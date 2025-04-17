Bar Harbor Bankshares Reports First Quarter 2025 Results; Declares 7% Increase in Dividend

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB) (the "Company") reported first quarter 2025 GAAP net income of $10.2 million or $0.66 per diluted share and core (Non-GAAP) net income of $10.5 million or $0.68 per diluted share compared to GAAP and core (Non-GAAP) net income of $11.0 million or $0.72 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $10.1 million or $0.66 per diluted share for the first quarter 2024.

FIRST QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS (all comparisons to fourth quarter 2024, unless otherwise noted)

Signed a Definitive Merger Agreement to acquire Woodsville Guaranty Bancorp, Inc.

Net interest margin remains strong at 3.17%

6% growth in assets under management by wealth management

7% increase in dividend declared

Bar Harbor Bankshares' President and Chief Executive Officer, Curtis C. Simard, stated, "Despite the volatility in the capital markets, our teams continue to demonstrate that exceptional customer service, continuous calling, and proactive modeling drive financial strength. Our commercial lending team delivered $50 million in new originations this quarter which offset some larger pay downs. And our responsible management of the balance sheet underscores our commitment to profitable growth, with a goal of maintaining a strong and stable margin. As a company we remain steadfast in delivering consistent total shareholder returns and are poised to weather the uncertain rate and economic environments.

This quarter we announced an agreement to acquire Guaranty Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank ("Woodsville"). Woodsville operates in markets similar to ours and is adjacent to our Northwestern New Hampshire and Vermont locations. Like us, they have deep community relationships with a loyal customer base and efficient deposits which will help fund future growth. This acquisition will continue to strengthen our presence in northern New England, complementing our existing branch network."

Mr. Simard concluded, "I am proud of the culture we have built at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Our values foster a strong foundation built on opportunity and authenticity. We look forward to welcoming our new colleagues who share a similar culture."

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Board of Directors of the Company voted to declare an increase in the cash dividend to $0.32 per share from $0.30 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2025 payable on June 13, 2025. The dividend annualized yield increases from 3.92% at the end of the fourth quarter 2024 to 4.34% at the end of the first quarter 2025 based on the $29.50 closing share price of the Company's common stock on March 31, 2025, the last trading day of the first quarter 2025.

FINANCIAL CONDITION (Quarter results for March 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024)

Total assets remained stable at $4.1 billion at the end of the first quarter 2025 and the end of the fourth quarter 2024 primarily due to stable deposits offset by a shift in asset mix from loan and investments to cash driven by current quarter pay downs.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $88.1 million at the end of the first quarter 2025, compared to $72.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2024. Interest-earning deposits held with other banks increased to $54.3 million at the end of the first quarter 2025, compared to $37.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter and yielded 4.55% and 4.92%, respectively. The change in cash balances was driven by pay downs in loans and investments.

Total loans remained at $3.1 billion with a slight decrease of 3% on an annualized basis driven by seasonality and the interest rate environment. Commercial loans increased $2.9 million comprised of a $20.9 million increase in commercial real estate offset by a $17.9 million decrease in commercial and industrial. Residential real estate loans decreased $19.0 million.

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock decreased to $10.7 million at the end of the first quarter 2025 compared to $12.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2024 driven by $50 million in pay downs of borrowings.

Securities available for sale was $514.0 million compared to $521.0 million in the fourth quarter 2024 driven by pay downs of $28.3 million, net amortization of $283 thousand, and matured securities of $1.0 million, partially offset by $19.0 million in purchases. The average yield of the total securities portfolio for the first quarter 2025 was 3.80% compared to 3.69% for the previous quarter primarily due to the change in the profile of the yield curve and a shift from commercial lending obligation investments to agencies. Fair value adjustments were $57.2 million at the end of the first quarter 2025 compared to $62.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2024. As of the end of the first quarter 2025 and fourth quarter 2024, respectively, our securities portfolio maintained an average life of eight and nine years with an effective duration of five years for both quarters and all securities remain classified as available for sale to provide flexibility in asset funding and other opportunities as they arise.

The allowance for credit losses on available for sale securities increased to $1.2 million at March 31, 2025, driven by one remaining corporate security with a book value of $8.0 million and unrealized losses of $1.8 million.

The allowance for credit losses on loans decreased $130 thousand to $28.6 million at the end of the first quarter 2025 compared to $28.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2024. The allowance for credit losses to total loans coverage ratio of 0.92% compared to 0.91% in the fourth quarter 2024. Strong asset quality metrics and general macroeconomic trends in the loan portfolio drive ACL levels. There were minor shifts in balances as commercial real estate increased and commercial and industrial and residential real estate decreased, but the main driver was a decrease in residential loans. Charge-offs and individually analyzed reserves on non-accruing loans continue to be nominal, supported by relatively strong collateral values.

Total deposits remained flat at $3.3 billion at the first quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter 2024 respectively. We witnessed a shift in deposit mix driven by the interest rate environment and expected seasonal outflows in the first quarter 2025 as non-interest bearing demand deposits decreased $28.2 million to $547 million offset by an increase of $19.8 million in interest-bearing demand deposits. Time deposits increased 16% on an annualized basis to $863 million driven by the volatile economic rate environment as investors continue to seek a safe place with a competitive rate to house their money.

Senior borrowings decreased $50.0 million to $200.0 million driven by pay downs in investments and loans. FHLB borrowings decreased $48.9 million to $194.1 million at the end of the first quarter 2025 compared to $243.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2024.

The Company's book value per share was $30.51 as of the end of the first quarter 2025 compared to $30.00 at the end of the fourth quarter 2024. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $22.47 at the end of the first quarter 2025, compared to $21.93 at the end of the fourth quarter 2024.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Quarter results for March 31, 2025 compared to March 31, 2024)

The net interest margin remained stable at 3.17% in the first quarter 2025 compared to 3.14% in same respective quarter 2024. As loan balances grew $112.6 million year over year, the yield on loans grew 11 basis points to 5.42% in the first quarter 2025, up from 5.31% in the same quarter 2024. Costs of interest-bearing deposits grew 5 basis points to 2.31% from 2.26% in the first quarter 2024 driven by the continued competitive pricing within the interest rate environment.

Total interest and dividend income increased by 3.7% to $47.5 million in the first quarter 2025 compared to $45.8 million in the prior year primarily driven by the repricing of commercial adjustable-rate loans and a $146 million higher loan balances within the commercial portfolio. Yields on earning assets grew to 5.16% compared to 5.10% in the first quarter 2024. The yield on commercial real estate loans grew to 5.58% in the first quarter 2025 from 5.47% in the first quarter 2024. Total loan yield growth was partially offset by a decline in the residential real estate yield from 4.22% to 4.09% for the first quarter 2025, and the commercial and industrial yield decline from 6.57% in the first quarter of 2024 to 6.34% in the first quarter 2025.

Total interest expense increased by 4.3% to $18.5 million in the first quarter 2025 compared to $17.8 million in the first quarter 2024 driven by an increase in cost of funds on deposits compounded with a $169.7 million increase in deposits. The growth in deposits was relatively even in mix with $84.2 million growth in non-maturity deposits and $85.6 million growth in time deposits. Interest-bearing demand accounts and savings accounts increased $41.2 million in 2025 compared to the same quarter 2024. Money Market accounts increased $40.0 million in the first quarter 2025 compared to the first quarter 2024. Borrowing costs decreased to $3.0 million in the first quarter 2025 compared to $3.2 million from the first quarter 2024, driven by a $33.1 million in pay down offset by an increase in costs to 4.61% in the first quarter 2025 compared to 4.35% in the first quarter 2024.

The provision for credit losses on loans was a recapture of $57 thousand in first quarter 2025 compared to a provision of $289 thousand in the first quarter 2024 as credit quality continues to remain strong.

Non-interest income was $8.9 million in the first quarter 2025 compared to $8.4 million in the same quarter 2024. Wealth management income grew 6.7% to $3.9 million compared to $3.7 million in the first quarter 2024. Non-brokerage assets under management grew 6.0% or $300 million to $2.8 billion from $2.5 billion in the first quarter 2025 compared to the previous year driven by higher security valuations. Mortgage banking income increased $199 thousand in the first quarter 2025 compared to the first quarter 2024 driven by higher gains on sale of loans. Customer derivative income increased $212 thousand in the first quarter 2025 driven by an increase in dollars and volume on customer swaps due to the interest rate environment. Increases were offset by a $186 thousand or 5% decrease in customer service fees driven by lower non-sufficient funds fees and interchange income.

Non-interest expenses increased $1.2 million to $24.7 million in the first quarter 2025 compared to $23.5 million in the first quarter 2024 driven by a 4% increase or $485 thousand increase in salaries and benefits driven by cost of living increases and losses on sales of premises and equipment of $90 thousand in the current quarter driven by outdated ATMs. Acquisition, conversion expenses increased $219 thousand driven by merger agreement entered into in the first quarter of 2025 with Woodsville. Outside services increased $144 thousand driven by an increase in recruiting fees in the first quarter 2025 compared to the first quarter 2024. Professional services increased $192 thousand driven by consulting fees for technology infrastructure enhancements other projects.

Income tax expense was $2.5 million for the first quarter 2025 compared to $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively. Our effective tax rate for the first quarter 2025 was 20% and 19% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

BACKGROUND

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its clients for over 135 years. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust provides full-service community banking with office locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. For more information, visit www.barharbor.bank .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "may," "will," "assume," "should," "predict," "could," "would," "intend," "targets," "estimates," "projects," "plans," and "potential," and other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical information may also be considered forward-looking, including statements relating to Company's balance sheet management, our credit trends, our overall credit performance, and the Company's strategic plans, objectives, and intentions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements, including, but not limited to: (1) changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in our markets throughout Northern New England; (2) changes in consumer behavior due to political, business, and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity; (3) the possibility that our asset quality could decline or that we experience greater loan losses than anticipated; (4) the impact of liquidity needs on our results of operations and financial condition; (5) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (6) the effect of interest rate increases on the cost of deposits; (7) unanticipated weakness in loan demand, pricing or collectability; (8) the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments; (9) operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, climate change, war, terrorism, civil unrest, and future pandemics; (10) lack of strategic growth opportunities or our failure to execute on available opportunities, including those related to our pending acquisition of Guaranty Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank; (11) our ability to effectively manage problem credits; (12) our ability to successfully develop new products and implement efficiency initiatives on time and with the results projected; (13) our ability to retain executive officers and key employees and their customer and community relationships; (14) regulatory, litigation, and reputational risks and the applicability of insurance coverage; (15) changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (16) changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; (17) reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management assets under management; (18) the impacts of tariffs, sanctions and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading counterparts; and (19) changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company believes the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable; however, many of such risks, uncertainties, and other factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict and undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date that they are made. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that its future results will be as estimated. The Company does not intend to, and disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. Because non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP core earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of core earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for core revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations, including gains/losses on securities, premises, equipment and other real estate owned, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, legal settlements, and systems conversion costs. Non-GAAP adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense.

The Company also calculates core earnings per share based on its measure of core earnings. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Management also believes that the computation of non-GAAP core earnings and core earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

TABLE INDEX CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SCHEDULES (UNAUDITED) A Selected Financial Highlights B Balance Sheets C Loan and Deposit Analysis D Statements of Income E Statements of Income (Five Quarter Trend) F Average Yields and Costs G Average Balances H Asset Quality Analysis I-J Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Five Quarter Trend) and Supplementary Data

