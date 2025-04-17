Wood Group (John) Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 17
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B5N0P849
Issuer Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
14-Apr-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
16-Apr-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
0.002208
6.029305
6.031513
41729952
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
0.385213
5.609921
5.995134
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B5N0P849
15283
0.002208
Sub Total 8.A
15283
0.002208%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Cash-settled Equity Swap
12/05/2025
12/05/2025
Cash
536649
0.077513
Cash-settled Equity Swap
05/08/2025
05/08/2025
Cash
798192
0.115372
Cash-settled Equity Swap
13/08/2025
13/08/2025
Cash
1559524
0.225417
Cash-settled Equity Swap
18/09/2025
18/09/2025
Cash
6014100
0.869290
Cash-settled Equity Swap
30/09/2025
30/09/2025
Cash
1011400
0.146164
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/10/2025
02/10/2025
Cash
2703193
0.390721
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/10/2025
08/10/2025
Cash
1032009
0.149168
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/11/2025
04/11/2025
Cash
2395079
0.346187
Cash-settled Equity Swap
11/11/2025
11/11/2025
Cash
441954
0.063869
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/11/2025
19/11/2025
Cash
115338
0.016667
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/12/2025
03/12/2025
Cash
140608
0.020319
Cash-settled Equity Swap
09/12/2025
09/12/2025
Cash
990000
0.143096
Cash-settled Equity Swap
16/12/2025
16/12/2025
Cash
13243215
1.914203
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/01/2026
19/01/2026
Cash
13082
0.001887
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/02/2026
03/02/2026
Cash
110645
0.015986
Cash-settled Equity Swap
18/02/2026
18/02/2026
Cash
9310
0.001343
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/03/2026
03/03/2026
Cash
16509
0.002383
Cash-settled Equity Swap
18/03/2026
18/03/2026
Cash
124721
0.018021
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/03/2026
19/03/2026
Cash
1279902
0.184999
Cash-settled Equity Swap
26/03/2026
26/03/2026
Cash
18108
0.002617
Cash-settled Equity Swap
27/03/2026
27/03/2026
Cash
11424
0.001616
Cash-settled Equity Swap
30/03/2026
30/03/2026
Cash
97107
0.014035
Cash-settled Equity Swap
01/04/2026
01/04/2026
Cash
277997
0.040172
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/04/2026
02/04/2026
Cash
70690
0.010214
Cash-settled Equity Swap
17/04/2026
17/04/2026
Cash
61773
0.008926
Cash-settled Equity Swap
22/04/2026
22/04/2026
Cash
728186
0.105247
Cash-settled Equity Swap
05/05/2026
05/05/2026
Cash
2515392
0.363561
Cash-settled Equity Swap
06/05/2026
06/05/2026
Cash
15756
0.002275
Cash-settled Equity Swap
12/05/2026
12/05/2026
Cash
1170791
0.169227
Cash-settled Equity Swap
18/05/2026
18/05/2026
Cash
1
0.000000
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/05/2026
19/05/2026
Cash
69745
0.010079
Cash-settled Equity Swap
22/05/2028
22/05/2028
Cash
4121375
0.595712
Cash-settled Equity Swap
30/05/2028
30/05/2028
Cash
20894
0.003019
Sub Total 8.B2
41714669
6.029305%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
6.029305
6.029305%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan SE
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)
12. Date of Completion
16-Apr-2025
13. Place Of Completion
London