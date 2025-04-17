Anzeige
First Financial Bankshares, Inc.: First Financial Bankshares Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings

Finanznachrichten News

ABILENE, Texas, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the first quarter of 2025 of $61.35 million compared to earnings of $53.40 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.43 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and $0.37 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"Our improved results from first quarter 2024 were primarily due to an increase in net interest income related to our balance sheet growth over the previous year. Strong deposit inflows have supported loan growth as well as continued bond investments which has supported margin growth in addition to bolstering our liquidity," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman and CEO. "While markets have been volatile recently, our Company remains financially strong, sound and secure as reflected in our capital levels, diversified deposit base and access to multiple liquidity sources. I appreciate our team who live our Non-negotiables every day which provides our customers with outstanding service and helped us attain the honor of being the 3rd Best Bank in the Country by Forbes Magazine," added Mr. Dueser.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $118.79 million compared to $116.12 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $100.24 million for the first quarter of 2024. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.74 percent in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 3.67 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 3.34 percent in the first quarter of 2024. Average interest-earning assets were $13.16 billion for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $12.37 billion for the same quarter a year ago.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.53 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to a provision for credit losses of $808 thousand for the first quarter of 2024. At March 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses totaled $101.08 million, or 1.27 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $89.56 million, or 1.24 percent of loans, at March 31, 2024. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $9.21 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $7.46 million at March 31, 2024.

Net charge-offs totaled $236 thousand for the first quarter of 2025 compared to net charge-offs of $428 thousand for the first quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.78 percent at March 31, 2025, compared with 0.51 percent at March 31, 2024. Classified loans totaled $245.61 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $201.59 million at March 31, 2024.

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $30.23 million compared to $29.38 million for the first quarter of 2024, due to the following:

  • Trust fees increased to $12.65 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $11.38 million for the first quarter of 2024, driven by the increase in market value of trust assets managed to $10.86 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $10.15 billion at March 31, 2024.
  • Service charges on deposits decreased to $6.18 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared with $6.25 million for the first quarter of 2024, driven by a decrease in overdraft fees.
  • Mortgage income decreased to $2.83 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $3.13 million for the first quarter of 2024, due to lower volume in mortgage loans originated.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $70.34 million compared to $63.94 million for the first quarter of 2024, due to the following:

  • Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs increased to $42.14 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $36.68 million in the first quarter of 2024, primarily resulting from merit-based and market driven pay increases, an increase of $1.31 million in profit sharing accruals, a $780 thousand increase in stock-based compensation and an increase of $646 thousand in officer incentive accruals. The increase in profit sharing and incentive accruals are directly related to the increase in net income over prior year.
  • Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $936 thousand for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, largely due to increases in software amortization and debit card expenses partially offset by decreases in FDIC insurance expense and operational and other losses.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 46.36 percent for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 48.37 percent for the first quarter of 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, consolidated total assets were $14.31 billion compared to $13.19 billion at March 31, 2024. Loans totaled $7.95 billion at March 31, 2025, compared with loans of $7.23 billion at March 31, 2024. During the first quarter of 2025, loans grew $32.51 million, or 1.67 percent annualized, when compared to December 31, 2024 balances. Deposits and Repurchase Agreements totaled $12.52 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $11.60 billion at March 31, 2024. During the first quarter of 2025, Deposits and Repurchase Agreements grew $362.79 million, or 12.10 percent annualized, when compared to December 31, 2024 balances.

Shareholders' equity was $1.68 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared to $1.61 billion and $1.49 billion at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $388.89 million at March 31, 2025, compared to an unrealized loss of $424.29 million and $441.23 million at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Lumberton, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)


















As of



2025



2024


ASSETS


Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,


Cash and due from banks

$

232,943


$

259,996


$

296,188


$

263,262


$

222,464


Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks


682,362



503,417



287,476



103,315



365,397


Federal funds sold


11,750



-



-



2,800



12,300


Investment securities


4,760,431



4,617,759



4,612,299



4,573,024



4,658,526


Loans, held-for-investment


7,945,611



7,913,098



7,723,191



7,519,733



7,229,410


Allowance for credit losses


(101,080)



(98,325)



(99,936)



(95,170)



(89,562)


Net loans, held-for-investment


7,844,531



7,814,773



7,623,255



7,424,563



7,139,848


Loans, held-for-sale


14,348



8,235



20,114



19,668



16,109


Premises and equipment, net


150,589



151,904



151,204



153,075



151,953


Goodwill


313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481


Other intangible assets


428



523



671



828



984


Other assets


301,251



309,330



278,244



310,059



310,096


Total assets

$

14,312,114


$

13,979,418


$

13,582,932


$

13,164,075


$

13,191,158


















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

3,356,553


$

3,348,041


$

3,303,143


$

3,289,032


$

3,348,147


Interest-bearing deposits


9,110,218



8,751,133



8,452,718



8,120,125



7,941,661


Total deposits


12,466,771



12,099,174



11,755,861



11,409,157



11,289,808


Repurchase agreements


56,606



61,416



57,557



138,950



307,297


Borrowings


26,978



135,603



25,978



23,703



26,803


Trade date payable


-



-



5,416



-



-


Other liabilities


81,498



76,665



75,929



73,239



75,883


Shareholders' equity


1,680,261



1,606,560



1,662,191



1,519,026



1,491,367


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

14,312,114


$

13,979,418


$

13,582,932


$

13,164,075


$

13,191,158



















Quarter Ended



2025



2024


INCOME STATEMENTS


Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,


Interest income

$

167,110


$

165,792


$

159,958


$

153,673


$

149,495


Interest expense


48,321



49,675



52,849



50,400



49,253


Net interest income


118,789



116,117



107,109



103,273



100,242


Provision for credit losses


3,528



1,003



6,123



5,888



808


Net interest income after provision for credit losses


115,261



115,114



100,986



97,385



99,434


Noninterest income


30,230



30,977



32,362



31,268



29,383


Noninterest expense


70,335



70,099



66,012



65,012



63,940


Net income before income taxes


75,156



75,992



67,336



63,641



64,877


Income tax expense


13,810



13,671



12,028



11,156



11,480


Net income

$

61,346


$

62,321


$

55,308


$

52,485


$

53,397


















PER COMMON SHARE DATA
















Net income - basic

$

0.43


$

0.44


$

0.39


$

0.37


$

0.37


Net income - diluted


0.43



0.43



0.39



0.37



0.37


Cash dividends declared


0.18



0.18



0.18



0.18



0.18


Book value


11.75



11.24



11.63



10.63



10.44


Tangible book value


9.55



9.04



9.43



8.43



8.24


Market value


35.92



36.05



37.01



29.53



32.81


Shares outstanding - end of period


143,019,433



142,944,704



142,906,070



142,848,909



142,817,159


Average outstanding shares - basic


142,949,514



142,898,110



142,853,215



142,814,363



142,724,674


Average outstanding shares - diluted


143,355,148



143,352,067



143,188,857



143,088,930



143,029,449


















PERFORMANCE RATIOS
















Return on average assets


1.78

%


1.81

%


1.66

%


1.61

%


1.62

%

Return on average equity


15.12



15.17



14.00



14.43



14.43


Return on average tangible equity


18.68



18.78



17.49



18.38



18.29


Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.74



3.67



3.50



3.48



3.34


Efficiency ratio


46.36



46.81



46.45



47.41



48.37


















FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)


















Quarter Ended



2025



2024


ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES


Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,


Balance at beginning of period

$

98,325


$

99,936


$

95,170


$

89,562


$

88,734


Loans charged-off


(946)



(2,184)



(1,279)



(702)



(850)


Loan recoveries


710



243



493



400



422


Net recoveries (charge-offs)


(236)



(1,941)



(786)



(302)



(428)


Provision for loan losses


2,991



330



5,552



5,910



1,256


Balance at end of period

$

101,080


$

98,325


$

99,936


$

95,170


$

89,562


















ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS
















Balance at beginning of period

$

8,677


$

8,004


$

7,433


$

7,455


$

7,903


Provision for unfunded commitments


537



673



571



(22)



(448)


Balance at end of period

$

9,214


$

8,677


$

8,004


$

7,433


$

7,455


















Allowance for loan losses /
















period-end loans held-for-investment


1.27

%


1.24

%


1.29

%


1.27

%


1.24

%

Allowance for loan losses /
















nonperforming loans


164.16



158.02



156.44



157.20



247.48


Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans
















(annualized)


