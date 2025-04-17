Anzeige
WKN: 346032 | ISIN: US0668491006 | Ticker-Symbol: 42K
Frankfurt
17.04.25
08:03 Uhr
25,200 Euro
+0,800
+3,28 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,40025,80022:32
17.04.2025 22:26 Uhr
Bar Harbor Bankshares Reports First Quarter 2025 Results; Declares 7% Increase in Dividend

BAR HARBOR, ME / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2025 / Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB) (the "Company") reported first quarter 2025 GAAP net income of $10.2 million or $0.66 per diluted share and core (Non-GAAP) net income of $10.5 million or $0.68 per diluted share compared to GAAP and core (Non-GAAP) net income of $11.0 million or $0.72 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $10.1 million or $0.66 per diluted share for the first quarter 2024.

FIRST QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS (all comparisons to fourth quarter 2024, unless otherwise noted)

  • Signed a Definitive Merger Agreement to acquire Woodsville Guaranty Bancorp, Inc.

  • Net interest margin remains strong at 3.17%

  • 6% growth in assets under management by wealth management

  • 7% increase in dividend declared

Bar Harbor Bankshares' President and Chief Executive Officer, Curtis C. Simard, stated, "Despite the volatility in the capital markets, our teams continue to demonstrate that exceptional customer service, continuous calling, and proactive modeling drive financial strength. Our commercial lending team delivered $50 million in new originations this quarter which offset some larger pay downs. And our responsible management of the balance sheet underscores our commitment to profitable growth, with a goal of maintaining a strong and stable margin. As a company we remain steadfast in delivering consistent total shareholder returns and are poised to weather the uncertain rate and economic environments.

This quarter we announced an agreement to acquire Guaranty Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank ("Woodsville"). Woodsville operates in markets similar to ours and is adjacent to our Northwestern New Hampshire and Vermont locations. Like us, they have deep community relationships with a loyal customer base and efficient deposits which will help fund future growth. This acquisition will continue to strengthen our presence in northern New England, complementing our existing branch network."

Mr. Simard concluded, "I am proud of the culture we have built at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Our values foster a strong foundation built on opportunity and authenticity. We look forward to welcoming our new colleagues who share a similar culture."

DIVIDEND DECLARED
The Board of Directors of the Company voted to declare an increase in the cash dividend to $0.32 per share from $0.30 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2025 payable on June 13, 2025. The dividend annualized yield increases from 3.92% at the end of the fourth quarter 2024 to 4.34% at the end of the first quarter 2025 based on the $29.50 closing share price of the Company's common stock on March 31, 2025, the last trading day of the first quarter 2025.

FINANCIAL CONDITION (Quarter results for March 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024)
Total assets remained stable at $4.1 billion at the end of the first quarter 2025 and the end of the fourth quarter 2024 primarily due to stable deposits offset by a shift in asset mix from loan and investments to cash driven by current quarter pay downs.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $88.1 million at the end of the first quarter 2025, compared to $72.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2024. Interest-earning deposits held with other banks increased to $54.3 million at the end of the first quarter 2025, compared to $37.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter and yielded 4.55% and 4.92%, respectively. The change in cash balances was driven by pay downs in loans and investments.

Total loans remained at $3.1 billion with a slight decrease of 3% on an annualized basis driven by seasonality and the interest rate environment. Commercial loans increased $2.9 million comprised of a $20.9 million increase in commercial real estate offset by a $17.9 million decrease in commercial and industrial. Residential real estate loans decreased $19.0 million.

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock decreased to $10.7 million at the end of the first quarter 2025 compared to $12.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2024 driven by $50 million in pay downs of borrowings.

Securities available for sale was $514.0 million compared to $521.0 million in the fourth quarter 2024 driven by pay downs of $28.3 million, net amortization of $283 thousand, and matured securities of $1.0 million, partially offset by $19.0 million in purchases. The average yield of the total securities portfolio for the first quarter 2025 was 3.80% compared to 3.69% for the previous quarter primarily due to the change in the profile of the yield curve and a shift from commercial lending obligation investments to agencies. Fair value adjustments were $57.2 million at the end of the first quarter 2025 compared to $62.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2024. As of the end of the first quarter 2025 and fourth quarter 2024, respectively, our securities portfolio maintained an average life of eight and nine years with an effective duration of five years for both quarters and all securities remain classified as available for sale to provide flexibility in asset funding and other opportunities as they arise.

The allowance for credit losses on available for sale securities increased to $1.2 million at March 31, 2025, driven by one remaining corporate security with a book value of $8.0 million and unrealized losses of $1.8 million.

The allowance for credit losses on loans decreased $130 thousand to $28.6 million at the end of the first quarter 2025 compared to $28.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2024. The allowance for credit losses to total loans coverage ratio of 0.92% compared to 0.91% in the fourth quarter 2024. Strong asset quality metrics and general macroeconomic trends in the loan portfolio drive ACL levels. There were minor shifts in balances as commercial real estate increased and commercial and industrial and residential real estate decreased, but the main driver was a decrease in residential loans. Charge-offs and individually analyzed reserves on non-accruing loans continue to be nominal, supported by relatively strong collateral values.

Total deposits remained flat at $3.3 billion at the first quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter 2024 respectively. We witnessed a shift in deposit mix driven by the interest rate environment and expected seasonal outflows in the first quarter 2025 as non-interest bearing demand deposits decreased $28.2 million to $547 million offset by an increase of $19.8 million in interest-bearing demand deposits. Time deposits increased 16% on an annualized basis to $863 million driven by the volatile economic rate environment as investors continue to seek a safe place with a competitive rate to house their money.

Senior borrowings decreased $50.0 million to $200.0 million driven by pay downs in investments and loans. FHLB borrowings decreased $48.9 million to $194.1 million at the end of the first quarter 2025 compared to $243.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2024.

The Company's book value per share was $30.51 as of the end of the first quarter 2025 compared to $30.00 at the end of the fourth quarter 2024. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $22.47 at the end of the first quarter 2025, compared to $21.93 at the end of the fourth quarter 2024.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Quarter results for March 31, 2025 compared to March 31, 2024)
The net interest margin remained stable at 3.17% in the first quarter 2025 compared to 3.14% in same respective quarter 2024. As loan balances grew $112.6 million year over year, the yield on loans grew 11 basis points to 5.42% in the first quarter 2025, up from 5.31% in the same quarter 2024. Costs of interest-bearing deposits grew 5 basis points to 2.31% from 2.26% in the first quarter 2024 driven by the continued competitive pricing within the interest rate environment.

Total interest and dividend income increased by 3.7% to $47.5 million in the first quarter 2025 compared to $45.8 million in the prior year primarily driven by the repricing of commercial adjustable-rate loans and a $146 million higher loan balances within the commercial portfolio. Yields on earning assets grew to 5.16% compared to 5.10% in the first quarter 2024. The yield on commercial real estate loans grew to 5.58% in the first quarter 2025 from 5.47% in the first quarter 2024. Total loan yield growth was partially offset by a decline in the residential real estate yield from 4.22% to 4.09% for the first quarter 2025, and the commercial and industrial yield decline from 6.57% in the first quarter of 2024 to 6.34% in the first quarter 2025.

Total interest expense increased by 4.3% to $18.5 million in the first quarter 2025 compared to $17.8 million in the first quarter 2024 driven by an increase in cost of funds on deposits compounded with a $169.7 million increase in deposits. The growth in deposits was relatively even in mix with $84.2 million growth in non-maturity deposits and $85.6 million growth in time deposits. Interest-bearing demand accounts and savings accounts increased $41.2 million in 2025 compared to the same quarter 2024. Money Market accounts increased $40.0 million in the first quarter 2025 compared to the first quarter 2024. Borrowing costs decreased to $3.0 million in the first quarter 2025 compared to $3.2 million from the first quarter 2024, driven by a $33.1 million in pay down offset by an increase in costs to 4.61% in the first quarter 2025 compared to 4.35% in the first quarter 2024.

The provision for credit losses on loans was a recapture of $57 thousand in first quarter 2025 compared to a provision of $289 thousand in the first quarter 2024 as credit quality continues to remain strong.

