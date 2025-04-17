Mentice AB: Mentice AB Publishes Annual and Sustainability Report for 2024 - Strong finish to 2024 following a transitional year

Mentice AB (publ), Gothenburg - a globally recognized leader in simulation solutions for image-guided interventional therapies, today published its Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2024.

The year concluded with a strong fourth quarter, highlighting a recovery in operational performance and validating the effectiveness of strategic initiatives implemented throughout the year. Full-year highlights include:

Net sales increased by 6.1% to SEK 290.3 million, with 5.3% organic growth

Q4 sales surged by 22.4%, driven by strong MedTech demand

EBITDA for Q4 improved significantly to SEK 16.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 24.1 million

Cash flow from operations was SEK 17.9 million for the full year

Launch of patient-specific simulation with VIST® / Ankyras® integration

Notable strategic orders from top 20 global MedTech companies

Appointment of Frans Venker as new CEO, effective January 1, 2025

"These achievements reflect the trust our customers place in us and the consistent dedication of our team," says Frans Venker, CEO of Mentice AB. "We enter 2025 focusing on building commercial strength, particularly in the U.S., while continuing to innovate across our simulation portfolio, with a clear focus on advancing patient outcomes through simulation technology."

The Annual Report 2024 provides a comprehensive overview of Mentice's operational and financial performance, market developments, strategic priorities, and sustainability initiatives. It is available to shareholders and interested parties at: https://investor.mentice.com/financial-report/2024. A printed copy can be requested in writing by contacting: stacy.hammar@mentice.com.

For more information, please contact:

Frans Venker, CEO, Mentice

E-post: frans.venker@mentice.com

Mobile +46 735 253 081

About Mentice

Mentice (STO: MNTC) is the world leader in proficiency based simulation solutions for image guided interventional therapies. Our solutions help healthcare professionals acquire, retain, and enhance their procedural skills driving improved productivity and outcomes. Mentice solutions are scientifically validated and have been specifically developed for healthcare providers and the medical device industry. Neurovascular, cardiovascular, and peripheral interventions are just some of the clinical areas covered by our solutions. Learn more about the features and benefits of Mentice solutions at: www.mentice.com



Marketplace| Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm | Ticker symbol MNTC

Certified Adviser| FNCA Sweden AB