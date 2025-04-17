WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $2.89 billion, or $6.61 per share. This compares with $2.33 billion, or $5.28 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.66 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 12.5% to $10.543 billion from $9.370 billion last year.Netflix Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $2.89 Bln. vs. $2.33 Bln. last year. -EPS: $6.61 vs. $5.28 last year. -Revenue: $10.543 Bln vs. $9.370 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $11.035 Bln Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.03 Full year revenue guidance: $43.5 - $44.5 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX