St. Julian's, Malta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2025) - BK8 News, a leading sports news and entertainment platform, is proud to announce its title sponsorship of the Gresini Racing MotoGP Team for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. Effective immediately, the team will be rebranded as the BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP Team, marking a significant milestone for both organizations.

This partnership underscores BK8 News' strategic expansion into motorsport, leveraging MotoGP's global platform to engage fans and amplify brand visibility. As part of the agreement, BK8 News branding will feature prominently on the Ducati Desmosedici GP24 bikes, the racing suits of riders Álex Márquez and Fermín Aldeguer, team uniforms, garage panels, and transport vehicles. The collaboration will debut at the Thai Grand Prix, kicking off an exciting new chapter for the team.

Michael Gatt, Managing Director of BK8 News, expressed his enthusiasm:

"We're excited to team up with Gresini Racing, marking a significant milestone in our strategic growth. This collaboration reflects our commitment to performance, precision, and excellence. By partnering with a team that pushes the boundaries of motorsport, we're establishing our presence in one of the world's most iconic motorsport events. Together, we'll fuel Gresini Racing's success, bringing fans closer to the action with exclusive insights and behind-the-scenes access."

Carlo Merlini, Commercial and Marketing Director of Gresini Racing, added:

"Adrenaline, speed, and excitement make MotoGP an incredibly powerful marketing platform, offering brands unparalleled global visibility. Gresini Racing stands among the best organizations in the sport, and it's no surprise that a major brand like BK8 News has chosen us as its flagship project. I can't wait to hit the track in our new colors and kick off this partnership in the best way possible."

The partnership represents a shared vision of excellence and innovation, uniting two iconic brands in the pursuit of motorsport success. Fans worldwide can look forward to an enhanced experience as BK8 News and Gresini Racing collaborate to bring the thrill of MotoGP closer to audiences.

For updates on this partnership, follow BK8 News and Gresini Racing across official channels.

SOURCE: BK8