National Health Investors: NHI Reschedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Starting Time

Finanznachrichten News

MURFREESBORO, TN / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2025 / National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) announced today that it has rescheduled the first quarter 2025 earnings conference call and webcast starting time from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

NHI plans to issue its earnings release after the market closes on Monday, May 5, 2025. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (888) 506-0062, with the access code 111859.

The live broadcast of the conference call will be available online at www.nhireit.com and at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/633/52231 on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The online replay will be available shortly after the call and remain available for one year.

About NHI

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals. For more information, visit www.nhireit.com.

Contact: Dana Hambly, Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: (615) 890-9100

SOURCE: National Health Investors, Inc.