Non-interest income was $8.9 million in the first quarter 2025 compared to $8.4 million in the same quarter 2024. Wealth management income grew 6.7% to $3.9 million compared to $3.7 million in the first quarter 2024. Non-brokerage assets under management grew 6.0% or $300 million to $2.8 billion from $2.5 billion in the first quarter 2025 compared to the previous year driven by higher security valuations. Mortgage banking income increased $199 thousand in the first quarter 2025 compared to the first quarter 2024 driven by higher gains on sale of loans. Customer derivative income increased $212 thousand in the first quarter 2025 driven by an increase in dollars and volume on customer swaps due to the interest rate environment. Increases were offset by a $186 thousand or 5% decrease in customer service fees driven by lower non-sufficient funds fees and interchange income.

Non-interest expenses increased $1.2 million to $24.7 million in the first quarter 2025 compared to $23.5 million in the first quarter 2024 driven by a 4% increase or $485 thousand increase in salaries and benefits driven by cost of living increases and losses on sales of premises and equipment of $90 thousand in the current quarter driven by outdated ATMs. Acquisition, conversion expenses increased $219 thousand driven by merger agreement entered into in the first quarter of 2025 with Woodsville. Outside services increased $144 thousand driven by an increase in recruiting fees in the first quarter 2025 compared to the first quarter 2024. Professional services increased $192 thousand driven by consulting fees for technology infrastructure enhancements other projects.

Income tax expense was $2.5 million for the first quarter 2025 compared to $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively. Our effective tax rate for the first quarter 2025 was 20% and 19% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

BACKGROUND
Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its clients for over 135 years. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust provides full-service community banking with office locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. For more information, visit www.barharbor.bank.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "may," "will," "assume," "should," "predict," "could," "would," "intend," "targets," "estimates," "projects," "plans," and "potential," and other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical information may also be considered forward-looking, including statements relating to Company's balance sheet management, our credit trends, our overall credit performance, and the Company's strategic plans, objectives, and intentions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements, including, but not limited to: (1) changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in our markets throughout Northern New England; (2) changes in consumer behavior due to political, business, and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity; (3) the possibility that our asset quality could decline or that we experience greater loan losses than anticipated; (4) the impact of liquidity needs on our results of operations and financial condition; (5) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (6) the effect of interest rate increases on the cost of deposits; (7) unanticipated weakness in loan demand, pricing or collectability; (8) the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments; (9) operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, climate change, war, terrorism, civil unrest, and future pandemics; (10) lack of strategic growth opportunities or our failure to execute on available opportunities, including those related to our pending acquisition of Guaranty Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank; (11) our ability to effectively manage problem credits; (12) our ability to successfully develop new products and implement efficiency initiatives on time and with the results projected; (13) our ability to retain executive officers and key employees and their customer and community relationships; (14) regulatory, litigation, and reputational risks and the applicability of insurance coverage; (15) changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (16) changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; (17) reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management assets under management; (18) the impacts of tariffs, sanctions and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading counterparts; and (19) changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company believes the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable; however, many of such risks, uncertainties, and other factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict and undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date that they are made. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that its future results will be as estimated. The Company does not intend to, and disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. Because non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP core earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of core earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for core revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations, including gains/losses on securities, premises, equipment and other real estate owned, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, legal settlements, and systems conversion costs. Non-GAAP adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense.

The Company also calculates core earnings per share based on its measure of core earnings. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Management also believes that the computation of non-GAAP core earnings and core earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

###

CONTACTS

Josephine Iannelli; EVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer; (207) 288-3314

TABLE

INDEX

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SCHEDULES (UNAUDITED)

A

Selected Financial Highlights

B

Balance Sheets

C

Loan and Deposit Analysis

D

Statements of Income

E

Statements of Income (Five Quarter Trend)

F

Average Yields and Costs

G

Average Balances

H

Asset Quality Analysis

I-J

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Five Quarter Trend) and Supplementary Data

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

PER SHARE DATA

Net earnings, diluted

$

0.66

$

0.72

$

0.80

$

0.67

$

0.66

Core earnings, diluted (1)

0.68

0.72

0.80

0.66

0.66

Total book value

30.51

30.00

30.12

28.81

28.64

Tangible book value (1)

22.47

21.93

22.02

20.68

20.48

Market price at period end

29.50

30.58

30.84

26.88

26.48

Dividends

0.30

0.30

0.30

0.30

0.28

PERFORMANCE RATIOS (2)

Return on assets

1.02

%

1.09

%

1.20

%

1.04

%

1.03

%

Core return on assets (1)

1.04

1.09

1.20

1.02

1.03

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (1)

1.32

1.44

1.37

1.36

1.32

Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (1)

1.35

1.45

1.37

1.33

1.32

Return on equity

8.88

9.52

10.68

9.46

9.32

Core return on equity (1)

9.09

9.57

10.68

9.25

9.32

Return on tangible equity

12.27

13.23

14.90

13.44

13.26

Core return on tangible equity (1)

12.57

13.29

14.90

13.15

13.27

Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (1) (3)

3.17

3.17

3.15

3.09

3.14

Efficiency ratio (1)

62.00

59.84

62.09

62.78

62.71

FINANCIAL DATA (In millions)

Total assets

$

4,063

$

4,083

$

4,030

$

4,034

$

3,959

Total earning assets (4)

3,761

3,782

3,720

3,726

3,663

Total investments

514

521

536

513

528

Total loans

3,124

3,147

3,082

3,064

3,012

Allowance for credit losses on loans and securities available for sale

30

29

29

29

28

Total goodwill and intangible assets

123

123

124

124

124

Total deposits

3,297

3,268

3,261

3,140

3,127

Total shareholders' equity

466

458

460

439

436

Net income

10

11

12

10

10

Core earnings (1)

10

11

12

10

10

ASSET QUALITY AND CONDITION RATIOS

Net charge-offs (recoveries)(5)/average loans

0.01

%

0.02

%

0.01

%

0.01

%

0.01

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans/total loans

0.92

0.91

0.94

0.94

0.94

Loans/deposits

95

96

95

98

96

Shareholders' equity to total assets

11.50

11.23

11.41

10.88

11.01

Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets

8.73

8.46

8.61

8.06

8.13

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in tables I-J for additional information.
(2) All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.
(3) Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax-advantaged investment securities and loans.
(4) Earning assets includes non-accruing loans and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. Securities are valued at amortized cost.
(5) Current quarter annualized.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

(in thousands)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

33,802

$

34,266

$

39,877

$

39,673

$

30,770

Interest-earning deposits with other banks

54,329

37,896

41,343

62,163

45,449

Total cash and cash equivalents

88,131

72,162

81,220

101,836

76,219

Securities available for sale

513,961

521,018

535,892

512,928

527,603

Less: Allowance for credit losses on securities available for sale

(1,204

)

(568

)

-

-

-

Net securities

512,757

520,450

535,892

512,928

527,603

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

10,695

12,237

7,600

14,755

9,960

Loans held for sale

1,515

1,235

1,272

3,897

3,137

Total loans

3,124,240

3,147,096

3,081,735

3,064,181

3,011,672

Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans

(28,614

)

(28,744

)

(29,023

)

(28,855

)

(28,355

)

Net loans

3,095,626

3,118,352

3,052,712

3,035,326

2,983,317

Premises and equipment, net

51,659

51,237

51,644

51,628

47,849

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

-

-

Goodwill

119,477

119,477

119,477

119,477

119,477

Other intangible assets

3,705

3,938

4,171

4,404

4,637

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

82,471

81,858

81,824

81,221

80,642

Deferred tax asset, net

23,298

23,330

20,923

24,750

23,849

Other assets

73,892

79,051

73,192

83,978

82,285

Total assets

$

4,063,226

$

4,083,327

$

4,029,927

$

4,034,200

$

3,958,975

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Non-interest bearing demand

$

547,401

$

575,649

$

604,963

$

553,067

$

544,495

Interest-bearing demand

930,031

910,191

913,910

882,068

888,591

Savings

551,280

545,816

544,235

544,980

551,493

Money market

405,326

405,758

380,624

359,208

365,289

Time

862,773

830,274

817,354

801,143

777,208

Total deposits

3,296,811

3,267,688

3,261,086

3,140,466

3,127,076

Senior borrowings

199,982

249,981

186,207

329,349

269,437

Subordinated borrowings

40,620

40,620

60,580

60,541

60,501

Total borrowings

240,602

290,601

246,787

389,890

329,938

Other liabilities

58,502

66,610

62,138

64,937

66,247

Total liabilities

3,595,915

3,624,899

3,570,011

3,595,293

3,523,261

Total shareholders' equity

467,311

458,428

459,916

438,907

435,714

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,063,226

$

4,083,327

$

4,029,927

$

4,034,200

$

3,958,975

Net shares outstanding

15,317

15,280

15,268

15,232

15,212

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED

LOAN ANALYSIS

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Annualized

(in thousands)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Growth %

Commercial real estate

$

1,762,132

$

1,741,223

$

1,677,310

$

1,634,658

$

1,574,802

5

%

Commercial and industrial

370,683

388,599

382,554

421,297

412,567

(18

)

Total commercial loans

2,132,815

2,129,822

2,059,864

2,055,955

1,987,369

1

Residential real estate

807,514

826,492

836,566

854,718

873,213

(9

)

Consumer

105,404

103,803

103,415

99,776

95,838

6

Tax exempt and other

78,507

86,979

81,890

53,732

55,252

(39

)

Total loans

$

3,124,240

$

3,147,096

$

3,081,735

$

3,064,181

$

3,011,672

(3

)%

DEPOSIT ANALYSIS

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Annualized

(in thousands)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Growth %

Non-interest bearing demand

$

547,401

$

575,649

$

604,963

$

553,067

$

544,495

(20

)%

Interest-bearing demand

930,031

910,191

913,910

882,068

888,591

9

Savings

551,280

545,816

544,235

544,980

551,493

4

Money market

405,326

405,758

380,624

359,208

365,289

-

Total non-maturity deposits

2,434,038

2,437,414

2,443,732

2,339,323

2,349,868

(1

)

Time

862,773

830,274

817,354

801,143

777,208

16

Total deposits

$

3,296,811

$

3,267,688

$

3,261,086

$

3,140,466

$

3,127,076

4

%

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended

March 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

Interest and dividend income

Loans

$

41,804

$

39,470

Securities available for sale

5,597

6,065

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

137

288

Total interest and dividend income

47,538

45,823

Interest expense

Deposits

15,512

14,532

Borrowings

3,019

3,236

Total interest expense

18,531

17,768

Net interest income

29,007

28,055

Provision for credit losses on securities available for sale

636

-

(Benefit) provision for credit losses on loans

(57

)

289

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

28,428

27,766

Non-interest income

Trust and investment management fee income

3,916

3,670

Customer service fees

3,525

3,710

Gain on sales of securities, net

-

-

Mortgage banking income

456

257

Bank-owned life insurance income

614

561

Customer derivative income

212

-

Other income

195

188

Total non-interest income

8,918

8,386

Non-interest expense

Salaries and employee benefits

13,733

13,248

Occupancy and equipment

3,325

3,432

Depreciation

1,049

1,041

Loss (gain) on sales of premises and equipment, net

90

(15

)

Outside services

482

338

Professional services

592

400

Communication

166

189

Marketing

518

567

Amortization of intangible assets

233

233

FDIC assessment

456

452

Acquisition, conversion and other expenses

239

20

Provision for unfunded commitments

(74

)

(185

)

Other expenses

3,842

3,768

Total non-interest expense

24,651

23,488

Income before income taxes

12,695

12,664

Income tax expense

2,484

2,569

Net income

$

10,211

$

10,095

Earnings per share:

Basic

$

0.67

$

0.66

Diluted

0.66

0.66

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

15,304

15,198

Diluted

15,393

15,270

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Interest and dividend income

Loans

$

41,804

$

41,700

$

42,042

$

40,634

$

39,470

Securities and other

5,597

5,570

6,280

6,005

6,065

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

137

213

258

199

288

Total interest and dividend income

47,538

47,483

48,580

46,838

45,823

Interest expense

Deposits

15,512

16,210

16,174

14,780

14,532

Borrowings

3,019

2,206

3,448

4,299

3,236

Total interest expense

18,531

18,416

19,622

19,079

17,768

Net interest income

29,007

29,067

28,958

27,759

28,055

Provision for credit losses on securities available for sale

636

1,171

-

-

-

Provision for credit losses on loans

(57

)

(147

)

228

585

289

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

28,428

28,043

28,730

27,174

27,766

Non-interest income

Trust and investment management fee income

3,916

3,709

4,129

4,193

3,670

Customer service fees

3,525

3,604

3,788

3,737

3,710

Gain on sales of securities, net

-

-

-

50

-

Mortgage banking income

456

597

681

558

257

Bank-owned life insurance income

614

590

570

583

561

Customer derivative income

212

495

265

168

-

Other income

195

397

220

168

188

Total non-interest income

8,918

9,392

9,653

9,457

8,386

Non-interest expense

Salaries and employee benefits

13,733

13,358

14,383

13,860

13,248

Occupancy and equipment

3,325

3,634

3,405

3,317

3,432

Depreciation

1,049

1,042

1,048

1,065

1,041

Loss (gain) on sales of premises and equipment, net

90

71

-

(248

)

(15

)

Outside services

482

372

386

462

338

Professional services

592

343

441

238

400

Communication

166

189

189

192

189

Marketing

518

492

434

521

567

Amortization of intangible assets

233

233

233

233

233

FDIC assessment

456

457

451

448

452

Acquisition, conversion and other expenses

239

-

-

-

20

Provision for unfunded commitments

(74

)

(625

)

35

-

(185

)

Other expenses

3,842

4,319

3,767

3,754

3,768

Total non-interest expense

24,651

23,885

24,772

23,842

23,488

Income before income taxes

12,695

13,550

13,611

12,789

12,664

Income tax expense

2,484

2,551

1,418

2,532

2,569

Net income

$

10,211

$

10,999

$

12,193

$

10,257

$

10,095

Earnings per share:

Basic

$

0.67

$

0.72

$

0.80

$

0.67

$

0.66

Diluted

0.66

0.72

0.80

0.67

0.66

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

15,304

15,261

15,261

15,227

15,198

Diluted

15,393

15,346

15,326

15,275

15,270

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (Fully Taxable Equivalent (Non-GAAP) - Annualized) - UNAUDITED

Quarters Ended

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Earning assets

Interest-earning deposits with other banks

4.55

%

4.92

%

5.54

%

5.65

%

5.88

%

Securities available for sale

3.80

3.69

3.86

3.95

3.89

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

4.78

12.07

10.10

6.49

12.15

Loans:

Commercial real estate

5.58

5.61

5.67

5.61

5.47

Commercial and industrial

6.57

6.62

6.98

6.76

6.68

Residential real estate

4.22

4.13

4.11

4.13

4.09

Consumer

7.03

6.89

7.23

7.26

7.22

Total loans

5.42

5.40

5.49

5.41

5.31

Total earning assets

5.16

%

5.14

%

5.24

%

5.18

%

5.10

%

Funding liabilities

Deposits:

Interest-bearing demand

1.41

%

1.42

%

1.48

%

1.39

%

1.34

%

Savings

0.71

0.72

0.70

0.65

0.63

Money market

2.77

2.94

3.13

2.93

3.07

Time

4.11

4.30

4.39

4.33

4.18

Total interest-bearing deposits

2.31

2.41

2.45

2.35

2.26

Borrowings

4.61

4.20

4.38

4.57

4.35

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2.52

%

2.54

%

2.66

%

2.64

%

2.48

%

Net interest spread

2.64

2.60

2.58

2.54

2.62

Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(1)

3.17

3.17

3.15

3.09

3.14

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in tables I-J for additional information.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
AVERAGE BALANCES - UNAUDITED

Quarters Ended

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

(in thousands)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Assets

Interest-earning deposits with other banks (1)

$

27,999

$

24,000

$

54,897

$

27,407

$

36,608

Securities available for sale (2)

587,878

591,455

591,331

594,455

595,124

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

11,623

7,023

10,158

12,324

9,534

Loans:

Commercial real estate

1,759,321

1,699,869

1,645,933

1,600,253

1,558,506

Commercial and industrial

469,331

458,157

473,049

468,052

464,762

Residential real estate

820,837

836,375

851,426

865,412

884,767

Consumer

104,413

103,681

101,230

97,371

96,163

Total loans (3)

3,153,902

3,098,082

3,071,638

3,031,088

3,004,198

Total earning assets

3,781,402

3,720,560

3,728,024

3,665,274

3,645,464

Cash and due from banks

29,972

32,771

34,036

30,809

29,900

Allowance for credit losses

(29,143

)

(29,021

)

(28,893

)

(28,567

)

(28,122

)

Goodwill and other intangible assets

123,295

123,527

123,761

123,994

124,225

Other assets

171,477

171,351

170,113

168,239

166,538

Total assets

$

4,077,003

$

4,019,188

$

4,027,041

$

3,959,749

$

3,938,005

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Deposits:

Interest-bearing demand

$

916,129

$

898,597

$

888,325

$

858,657

$

899,349

Savings

547,672

543,430

547,482

542,950

552,231

Money market

401,268

394,536

378,855

355,731

390,720

Time

853,105

842,379

807,180

775,932

738,683

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,718,174

2,678,942

2,621,842

2,533,270

2,580,983

Borrowings

265,780

208,990

312,891

378,121

298,918

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,983,954

2,887,932

2,934,733

2,911,391

2,879,901

Non-interest bearing demand deposits

560,310

604,017

577,428

546,448

554,816

Other liabilities

66,589

67,533

60,731

65,712

67,327

Total liabilities

3,610,853

3,559,482

3,572,892

3,523,551

3,502,044

Total shareholders' equity

466,150

459,706

454,149

436,198

435,961

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,077,003

$

4,019,188

$

4,027,041

$

3,959,749

$

3,938,005

(1) Total average interest-bearing deposits with other banks is net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter.
(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.
(3) Total average loans include non-accruing loans and loans held for sale.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

(in thousands)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS

Non-accruing loans:

Commercial real estate

$

1,091

$

1,321

$

1,451

$

551

$

578

Commercial and industrial

1,354

1,098

1,218

1,301

1,152

Residential real estate

4,557

3,290

3,453

3,511

4,169

Consumer

1,084

1,285

978

914

971

Total non-accruing loans

8,086

6,994

7,100

6,277

6,870

Non-performing securities available for sale(1)

4,960

5,760

-

-

-

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

-

-

Total non-performing assets

$

13,046

$

12,754

$

7,100

$

6,277

$

6,870

Total non-accruing loans/total loans

0.26

%

0.22

%

0.23

%

0.20

%

0.23

%

Total non-performing assets/total assets

0.32

0.31

0.18

0.16

0.17

PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS

Balance at beginning of period

$

28,744

$

29,023

$

28,855

$

28,355

$

28,142

Charged-off loans

(84

)

(150

)

(98

)

(106

)

(113

)

Recoveries on charged-off loans

11

18

38

21

37

Net loans (charged-off) recovered

(73

)

(132

)

(60

)

(85

)

(76

)

Provision for credit losses on loans

(57

)

(147

)

228

585

289

Balance at end of period

$

28,614

$

28,744

$

29,023

$

28,855

$

28,355

Allowance for credit losses/total loans

0.92

%

0.91

%

0.94

%

0.94

%

0.94

%

Allowance for credit losses/non-accruing loans

354

411

409

460

413

NET LOAN (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES

Commercial real estate

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

(3

)

Commercial and industrial

(37

)

(84

)

(8

)

(2

)

(64

)

Residential real estate

4

3

5

3

5

Consumer

(40

)

(51

)

(57

)

(86

)

(14

)

Total, net

$

(73

)

$

(132

)

$

(60

)

$

(85

)

$

(76

)

Net charge-offs (recoveries) (QTD annualized)/average loans

0.01

%

0.02

%

0.01

%

0.01

%

0.01

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) (YTD annualized)/average loans

-

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE

Balance at beginning of period

$

568

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Charged-off interest receivable on securities available for sale

-

(603

)

-

-

-

Provision for credit losses on securities available for sale

636

1,171

-

-

-

Balance at end of period

$

1,204

$

568

$

-

$

-

$

-

(1) Non-performing securities available for sale consists of book value of $8.0 million, unrealized losses of $1.8 million.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

(in thousands)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Net income

$

10,211

$

10,999

$

12,193

$

10,257

$

10,095

Non-core items:

Gain on sale of securities, net

-

-

-

(50

)

-

Loss (gain) on sale of premises and equipment, net

90

71

-

(248

)

(15

)

Acquisition, conversion and other expenses

239

-

-

-

20

Income tax expense (1)

(80

)

(17

)

-

71

(1

)

