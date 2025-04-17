Boehringer Ingelheim Limited: Boehringer Ingelheim announces succession Chairmen Shareholders' Committee and Board of Managing Directors

Christian Boehringer to hand over as Chairman of the Shareholders' Committee to Hubertus von Baumbach

Shashank Deshpande, Member of the Board of Managing Directors, to succeed Hubertus von Baumbach as Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors

Appointments to be effective July 1, 2025

The Shareholders' Committee of Boehringer Ingelheim have announced the following appointments in the Shareholders' Committee and the Board of Managing Directors:

Christian Boehringer, since 2007 Chairman of the Shareholders' Committee, has decided to step down from his role with effect from June 30, 2025. The Shareholders' Committee has appointed Hubertus von Baumbach, currently Chairman of the Board of Directors, as his successor, effective July 1, 2025.

Shashank Deshpande, member of the Board of Managing Directors, has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors, a responsibility that he will take on in addition to his current role leading the Human Pharma Business Unit. He will take over the Chairman's mandate from Hubertus von Baumbach per July 1, 2025.

Christian Boehringer commented: "I look back at the past 18 years with great fulfillment, having worked with three CEOs and seen Boehringer grow to become the global pharma company it is today. I now hand over the baton to my cousin Hubertus, and very much look forward to working together with him on the Shareholders' Committee."

Hubertus von Baumbach served 16 years on the Board of Managing Directors, nine of which as Chairman. He added: "I want to thank Christian for his many years of leadership and dedication to the company. During his tenure the company changed fundamentally. I am very thankful for the trust I have been given with my new role. I wish Shashank much success; with his many years of industry experience in the US, Japan and Germany, he will lead Boehringer through the next growth phase towards 2035. In the many years that I have worked with Shashank I have seen and come to appreciate the strength of his leadership, of his values, and of his commitment to patients."

Shashank Deshpande responded: "I am thankful that the shareholders entrust me with the Chairman's role on the Board. I want to acknowledge Hubertus' leadership of the company these past nine years. You've built a great team and it's a true pleasure to be part of it. We are fully focused on bringing our strong pipeline to the market as fast as possible, and I am highly motivated to lead our organization to achieve this for the benefit of the patients and animals we serve."