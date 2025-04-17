LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The British home furnishings retailer Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) reported sales of 462 million pounds in the third quarter, up over 6 percent from the year-ago quarter. The sales benefitted from good performances in the new Spring / Summer ranges, as well as a successful Winter Sale at the beginning of the period.Year-to-date sales stood at 1.36 billion pounds, up 3.7 percent from last year.The company said the digital participation climbed 4ppts to 41 percent. Year-to-date, the digital percentage of total sales was up 3ppts to 39 percent.According to Dunelm Group, the gross margin was up 30bps from last year, while the outlook for the full year remains the same at 51.5 percent to 52.0 percent.The company also said it is on track to report PBT for fiscal 2025 in line with company compiled consensus average of analysts expectations of 208 million pounds, with a range between 204 million pounds and 214 million pounds.Looking ahead, Nick Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We remain very mindful of the wider backdrop and the impact of increased uncertainty on consumer sentiment, but maintain our focus on strengthening Dunelm's position as The Home of Homes.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX