GCC, S.A.B. de C.V.: GCC Successfully Concluded Bank Debt Agreements

Finanznachrichten News

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC* or "the Company"), a leading producer of cement, aggregates and concrete in the United States and Mexico, announces the successful signing of credit agreements to finance a portion of the cement plant expansion in Odessa, Texas.

The financing includes two bank loan agreements of approximately US$135 million dollars, with maturities of five and ten years.

These agreements reflect GCC's ongoing commitment to strengthening its operational and financial performance, while enhancing the Company's financial flexibility.

About GCC

GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, concrete, aggregates, and construction-related services in the United States and Mexico, with an annual cement production capacity of 6 million metric tons. Founded in 1941, the Company's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, among others, changes in macroeconomic, political, legal, public health crises including COVID-19, governmental or business conditions in the markets where GCC operates; changes in interest rates, inflation rates and currency exchange rates; performance of the construction industry; and pricing, business strategy and other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the beliefs, projections, and estimates described herein. GCC assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

For further information, contact:

GCC Investor Relations

Sahory Ogushi
+52 (614) 442 3176
+ 1 (303) 739 5943
soguship@gcc.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