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 PER SHARE DATA Net earnings, diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.72 $ 0.80 $ 0.67 $ 0.66 Core earnings, diluted (1) 0.68 0.72 0.80 0.66 0.66 Total book value 30.51 30.00 30.12 28.81 28.64 Tangible book value (1) 22.47 21.93 22.02 20.68 20.48 Market price at period end 29.50 30.58 30.84 26.88 26.48 Dividends 0.30 0.30 0.30 0.30 0.28 PERFORMANCE RATIOS (2) Return on assets 1.02 % 1.09 % 1.20 % 1.04 % 1.03 % Core return on assets (1) 1.04 1.09 1.20 1.02 1.03 Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (1) 1.32 1.44 1.37 1.36 1.32 Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (1) 1.35 1.45 1.37 1.33 1.32 Return on equity 8.88 9.52 10.68 9.46 9.32 Core return on equity (1) 9.09 9.57 10.68 9.25 9.32 Return on tangible equity 12.27 13.23 14.90 13.44 13.26 Core return on tangible equity (1) 12.57 13.29 14.90 13.15 13.27 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (1) (3) 3.17 3.17 3.15 3.09 3.14 Efficiency ratio (1) 62.00 59.84 62.09 62.78 62.71 FINANCIAL DATA (In millions) Total assets $ 4,063 $ 4,083 $ 4,030 $ 4,034 $ 3,959 Total earning assets (4) 3,761 3,782 3,720 3,726 3,663 Total investments 514 521 536 513 528 Total loans 3,124 3,147 3,082 3,064 3,012 Allowance for credit losses on loans and securities available for sale 30 29 29 29 28 Total goodwill and intangible assets 123 123 124 124 124 Total deposits 3,297 3,268 3,261 3,140 3,127 Total shareholders' equity 466 458 460 439 436 Net income 10 11 12 10 10 Core earnings (1) 10 11 12 10 10 ASSET QUALITY AND CONDITION RATIOS Net charge-offs (recoveries)(5)/average loans 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Allowance for credit losses on loans/total loans 0.92 0.91 0.94 0.94 0.94 Loans/deposits 95 96 95 98 96 Shareholders' equity to total assets 11.50 11.23 11.41 10.88 11.01 Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets 8.73 8.46 8.61 8.06 8.13

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in tables I-J for additional information.

(2) All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.

(3) Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax-advantaged investment securities and loans.

(4) Earning assets includes non-accruing loans and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. Securities are valued at amortized cost.

(5) Current quarter annualized.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED

Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 33,802 $ 34,266 $ 39,877 $ 39,673 $ 30,770 Interest-earning deposits with other banks 54,329 37,896 41,343 62,163 45,449 Total cash and cash equivalents 88,131 72,162 81,220 101,836 76,219 Securities available for sale 513,961 521,018 535,892 512,928 527,603 Less: Allowance for credit losses on securities available for sale (1,204 ) (568 ) - - - Net securities 512,757 520,450 535,892 512,928 527,603 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 10,695 12,237 7,600 14,755 9,960 Loans held for sale 1,515 1,235 1,272 3,897 3,137 Total loans 3,124,240 3,147,096 3,081,735 3,064,181 3,011,672 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (28,614 ) (28,744 ) (29,023 ) (28,855 ) (28,355 ) Net loans 3,095,626 3,118,352 3,052,712 3,035,326 2,983,317 Premises and equipment, net 51,659 51,237 51,644 51,628 47,849 Other real estate owned - - - - - Goodwill 119,477 119,477 119,477 119,477 119,477 Other intangible assets 3,705 3,938 4,171 4,404 4,637 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 82,471 81,858 81,824 81,221 80,642 Deferred tax asset, net 23,298 23,330 20,923 24,750 23,849 Other assets 73,892 79,051 73,192 83,978 82,285 Total assets $ 4,063,226 $ 4,083,327 $ 4,029,927 $ 4,034,200 $ 3,958,975 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Non-interest bearing demand $ 547,401 $ 575,649 $ 604,963 $ 553,067 $ 544,495 Interest-bearing demand 930,031 910,191 913,910 882,068 888,591 Savings 551,280 545,816 544,235 544,980 551,493 Money market 405,326 405,758 380,624 359,208 365,289 Time 862,773 830,274 817,354 801,143 777,208 Total deposits 3,296,811 3,267,688 3,261,086 3,140,466 3,127,076 Senior borrowings 199,982 249,981 186,207 329,349 269,437 Subordinated borrowings 40,620 40,620 60,580 60,541 60,501 Total borrowings 240,602 290,601 246,787 389,890 329,938 Other liabilities 58,502 66,610 62,138 64,937 66,247 Total liabilities 3,595,915 3,624,899 3,570,011 3,595,293 3,523,261 Total shareholders' equity 467,311 458,428 459,916 438,907 435,714 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,063,226 $ 4,083,327 $ 4,029,927 $ 4,034,200 $ 3,958,975 Net shares outstanding 15,317 15,280 15,268 15,232 15,212

