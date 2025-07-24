Mentice AB: Mentice resolves on a rights issue of approximately SEK 31.95 million

The Board of Directors of Mentice AB (publ) ("Mentice" or the "Company"), (Nasdaq First North Premium Growth Market) has today, based on the authorization granted by the annual general meeting on 27 May 2025, resolved on a rights issue of shares of approximately SEK 31.95 million before deduction of issue costs (the "Rights Issue"). The Company has received subscription undertakings from existing shareholders and members of the Board of Directors and management, for a total of approximately SEK 24.4 million, corresponding to approximately 76.5 percent of the Rights Issue. The purpose of the Rights Issue is primarily to strengthen the company's financial position during the time under which the company is executing the realignment.

Mentice's CEO Frans Venker comments:

"This rights issue is an important step in supporting the action program we recently initiated to enhance our operational efficiency and sharpen our strategic focus. I'm very pleased with the strong support from our largest shareholders in this through their commitments in this capital raise. Together with the Chairman and other Board members, I will participate in the rights issue, which reflects our firm belief in the strategy now being implemented and Mentice's strengthened position going forward."



Summary

The Company will receive approximately SEK 31.95 million upon full subscription in the Rights Issue and before deduction of costs related to the Rights Issue (which are expected to amount to MSEK 1.5).

Anyone who is registered in the share register as a shareholder in Mentice on the record date 1 August 2025 will receive one (1) subscription right for each share held in the Company. The subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for new shares with preferential rights, whereby ten (10) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) share.

The subscription period for the Rights Issue will run from 5 August 2025 up to and including 19 August 2025.

The Rights Issue entails an issue of a maximum of 2,556,885 shares.

The subscription price is SEK 12.50 per share, corresponding to a discount of approximately 13.8 percent, compared to the closing price of Mentice' share on Nasdaq First North Premium Growth Market on 23 July 2025, the last trading day before announcement of the Rights Issue.

The Rights Issue is covered to approximately 76.5 percent subscription commitments.

No prospectus will be prepared in connection with the Rights Issue. The Company will prepare and publish an information document (the "Information Document") in accordance with Article 1.4 db of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC (the "Prospectus Regulation").

Background and motive

Mentice AB (publ) is a global leader in high-tech endovascular simulation and training technology. The company's solutions are used by leading hospitals, medical universities, and medtech companies around the world to enhance clinical training, improve patient safety, and streamline care delivery. With a broad product portfolio-including the VIST® platform and the Ankyras® software suite-alongside a strong regulatory foundation and well-established partnerships, Mentice holds a solid position in a rapidly growing global market.

During the first half of 2025, the company's new CEO, Frans Venker, conducted a strategic review of operations with the aim of focusing resources on core areas and increasing operational efficiency. This review has resulted in a decision to implement a global restructuring, expected to generate annual cost savings of up to SEK 25 million, thereby laying the foundation for a more focused and agile Mentice. As part of this restructuring, the company has also decided to consolidate its physical simulation operations into the new facility in Denver, USA, to further enhance delivery capacity and reduce complexity within its global structure.

To enable this transformation while maintaining the pace of investment in the company's technology platform and strategic customer projects, the Board of Directors intends to carry out a rights issue corresponding to 10 percent of the share capital, equivalent to approximately SEK 31.95 million. The rights issue is thus an important tool to provide financial flexibility during the transformation period without compromising the company's long-term innovation agenda.

The Board believes that the rights issue will improve financial flexibility and strengthen the foundation for profitable growth, while also allowing existing shareholders to participate in the financing on proportionate and attractive terms. The proposed capital raise is therefore a key component of Mentice's ambition to continue driving the development of evidence-based medtech simulation, with the goal of contributing to improved clinical outcomes for patients worldwide.

Use of proceeds

The net proceeds from the rights issue are intended to be used with a preliminary even distribution for the following areas (allocation may be subject to adjustment):

Financing the global restructuring, including one-time costs for personnel transitions and facility consolidation;

Continued investment in product development, including further enhancement of the VIST® platform and new software modules; and

Commercial initiatives in selected key markets, including regulatory approvals and customer implementations, and initiation and acceleration of strategic growth initiatives and partnerships.

Terms of the Rights Issue

Anyone who is registered in the share register as a shareholder in Mentice on the record date will receive one (1) subscription right for each share held in the Company. The subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for new shares with preferential rights, whereby ten (10) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) share.

The Rights Issue entails an issue of a maximum of 2,556,885 shares. The subscription price is SEK 12.50 per share, corresponding to a discount of approximately 13.8 percent to the closing price of Mentice' share on Nasdaq First North Premium Growth Market on 23 July 2025, the last trading day before announcement of the Rights Issue.

If not all shares are subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights, allotment of the remaining shares is intended to be made within the highest amount of the Rights Issue: firstly, to those who have subscribed for shares by exercise of subscription rights (regardless of whether they were shareholders on the record date or not) and who have applied for subscription of shares without exercise of subscription rights and if allotment to these cannot be made in full, allotment shall be made pro rata in relation to the number of subscription rights that each and every one of those, who have applied for subscription of shares without exercise of subscription rights, have exercised for subscription of shares; and secondly, to those who have applied for subscription of shares without exercise of subscription rights and if allotment to these cannot be made in full, allotment shall be made pro rata in relation to the number of shares the subscriber in total has applied for subscription of shares. To the extent that allotment in any section above cannot be done pro rata, allotment shall be determined by drawing of lots.

Preliminary timetable for the Rights Issue

The timetable below for the Rights Issue is preliminary and may be subject to change.

30/7: Last day of trading including the right to receive subscription rights

31/7: First day of trading excluding the right to receive subscription rights

1/8: Record date

4/8: Estimated date for publication of the Information Document

5/8-19/8: Subscription period

5/8-14/8: Trading in subscription rights

21/8: Estimated date for publication of the outcome

Subscription commitments

Existing shareholders Bure Equity AB, Fjärde AP-Fonden, Gulf Offshore and Göran Malmberg have undertaken to subscribe for shares in the Rights Issue, amounting to approximately SEK 21.2 million, corresponding to approximately 66.5 percent of the Rights Issue. No compensation will be paid for subscription commitments or subscription intentions made.

In addition, CEO Frans Venker has undertaken to subscribe for shares for SEK 1 million, the Company's Chairman Magnus Nilsson has undertaken to subscribe for shares for SEK 0.5 million, and other members of the board and management have undertaken to subscribe for shares for SEK 1.7 million. The Company has thus received subscription commitments amounting to 76.5 percent of the Rights Issue.

The subscription commitments are not secured by bank guarantees, blocked funds, pledges or similar arrangements.

Share capital and number of shares

Provided that the Rights Issue is fully subscribed, the number of shares in Mentice will increase by 2,556,885 shares, from 25,568,850 shares to 28,125,735 shares. The share capital will increase by SEK 127,844.25, from SEK 1,278,442.5 to SEK 1,406,286.75. Shareholders who choose not to participate in the Rights Issue will through the Rights Issue have their ownership diluted by up to 10 percent (based on the total maximum number of outstanding shares in the Company after the Rights Issue). These shareholders have the opportunity to compensate themselves financially for this dilution effect by selling the received subscription rights.

Information document

No prospectus will be prepared in connection with the Rights Issue. The Company will prepare and publish the Information Document in the form provided for in Annex IX of the Prospectus Regulation. The Information Document will be made available on the Company's website before the subscription period in the Rights Issue begins.

Advisors

Zonda Partners AB has been appointed as Sole Manager and Bookrunner in connection with the Rights Issue. Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB is acting as legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue.

