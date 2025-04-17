PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Hermes International S.A. (0HV2.L, HESAY.PK, HESAF.PK), a French luxury fashion house, on Thursday reported a rise in revenue for the first quarter, helped by growth in all the geographical areas.For the three-month period, the company posted revenue of 4.129 billion euros, higher than 3.805 billion euros registered for the same period last year.Revenue from the total Asia region moved up to 2.392 billion euros from 2.277 billion euros a year ago.Revenue from total Europe was 857 million euros, compared with 757 million euros in the previous year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX