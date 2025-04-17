WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $500 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $383 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 9.5% to $1.935 billion from $1.767 billion last year.Huntington Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $500 Mln. vs. $383 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $1.935 Bln vs. $1.767 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX