Wood Group (John) Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 17

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B5N0P849

Issuer Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

14-Apr-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

16-Apr-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.002208 6.029305 6.031513 41729952 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.385213 5.609921 5.995134

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B5N0P849 15283 0.002208 Sub Total 8.A 15283 0.002208%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Cash-settled Equity Swap 12/05/2025 12/05/2025 Cash 536649 0.077513 Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/08/2025 05/08/2025 Cash 798192 0.115372 Cash-settled Equity Swap 13/08/2025 13/08/2025 Cash 1559524 0.225417 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/09/2025 18/09/2025 Cash 6014100 0.869290 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/09/2025 30/09/2025 Cash 1011400 0.146164 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/10/2025 02/10/2025 Cash 2703193 0.390721 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/10/2025 08/10/2025 Cash 1032009 0.149168 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/11/2025 04/11/2025 Cash 2395079 0.346187 Cash-settled Equity Swap 11/11/2025 11/11/2025 Cash 441954 0.063869 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/11/2025 19/11/2025 Cash 115338 0.016667 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/12/2025 03/12/2025 Cash 140608 0.020319 Cash-settled Equity Swap 09/12/2025 09/12/2025 Cash 990000 0.143096 Cash-settled Equity Swap 16/12/2025 16/12/2025 Cash 13243215 1.914203 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/01/2026 19/01/2026 Cash 13082 0.001887 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/02/2026 03/02/2026 Cash 110645 0.015986 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/02/2026 18/02/2026 Cash 9310 0.001343 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/03/2026 03/03/2026 Cash 16509 0.002383 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/03/2026 18/03/2026 Cash 124721 0.018021 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/03/2026 19/03/2026 Cash 1279902 0.184999 Cash-settled Equity Swap 26/03/2026 26/03/2026 Cash 18108 0.002617 Cash-settled Equity Swap 27/03/2026 27/03/2026 Cash 11424 0.001616 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/03/2026 30/03/2026 Cash 97107 0.014035 Cash-settled Equity Swap 01/04/2026 01/04/2026 Cash 277997 0.040172 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/04/2026 02/04/2026 Cash 70690 0.010214 Cash-settled Equity Swap 17/04/2026 17/04/2026 Cash 61773 0.008926 Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/04/2026 22/04/2026 Cash 728186 0.105247 Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/05/2026 05/05/2026 Cash 2515392 0.363561 Cash-settled Equity Swap 06/05/2026 06/05/2026 Cash 15756 0.002275 Cash-settled Equity Swap 12/05/2026 12/05/2026 Cash 1170791 0.169227 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/05/2026 18/05/2026 Cash 1 0.000000 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/05/2026 19/05/2026 Cash 69745 0.010079 Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/05/2028 22/05/2028 Cash 4121375 0.595712 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/05/2028 30/05/2028 Cash 20894 0.003019 Sub Total 8.B2 41714669 6.029305%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities plc 6.029305 6.029305% JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan SE

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan SE (100%)

12. Date of Completion

16-Apr-2025

13. Place Of Completion

London