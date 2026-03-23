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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
23.03.26 | 08:55
5,000 Euro
-3,85 % -0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0005,35010:06
Dow Jones News
23.03.2026 08:33 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
23-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 20 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these 
purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in 
the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase 
programme announced on 28 January 2026. 
  
Ordinary shares purchased:      20,000 
                     
Highest price paid per share:    467.80p 
                     
Lowest price paid per share:     458.20p 
                     
Volume weighted average price paid: 463.0614p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,783,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,262,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction Transaction     Trading 
purchased         price    (UK Time)      reference number   venue 
             (GBp share) 
49            464.80     08:36:34      00079784821TRLO0   XLON 
737            464.80     08:43:15      00079785154TRLO0   XLON 
337            464.80     08:43:15      00079785155TRLO0   XLON 
300            464.80     08:43:15      00079785156TRLO0   XLON 
701            467.40     09:04:33      00079785548TRLO0   XLON 
684            467.00     09:24:55      00079786275TRLO0   XLON 
649            464.20     09:42:54      00079786632TRLO0   XLON 
2216           463.00     10:15:16      00079788014TRLO0   XLON 
660            461.20     10:19:24      00079788327TRLO0   XLON 
664            464.20     10:44:46      00079789143TRLO0   XLON 
712            464.80     11:14:10      00079790832TRLO0   XLON 
712            467.00     11:47:46      00079791780TRLO0   XLON 
1             467.20     12:19:44      00079792602TRLO0   XLON 
699            467.20     12:19:44      00079792603TRLO0   XLON 
122            467.80     12:33:14      00079793032TRLO0   XLON 
601            467.80     12:33:14      00079793033TRLO0   XLON 
687            466.80     13:04:40      00079793617TRLO0   XLON 
691            464.80     13:33:13      00079794871TRLO0   XLON 
1016           464.20     13:51:51      00079795516TRLO0   XLON 
231            464.20     13:54:31      00079795587TRLO0   XLON 
75            464.20     13:54:31      00079795588TRLO0   XLON 
170            464.20     13:54:31      00079795589TRLO0   XLON 
72            464.20     13:54:50      00079795597TRLO0   XLON 
81            464.20     13:56:25      00079795664TRLO0   XLON 
696            461.80     14:12:55      00079796608TRLO0   XLON 
301            461.20     14:32:47      00079797482TRLO0   XLON 
97            461.20     14:32:47      00079797483TRLO0   XLON 
192            461.20     14:33:26      00079797496TRLO0   XLON 
175            461.20     14:33:26      00079797497TRLO0   XLON 
36            460.00     14:38:12      00079797719TRLO0   XLON 
584            460.00     14:38:12      00079797720TRLO0   XLON 
78            460.00     14:38:22      00079797727TRLO0   XLON 
705            460.60     14:51:43      00079798378TRLO0   XLON 
10            460.00     14:54:10      00079798672TRLO0   XLON 
661            458.20     15:04:13      00079799220TRLO0   XLON 
668            459.80     15:18:45      00079799616TRLO0   XLON 
100            459.80     15:18:45      00079799617TRLO0   XLON 
674            459.00     15:35:23      00079800647TRLO0   XLON 
721            458.80     15:46:38      00079801545TRLO0   XLON 
745            458.20     16:02:33      00079802149TRLO0   XLON 
34            458.20     16:15:09      00079803031TRLO0   XLON 
27            458.20     16:15:09      00079803032TRLO0   XLON 
10            458.60     16:15:33      00079803043TRLO0   XLON 
205            458.60     16:16:41      00079803088TRLO0   XLON 
232            458.60     16:17:20      00079803115TRLO0   XLON 
91            459.00     16:18:00      00079803136TRLO0   XLON 
91            459.40     16:18:53      00079803182TRLO0   XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)          cosec@molten.vc  
  
Deutsche Numis                   +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Joshua Hughes 
Liam Kingsmill 
  
Berenberg                     +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Ben Wright 
Harry Nicholas 
Mark Whitmore 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                  molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 421746 
EQS News ID:  2295468 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2295468&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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