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED

LOAN ANALYSIS

Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Annualized (in thousands) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Growth % Commercial real estate $ 1,762,132 $ 1,741,223 $ 1,677,310 $ 1,634,658 $ 1,574,802 5 % Commercial and industrial 370,683 388,599 382,554 421,297 412,567 (18 ) Total commercial loans 2,132,815 2,129,822 2,059,864 2,055,955 1,987,369 1 Residential real estate 807,514 826,492 836,566 854,718 873,213 (9 ) Consumer 105,404 103,803 103,415 99,776 95,838 6 Tax exempt and other 78,507 86,979 81,890 53,732 55,252 (39 ) Total loans $ 3,124,240 $ 3,147,096 $ 3,081,735 $ 3,064,181 $ 3,011,672 (3 )%

DEPOSIT ANALYSIS

Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Annualized (in thousands) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Growth % Non-interest bearing demand $ 547,401 $ 575,649 $ 604,963 $ 553,067 $ 544,495 (20 )% Interest-bearing demand 930,031 910,191 913,910 882,068 888,591 9 Savings 551,280 545,816 544,235 544,980 551,493 4 Money market 405,326 405,758 380,624 359,208 365,289 - Total non-maturity deposits 2,434,038 2,437,414 2,443,732 2,339,323 2,349,868 (1 ) Time 862,773 830,274 817,354 801,143 777,208 16 Total deposits $ 3,296,811 $ 3,267,688 $ 3,261,086 $ 3,140,466 $ 3,127,076 4 %

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 41,804 $ 39,470 Securities available for sale 5,597 6,065 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 137 288 Total interest and dividend income 47,538 45,823 Interest expense Deposits 15,512 14,532 Borrowings 3,019 3,236 Total interest expense 18,531 17,768 Net interest income 29,007 28,055 Provision for credit losses on securities available for sale 636 - (Benefit) provision for credit losses on loans (57 ) 289 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 28,428 27,766 Non-interest income Trust and investment management fee income 3,916 3,670 Customer service fees 3,525 3,710 Gain on sales of securities, net - - Mortgage banking income 456 257 Bank-owned life insurance income 614 561 Customer derivative income 212 - Other income 195 188 Total non-interest income 8,918 8,386 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 13,733 13,248 Occupancy and equipment 3,325 3,432 Depreciation 1,049 1,041 Loss (gain) on sales of premises and equipment, net 90 (15 ) Outside services 482 338 Professional services 592 400 Communication 166 189 Marketing 518 567 Amortization of intangible assets 233 233 FDIC assessment 456 452 Acquisition, conversion and other expenses 239 20 Provision for unfunded commitments (74 ) (185 ) Other expenses 3,842 3,768 Total non-interest expense 24,651 23,488 Income before income taxes 12,695 12,664 Income tax expense 2,484 2,569 Net income $ 10,211 $ 10,095 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.67 $ 0.66 Diluted 0.66 0.66 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 15,304 15,198 Diluted 15,393 15,270

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED

Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 41,804 $ 41,700 $ 42,042 $ 40,634 $ 39,470 Securities and other 5,597 5,570 6,280 6,005 6,065 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 137 213 258 199 288 Total interest and dividend income 47,538 47,483 48,580 46,838 45,823 Interest expense Deposits 15,512 16,210 16,174 14,780 14,532 Borrowings 3,019 2,206 3,448 4,299 3,236 Total interest expense 18,531 18,416 19,622 19,079 17,768 Net interest income 29,007 29,067 28,958 27,759 28,055 Provision for credit losses on securities available for sale 636 1,171 - - - Provision for credit losses on loans (57 ) (147 ) 228 585 289 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 28,428 28,043 28,730 27,174 27,766 Non-interest income Trust and investment management fee income 3,916 3,709 4,129 4,193 3,670 Customer service fees 3,525 3,604 3,788 3,737 3,710 Gain on sales of securities, net - - - 50 - Mortgage banking income 456 597 681 558 257 Bank-owned life insurance income 614 590 570 583 561 Customer derivative income 212 495 265 168 - Other income 195 397 220 168 188 Total non-interest income 8,918 9,392 9,653 9,457 8,386 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 13,733 13,358 14,383 13,860 13,248 Occupancy and equipment 3,325 3,634 3,405 3,317 3,432 Depreciation 1,049 1,042 1,048 1,065 1,041 Loss (gain) on sales of premises and equipment, net 90 71 - (248 ) (15 ) Outside services 482 372 386 462 338 Professional services 592 343 441 238 400 Communication 166 189 189 192 189 Marketing 518 492 434 521 567 Amortization of intangible assets 233 233 233 233 233 FDIC assessment 456 457 451 448 452 Acquisition, conversion and other expenses 239 - - - 20 Provision for unfunded commitments (74 ) (625 ) 35 - (185 ) Other expenses 3,842 4,319 3,767 3,754 3,768 Total non-interest expense 24,651 23,885 24,772 23,842 23,488 Income before income taxes 12,695 13,550 13,611 12,789 12,664 Income tax expense 2,484 2,551 1,418 2,532 2,569 Net income $ 10,211 $ 10,999 $ 12,193 $ 10,257 $ 10,095 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.67 $ 0.72 $ 0.80 $ 0.67 $ 0.66 Diluted 0.66 0.72 0.80 0.67 0.66 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 15,304 15,261 15,261 15,227 15,198 Diluted 15,393 15,346 15,326 15,275 15,270

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (Fully Taxable Equivalent (Non-GAAP) - Annualized) - UNAUDITED

Quarters Ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Earning assets Interest-earning deposits with other banks 4.55 % 4.92 % 5.54 % 5.65 % 5.88 % Securities available for sale 3.80 3.69 3.86 3.95 3.89 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 4.78 12.07 10.10 6.49 12.15 Loans: Commercial real estate 5.58 5.61 5.67 5.61 5.47 Commercial and industrial 6.57 6.62 6.98 6.76 6.68 Residential real estate 4.22 4.13 4.11 4.13 4.09 Consumer 7.03 6.89 7.23 7.26 7.22 Total loans 5.42 5.40 5.49 5.41 5.31 Total earning assets 5.16 % 5.14 % 5.24 % 5.18 % 5.10 % Funding liabilities Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 1.41 % 1.42 % 1.48 % 1.39 % 1.34 % Savings 0.71 0.72 0.70 0.65 0.63 Money market 2.77 2.94 3.13 2.93 3.07 Time 4.11 4.30 4.39 4.33 4.18 Total interest-bearing deposits 2.31 2.41 2.45 2.35 2.26 Borrowings 4.61 4.20 4.38 4.57 4.35 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.52 % 2.54 % 2.66 % 2.64 % 2.48 % Net interest spread 2.64 2.60 2.58 2.54 2.62 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(1) 3.17 3.17 3.15 3.09 3.14

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in tables I-J for additional information.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