Total non-core items

249

54

-

(227

)

4

Core earnings (2)

(A)

$

10,460

$

11,053

$

12,193

$

10,030

$

10,099

Net interest income

(B)

$

29,007

$

29,067

$

28,958

$

27,759

$

28,055

Non-interest income

8,918

9,392

9,653

9,457

8,586

Total revenue

(C)

37,925

38,459

38,611

37,216

36,641

Gain on sale of securities, net

-

-

-

(50

)

-

Total core revenue (2)

$

37,925

$

38,459

$

38,611

$

37,166

$

36,641

Total non-interest expense

24,651

23,885

24,772

23,842

23,688

Non-core expenses:

(Loss) gain on sale of premises and equipment, net

(90

)

(71

)

-

248

15

Acquisition, conversion and other expenses

(239

)

-

-

-

(20

)

Total non-core expenses

(329

)

(71

)

-

248

(5

)

Core non-interest expense (2)

(D)

$

24,322

$

23,814

$

24,772

$

24,090

$

23,683

Total revenue

37,925

38,459

38,611

37,216

36,641

Total non-interest expense

24,651

23,885

24,772

23,842

23,688

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue(2)

(S)

$

13,274

$

14,574

$

13,839

$

13,374

$

12,953

Core revenue(2)

37,925

38,459

38,611

37,166

36,641

Core non-interest expense(2)

24,322

23,814

24,772

24,090

23,683

Core pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue(2)

(U)

$

13,603

$

14,645

$

13,839

$

13,076

$

12,958

(in millions)

Average earning assets

(E)

$

3,781

$

3,721

$

3,728

$

3,665

$

3,645

Average assets

(F)

4,077

4,019

4,027

3,960

3,938

Average shareholders' equity

(G)

466

460

454

436

436

Average tangible shareholders' equity (2) (3)

(H)

343

336

330

312

312

Tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2) (3)

(I)

343

335

336

315

312

Tangible assets, period-end (2) (3)

(J)

3,940

3,960

3,906

3,910

3,835

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

(in thousands)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Common shares outstanding, period-end

(K)

15,317

15,280

15,268

15,232

15,212

Average diluted shares outstanding

(L)

15,393

15,346

15,326

15,275

15,270

Core earnings per share, diluted (2)

(A/L)

$

0.68

$

0.72

$

0.80

$

0.66

$

0.66

Tangible book value per share, period-end (2)

(I/K)

22.47

21.93

22.02

20.68

20.48

Tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2)

(I/J)

8.73

8.46

8.61

8.06

8.13

Performance ratios (4)

GAAP return on assets

1.02

%

1.09

%

1.20

%

1.04

%

1.03

%

Core return on assets (2)

(A/F)

1.04

1.09

1.20

1.02

1.03

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets(2)

(S/F)

1.32

1.44

1.37

1.36

1.32

Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (2)

(U/F)

1.35

1.45

1.37

1.33

1.32

GAAP return on equity

8.88

9.52

10.68

9.46

9.32

Core return on equity (2)

(A/G)

9.09

9.57

10.68

9.25

9.32

Return on tangible equity

12.27

13.23

14.90

13.44

13.26

Core return on tangible equity (1) (2)

(A+Q)/H

12.57

13.29

14.90

13.15

13.27

Efficiency ratio (2) (5)

(D-O-Q)/(C+N)

62.00

59.84

62.09

62.78

62.91

Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2)

(B+P)/E

3.17

3.17

3.15

3.09

3.14

Supplementary data (in thousands)

Taxable equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio

(N)

$

717

$

718

$

686

$

528

$

523

Franchise taxes included in non-interest expense

(O)

131

139

138

191

70

Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin

(P)

568

578

550

389

388

Intangible amortization

(Q)

233

233

233

233

233

___________________________________

(1) Assumes a marginal tax rate of 24.26% in the first quarter of 2025, 23.73% in the fourth quarter 2024, 23.82% in the second and third quarter 2024, 24.01% in the first quarter 2024.
(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.
(3) Tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Tangible assets is computed by taking total assets less the intangible assets at period-end.
(4) All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.
(5) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing core non-interest expense net of franchise taxes and intangible amortization divided by core revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis.

SOURCE: Bar Harbor Bank & Trust