0.01



0.10



0.04



0.02



0.02



















As of



2025



2024


COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT


Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,


Commercial:
















C&I

$

1,144,429


$

1,176,993


$

1,175,774


$

1,141,990


$

1,191,516


Municipal


338,303



369,246



333,732



359,124



211,013


Total Commercial


1,482,732



1,546,239



1,509,506



1,501,114



1,402,529


Agricultural


90,186



95,543



83,269



86,186



87,882


Real Estate:
















Construction & Development


1,098,069



1,054,603



1,013,810



986,394



921,773


Farm


331,464



339,665



315,720



318,597



311,002


Non-Owner Occupied CRE


753,898



805,566



825,928



815,713



853,721


Owner Occupied CRE


1,142,618



1,083,100



1,086,750



1,049,715



1,032,845


Residential


2,217,740



2,196,767



2,112,196



1,990,604



1,918,573


Total Real Estate


5,543,789



5,479,701



5,354,404



5,161,023



5,037,914


Consumer:
















Auto


679,189



638,560



618,103



615,192



549,837


Non-Auto


149,715



153,055



157,909



156,218



151,248


Total Consumer


828,904



791,615



776,012



771,410



701,085


















Total loans held-for-investment

$

7,945,611


$

7,913,098


$

7,723,191


$

7,519,733


$

7,229,410


















SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION
















Special Mention

$

46,103


$

42,563


$

41,362


$

57,864


$

62,623


Substandard


199,509



191,288



188,561



161,399



138,964


Doubtful


-



-



-



-



-


Total classified loans

$

245,612


$

233,851


$

229,923


$

219,263


$

201,587


















NONPERFORMING ASSETS
















Nonaccrual loans

$

60,430


$

61,938


$

63,378


$

60,311


$

36,157


Accruing loans 90 days past due


1,143



287



504



231



33


Total nonperforming loans


61,573



62,225



63,882



60,542



36,190


Foreclosed assets


115



871



535



647



1,014


Total nonperforming assets

$

61,688


$

63,096


$

64,417


$

61,189


$

37,204


















As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets


0.78

%


0.80

%


0.83

%


0.81

%


0.51

%

As a % of end of period total assets


0.43



0.45



0.47



0.46



0.28



















Quarter Ended



2025






2024








CAPITAL RATIOS


Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,


Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio


19.12

%


18.83

%


18.83

%


18.42

%


18.60

%

Tier 1 capital ratio


19.12



18.83



18.83



18.42



18.60


Total capital ratio


20.31



20.00



20.03



19.55



19.70


Tier 1 leverage ratio


12.46



12.49



12.53



12.40



12.12


Tangible common equity ratio


9.76



9.46



10.16



9.38



9.14


Equity/Assets ratio


11.74



11.49



12.24



11.54



11.31



















Quarter Ended



2025






2024








NONINTEREST INCOME


Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,


Trust fees

$

12,653


$

12,662


$

11,694


$

11,714


$

11,379


Service charges on deposits


6,177



6,306



6,428



6,009



6,246


Debit card fees


4,967



5,506



5,528



5,145



4,891


Credit card fees


577



617



617



672



631


Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans


2,832



3,009



3,359



3,687



3,128


Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities


-



-



-



-



-


Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets


(35)



36



(30)



(58)



-


Net gain (loss) on sale of assets


-



214



267



2



-


Loan recoveries


574



433



1,359



664



555


Other noninterest income


2,485



2,194



3,140



3,433



2,553


Total noninterest income

$

30,230


$

30,977


$

32,362


$

31,268


$

29,383


















NONINTEREST EXPENSE
















Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

39,157


$

37,996


$

35,262


$

35,569


$

35,003


Profit sharing expense


2,985



3,648



2,235



1,903



1,680


Net occupancy expense


3,720



3,753



3,738



3,618



3,470


Equipment expense


2,321



2,305



2,291



2,233



2,237


FDIC insurance premiums


1,575



1,511



1,514



1,508



1,965


Debit card expense


3,373



3,220



3,248



3,242



3,058


Legal, tax and professional fees


3,067



3,751



3,865



3,809



2,734


Audit fees


451



423



582



453



333


Printing, stationery and supplies


482



293



199



425



447


Amortization of intangible assets


95



147



157



157



157


Advertising, meals and public relations


1,677



1,642



1,466



1,466



1,455


Operational and other losses


540



863



955



769



1,154


Software amortization and expense


3,732



3,648



3,712



3,158



3,005


Other noninterest expense


7,160



6,899



6,788



6,702



7,242


Total noninterest expense

$

70,335


$

70,099


$

66,012


$

65,012


$

63,940


















TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

2,700


$

2,673


$

2,628


$

2,572


$

2,573


















FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)
























Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended


Mar. 31, 2025




Dec. 31, 2024



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /






Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /




Balance



Interest



Rate






Balance



Interest



Rate


Interest-earning assets:






















Federal funds sold

$

7,596


$

90



4.81

%




$

1,895


$

23



4.90

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks


286,040



3,174



4.50






308,118



3,578



4.62


Taxable securities


3,506,035



25,034



2.86






3,320,754



21,896



2.64


Tax-exempt securities


1,407,440



9,912



2.82






1,425,934



9,858



2.77


Loans


7,952,946



131,600



6.71






7,806,860



133,110



6.78


Total interest-earning assets


13,160,057


$

169,810



5.23

%





12,863,561


$

168,465



5.21

%

Noninterest-earning assets


830,055












824,757








Total assets

$

13,990,112











$

13,688,318








Interest-bearing liabilities:






















Deposits

$

8,882,040


$

47,549



2.17

%




$

8,523,405


$

49,139



2.29

%

Repurchase Agreements


53,920



209



1.57






63,350



271



1.70


Borrowings


74,561



563



3.06






39,709



265



2.65


Total interest-bearing liabilities


9,010,521


$

48,321



2.17

%





8,626,464


$

49,675



2.29

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,265,838












3,348,062








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


68,218












79,271








Shareholders' equity


1,645,535












1,634,521








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,990,112











$

13,688,318






























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)




$

121,489



3.74

%







$

118,790



3.67

%
























Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended


Sept. 30, 2024




June 30, 2024



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /






Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /




Balance



Interest



Rate






Balance



Interest



Rate


Interest-earning assets:






















Federal funds sold

$

2,901


$

43



5.84

%




$

5,160


$

74



5.81

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks


200,756



2,716



5.38






159,707



2,292



5.77


Taxable securities


3,211,490



19,866



2.47






3,250,684



19,912



2.45


Tax-exempt securities


1,418,214



9,742



2.75






1,404,706



9,730



2.77


Loans


7,643,238



130,220



6.78






7,405,297



124,237



6.75


Total interest-earning assets


12,476,599


$

162,587



5.18

%





12,225,554


$

156,245



5.14

%

Noninterest-earning assets


817,757












855,719








Total assets

$

13,294,356











$

13,081,273








Interest-bearing liabilities:






















Deposits

$

8,240,938


$

51,994



2.51

%




$

8,020,247


$

48,414



2.43

%

Repurchase Agreements


100,892



740



2.92






212,590



1,895



3.59


Borrowings


24,670



116



1.87






22,932



91



1.60


Total interest-bearing liabilities


8,366,500


$

52,850



2.51

%





8,255,769


$

50,400



2.46

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,279,486












3,289,906








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


76,274












72,464








Shareholders' equity


1,572,096












1,463,134








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,294,356











$

13,081,273






























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)




$

109,737



3.50

%







$

105,845



3.48

%
























Three Months Ended


Mar. 31, 2024



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /




Balance



Interest



Rate


Interest-earning assets:










Federal funds sold

$

3,923


$

57



5.85

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks


344,969



4,657



5.43


Taxable securities


3,376,324



19,952



2.36


Tax-exempt securities


1,434,505



9,794



2.73


Loans


7,205,424



117,608



6.56


Total interest-earning assets


12,365,145


$

152,068



4.95

%

Noninterest-earning assets


864,885








Total assets

$

13,230,030








Interest-bearing liabilities:










Deposits

$

7,878,094


$

45,250



2.31

%

Repurchase Agreements


317,439



2,562



3.25


Borrowings


132,963



1,441



4.36


Total interest-bearing liabilities


8,328,496


$

49,253



2.38

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,346,757








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


66,134








Shareholders' equity


1,488,643








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,230,030


















Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)




$

102,815



3.34

%











SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