AVERAGE BALANCES - UNAUDITED

Quarters Ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Assets Interest-earning deposits with other banks (1) $ 27,999 $ 24,000 $ 54,897 $ 27,407 $ 36,608 Securities available for sale (2) 587,878 591,455 591,331 594,455 595,124 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 11,623 7,023 10,158 12,324 9,534 Loans: Commercial real estate 1,759,321 1,699,869 1,645,933 1,600,253 1,558,506 Commercial and industrial 469,331 458,157 473,049 468,052 464,762 Residential real estate 820,837 836,375 851,426 865,412 884,767 Consumer 104,413 103,681 101,230 97,371 96,163 Total loans (3) 3,153,902 3,098,082 3,071,638 3,031,088 3,004,198 Total earning assets 3,781,402 3,720,560 3,728,024 3,665,274 3,645,464 Cash and due from banks 29,972 32,771 34,036 30,809 29,900 Allowance for credit losses (29,143 ) (29,021 ) (28,893 ) (28,567 ) (28,122 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets 123,295 123,527 123,761 123,994 124,225 Other assets 171,477 171,351 170,113 168,239 166,538 Total assets $ 4,077,003 $ 4,019,188 $ 4,027,041 $ 3,959,749 $ 3,938,005 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 916,129 $ 898,597 $ 888,325 $ 858,657 $ 899,349 Savings 547,672 543,430 547,482 542,950 552,231 Money market 401,268 394,536 378,855 355,731 390,720 Time 853,105 842,379 807,180 775,932 738,683 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,718,174 2,678,942 2,621,842 2,533,270 2,580,983 Borrowings 265,780 208,990 312,891 378,121 298,918 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,983,954 2,887,932 2,934,733 2,911,391 2,879,901 Non-interest bearing demand deposits 560,310 604,017 577,428 546,448 554,816 Other liabilities 66,589 67,533 60,731 65,712 67,327 Total liabilities 3,610,853 3,559,482 3,572,892 3,523,551 3,502,044 Total shareholders' equity 466,150 459,706 454,149 436,198 435,961 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,077,003 $ 4,019,188 $ 4,027,041 $ 3,959,749 $ 3,938,005

(1) Total average interest-bearing deposits with other banks is net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter.

(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.

(3) Total average loans include non-accruing loans and loans held for sale.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-accruing loans: Commercial real estate $ 1,091 $ 1,321 $ 1,451 $ 551 $ 578 Commercial and industrial 1,354 1,098 1,218 1,301 1,152 Residential real estate 4,557 3,290 3,453 3,511 4,169 Consumer 1,084 1,285 978 914 971 Total non-accruing loans 8,086 6,994 7,100 6,277 6,870 Non-performing securities available for sale(1) 4,960 5,760 - - - Other real estate owned - - - - - Total non-performing assets $ 13,046 $ 12,754 $ 7,100 $ 6,277 $ 6,870 Total non-accruing loans/total loans 0.26 % 0.22 % 0.23 % 0.20 % 0.23 % Total non-performing assets/total assets 0.32 0.31 0.18 0.16 0.17 PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS Balance at beginning of period $ 28,744 $ 29,023 $ 28,855 $ 28,355 $ 28,142 Charged-off loans (84 ) (150 ) (98 ) (106 ) (113 ) Recoveries on charged-off loans 11 18 38 21 37 Net loans (charged-off) recovered (73 ) (132 ) (60 ) (85 ) (76 ) Provision for credit losses on loans (57 ) (147 ) 228 585 289 Balance at end of period $ 28,614 $ 28,744 $ 29,023 $ 28,855 $ 28,355 Allowance for credit losses/total loans 0.92 % 0.91 % 0.94 % 0.94 % 0.94 % Allowance for credit losses/non-accruing loans 354 411 409 460 413 NET LOAN (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES Commercial real estate $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (3 ) Commercial and industrial (37 ) (84 ) (8 ) (2 ) (64 ) Residential real estate 4 3 5 3 5 Consumer (40 ) (51 ) (57 ) (86 ) (14 ) Total, net $ (73 ) $ (132 ) $ (60 ) $ (85 ) $ (76 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) (YTD annualized)/average loans - 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE Balance at beginning of period $ 568 $ - $ - $ - $ - Charged-off interest receivable on securities available for sale - (603 ) - - - Provision for credit losses on securities available for sale 636 1,171 - - - Balance at end of period $ 1,204 $ 568 $ - $ - $ -

