44      00079743580TRLO0  XLON 
747           467.60    12:58:25      00079744391TRLO0  XLON 
791           465.60    13:16:15      00079744990TRLO0  XLON 
650           466.00    13:16:15      00079744991TRLO0  XLON 
791           470.00    13:39:50      00079746120TRLO0  XLON 
712           470.00    13:57:57      00079746921TRLO0  XLON 
207           470.00    13:57:57      00079746922TRLO0  XLON 
724           470.60    14:11:37      00079747795TRLO0  XLON 
115           469.00    14:27:07      00079748753TRLO0  XLON 
693           470.00    14:39:58      00079749314TRLO0  XLON 
689           469.00    14:41:27      00079749367TRLO0  XLON 
61           468.20    15:00:22      00079750024TRLO0  XLON 
151           468.20    15:00:22      00079750025TRLO0  XLON 
43           468.20    15:00:22      00079750026TRLO0  XLON 
223           468.20    15:10:56      00079750560TRLO0  XLON 
468           468.20    15:10:56      00079750561TRLO0  XLON 
642           466.40    15:20:48      00079751055TRLO0  XLON 
51           466.40    15:20:48      00079751056TRLO0  XLON 
140           466.60    15:20:48      00079751057TRLO0  XLON 
793           467.00    15:34:34      00079751721TRLO0  XLON 
411           464.60    15:46:48      00079752404TRLO0  XLON 
221           464.60    15:46:48      00079752405TRLO0  XLON 
71           464.60    15:46:48      00079752406TRLO0  XLON 
78           464.60    15:46:48      00079752407TRLO0  XLON 
74           467.60    16:01:08      00079753571TRLO0  XLON 
142           467.60    16:01:08      00079753572TRLO0  XLON 
82           467.60    16:01:45      00079753596TRLO0  XLON 
366           467.60    16:01:45      00079753597TRLO0  XLON 
55           467.40    16:15:09      00079754195TRLO0  XLON 
684           467.40    16:16:11      00079754249TRLO0  XLON 
110           467.40    16:16:22      00079754267TRLO0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)          cosec@molten.vc  
  
Deutsche Numis                   +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Joshua Hughes 
Liam Kingsmill 
  
Berenberg                     +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Ben Wright 
Harry Nicholas 
Mark Whitmore 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                  molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 421477 
EQS News ID:  2293956 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2293956&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2026 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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