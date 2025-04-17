Construction has begun on a 190 MW solar farm at Fortescue's Cloudbreak mine site in the Pilbara region of Western Australia as the iron ore and green energy giant forges ahead with its decarbonization plans. From pv magazine Australia Fortescue has announced that construction is now underway on a 190 MW solar farm being built near its Cloudbreak mine site in Western Australia's Pilbara as the company works to stop burning fossil fuels across its Australian iron ore operations by the decade's end. Fortescue is proposing to reach "real zero" at its mining operations which means burning no diesel ...

