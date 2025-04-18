Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc.: Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces First Quarter 2025 Performance

BALTIMORE, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) announces the Fund's investment returns for the first quarter of 2025. The total return on the Fund's net asset value for the first quarter of 2025 was -3.9%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. This compared to -4.3% total return for both the S&P 500 Index and the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category. The total return on the Fund's market price for the period was -3.9%.
The First Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be released on or about April 23, 2025.
|ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (3/31/2025)
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|10 Year
|Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NAV)
|6.8
|%
|9.4
|%
|18.7
|%
|13.0
|%
|Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price)
|11.4
|%
|10.8
|%
|19.6
|%
|13.4
|%
|Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category
|6.4
|%
|8.1
|%
|17.6
|%
|11.2
|%
|S&P 500
|8.3
|%
|9.1
|%
|18.6
|%
|12.5
|%
NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED
The Fund's net asset value at March 31, 2025, compared with the year earlier, was:
|3/31/2025
|3/31/2024
|Net assets
|$2,529,977,563
|$2,829,484,494
|Shares outstanding
|118,862,758
|124,051,688
|Net asset value per share
|$21.28
|$22.81
|TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (3/31/25)
|% of Net Assets
|Apple Inc.
|7.4
|%
|Microsoft Corporation
|6.5
|%
|NVIDIA Corporation
|5.7
|%
|Amazon.com, Inc.
|4.3
|%
|Alphabet Inc. Class A
|3.3
|%
|Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A
|2.9
|%
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|2.3
|%
|Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.*
|2.2
|%
|Visa Inc. Class A
|1.9
|%
|Broadcom Inc.
|1.8
|%
|Total
|38.3
|%
|* Non-controlled affiliated closed-end fund
|SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (3/31/2025)
|% of Net Assets
|Information Technology
|29.5
|%
|Financials
|14.3
|%
|Health Care
|11.3
|%
|Consumer Discretionary
|10.7
|%
|Communication Services
|9.1
|%
|Industrials
|7.7
|%
|Consumer Staples
|6.4
|%
|Energy
|3.9
|%
|Utilities
|2.4
|%
|Real Estate
|2.2
|%
|Materials
|1.8
|%
About Adams Funds
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.
For further information: adamsfunds.com/about/contact ¦800.638.2479