Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2025) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) ("Stardust Solar" or the "Company"), a leading provider of residential solar energy solutions, is pleased to announce the closing of its non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering"), as previously disclosed in the Company's news release dated March 25, 2025. In connection with the Offering, the Company issued 3,410,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.125 per Unit, generating aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $426,250.00.

Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.25 per share for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finder's fees in the amount of $27,887.50 and issued 223,100 finder's warrants. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.25 per share for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance, under the same terms as the Warrants issued pursuant to the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for operational expenses and other general corporate purposes, including increasing investor awareness, investor relations and marketing expenses.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day in accordance with Canadian securities legislation. The Offering remains subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Stardust Solar

Stardust is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, including solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. Stardust lends its brand and business management services to entrepreneurs looking to enter the renewable energy industry. Stardust franchisees install and maintain clean energy systems for residential and commercial purposes. As a franchisor, Stardust supplies its franchisees with the following products: solar PV equipment, energy storage equipment, and electric vehicle supply equipment. In addition, Stardust supports its franchisees with many services from corporate headquarters, including marketing, sales, engineering, plan sets, customer service, and project management.

Media and Investor Contacts:

Mark Tadros

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements, including statements relating to the Company's business plans and expected future growth, the Offering and the use of proceeds therefrom. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention. It assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