(1) Non-performing securities available for sale consists of book value of $8.0 million, unrealized losses of $1.8 million.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Net income $ 10,211 $ 10,999 $ 12,193 $ 10,257 $ 10,095 Non-core items: Gain on sale of securities, net - - - (50 ) - Loss (gain) on sale of premises and equipment, net 90 71 - (248 ) (15 ) Acquisition, conversion and other expenses 239 - - - 20 Income tax expense (1) (80 ) (17 ) - 71 (1 ) Total non-core items 249 54 - (227 ) 4 Core earnings (2) (A) $ 10,460 $ 11,053 $ 12,193 $ 10,030 $ 10,099 Net interest income (B) $ 29,007 $ 29,067 $ 28,958 $ 27,759 $ 28,055 Non-interest income 8,918 9,392 9,653 9,457 8,586 Total revenue (C) 37,925 38,459 38,611 37,216 36,641 Gain on sale of securities, net - - - (50 ) - Total core revenue (2) $ 37,925 $ 38,459 $ 38,611 $ 37,166 $ 36,641 Total non-interest expense 24,651 23,885 24,772 23,842 23,688 Non-core expenses: (Loss) gain on sale of premises and equipment, net (90 ) (71 ) - 248 15 Acquisition, conversion and other expenses (239 ) - - - (20 ) Total non-core expenses (329 ) (71 ) - 248 (5 ) Core non-interest expense (2) (D) $ 24,322 $ 23,814 $ 24,772 $ 24,090 $ 23,683 Total revenue 37,925 38,459 38,611 37,216 36,641 Total non-interest expense 24,651 23,885 24,772 23,842 23,688 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue(2) (S) $ 13,274 $ 14,574 $ 13,839 $ 13,374 $ 12,953 Core revenue(2) 37,925 38,459 38,611 37,166 36,641 Core non-interest expense(2) 24,322 23,814 24,772 24,090 23,683 Core pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue(2) (U) $ 13,603 $ 14,645 $ 13,839 $ 13,076 $ 12,958 (in millions) Average earning assets (E) $ 3,781 $ 3,721 $ 3,728 $ 3,665 $ 3,645 Average assets (F) 4,077 4,019 4,027 3,960 3,938 Average shareholders' equity (G) 466 460 454 436 436 Average tangible shareholders' equity (2) (3) (H) 343 336 330 312 312 Tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2) (3) (I) 343 335 336 315 312 Tangible assets, period-end (2) (3) (J) 3,940 3,960 3,906 3,910 3,835

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Common shares outstanding, period-end (K) 15,317 15,280 15,268 15,232 15,212 Average diluted shares outstanding (L) 15,393 15,346 15,326 15,275 15,270 Core earnings per share, diluted (2) (A/L) $ 0.68 $ 0.72 $ 0.80 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 Tangible book value per share, period-end (2) (I/K) 22.47 21.93 22.02 20.68 20.48 Tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (I/J) 8.73 8.46 8.61 8.06 8.13 Performance ratios (4) GAAP return on assets 1.02 % 1.09 % 1.20 % 1.04 % 1.03 % Core return on assets (2) (A/F) 1.04 1.09 1.20 1.02 1.03 Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets(2) (S/F) 1.32 1.44 1.37 1.36 1.32 Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (2) (U/F) 1.35 1.45 1.37 1.33 1.32 GAAP return on equity 8.88 9.52 10.68 9.46 9.32 Core return on equity (2) (A/G) 9.09 9.57 10.68 9.25 9.32 Return on tangible equity 12.27 13.23 14.90 13.44 13.26 Core return on tangible equity (1) (2) (A+Q)/H 12.57 13.29 14.90 13.15 13.27 Efficiency ratio (2) (5) (D-O-Q)/(C+N) 62.00 59.84 62.09 62.78 62.91 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2) (B+P)/E 3.17 3.17 3.15 3.09 3.14 Supplementary data (in thousands) Taxable equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio (N) $ 717 $ 718 $ 686 $ 528 $ 523 Franchise taxes included in non-interest expense (O) 131 139 138 191 70 Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin (P) 568 578 550 389 388 Intangible amortization (Q) 233 233 233 233 233

(1) Assumes a marginal tax rate of 24.26% in the first quarter of 2025, 23.73% in the fourth quarter 2024, 23.82% in the second and third quarter 2024, 24.01% in the first quarter 2024.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.

(3) Tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Tangible assets is computed by taking total assets less the intangible assets at period-end.

(4) All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.

(5) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing core non-interest expense net of franchise taxes and intangible amortization divided by core revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis.

