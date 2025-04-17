First Financial Bankshares, Inc.: First Financial Bankshares Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings

ABILENE, Texas, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the first quarter of 2025 of $61.35 million compared to earnings of $53.40 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.43 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and $0.37 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
"Our improved results from first quarter 2024 were primarily due to an increase in net interest income related to our balance sheet growth over the previous year. Strong deposit inflows have supported loan growth as well as continued bond investments which has supported margin growth in addition to bolstering our liquidity," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman and CEO. "While markets have been volatile recently, our Company remains financially strong, sound and secure as reflected in our capital levels, diversified deposit base and access to multiple liquidity sources. I appreciate our team who live our Non-negotiables every day which provides our customers with outstanding service and helped us attain the honor of being the 3rd Best Bank in the Country by Forbes Magazine," added Mr. Dueser.
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $118.79 million compared to $116.12 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $100.24 million for the first quarter of 2024. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.74 percent in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 3.67 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 3.34 percent in the first quarter of 2024. Average interest-earning assets were $13.16 billion for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $12.37 billion for the same quarter a year ago.
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.53 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to a provision for credit losses of $808 thousand for the first quarter of 2024. At March 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses totaled $101.08 million, or 1.27 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $89.56 million, or 1.24 percent of loans, at March 31, 2024. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $9.21 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $7.46 million at March 31, 2024.
Net charge-offs totaled $236 thousand for the first quarter of 2025 compared to net charge-offs of $428 thousand for the first quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.78 percent at March 31, 2025, compared with 0.51 percent at March 31, 2024. Classified loans totaled $245.61 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $201.59 million at March 31, 2024.
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $30.23 million compared to $29.38 million for the first quarter of 2024, due to the following:
- Trust fees increased to $12.65 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $11.38 million for the first quarter of 2024, driven by the increase in market value of trust assets managed to $10.86 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $10.15 billion at March 31, 2024.
- Service charges on deposits decreased to $6.18 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared with $6.25 million for the first quarter of 2024, driven by a decrease in overdraft fees.
- Mortgage income decreased to $2.83 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $3.13 million for the first quarter of 2024, due to lower volume in mortgage loans originated.
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $70.34 million compared to $63.94 million for the first quarter of 2024, due to the following:
- Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs increased to $42.14 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $36.68 million in the first quarter of 2024, primarily resulting from merit-based and market driven pay increases, an increase of $1.31 million in profit sharing accruals, a $780 thousand increase in stock-based compensation and an increase of $646 thousand in officer incentive accruals. The increase in profit sharing and incentive accruals are directly related to the increase in net income over prior year.
- Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $936 thousand for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, largely due to increases in software amortization and debit card expenses partially offset by decreases in FDIC insurance expense and operational and other losses.
The Company's efficiency ratio was 46.36 percent for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 48.37 percent for the first quarter of 2024.
As of March 31, 2025, consolidated total assets were $14.31 billion compared to $13.19 billion at March 31, 2024. Loans totaled $7.95 billion at March 31, 2025, compared with loans of $7.23 billion at March 31, 2024. During the first quarter of 2025, loans grew $32.51 million, or 1.67 percent annualized, when compared to December 31, 2024 balances. Deposits and Repurchase Agreements totaled $12.52 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $11.60 billion at March 31, 2024. During the first quarter of 2025, Deposits and Repurchase Agreements grew $362.79 million, or 12.10 percent annualized, when compared to December 31, 2024 balances.
Shareholders' equity was $1.68 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared to $1.61 billion and $1.49 billion at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $388.89 million at March 31, 2025, compared to an unrealized loss of $424.29 million and $441.23 million at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.
About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Lumberton, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.
The Company is listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.
Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
As of
2025
2024
ASSETS
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Cash and due from banks
$
232,943
$
259,996
$
296,188
$
263,262
$
222,464
Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks
682,362
503,417
287,476
103,315
365,397
Federal funds sold
11,750
-
-
2,800
12,300
Investment securities
4,760,431
4,617,759
4,612,299
4,573,024
4,658,526
Loans, held-for-investment
7,945,611
7,913,098
7,723,191
7,519,733
7,229,410
Allowance for credit losses
(101,080)
(98,325)
(99,936)
(95,170)
(89,562)
Net loans, held-for-investment
7,844,531
7,814,773
7,623,255
7,424,563
7,139,848
Loans, held-for-sale
14,348
8,235
20,114
19,668
16,109
Premises and equipment, net
150,589
151,904
151,204
153,075
151,953
Goodwill
313,481
313,481
313,481
313,481
313,481
Other intangible assets
428
523
671
828
984
Other assets
301,251
309,330
278,244
310,059
310,096
Total assets
$
14,312,114
$
13,979,418
$
13,582,932
$
13,164,075
$
13,191,158
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
3,356,553
$
3,348,041
$
3,303,143
$
3,289,032
$
3,348,147
Interest-bearing deposits
9,110,218
8,751,133
8,452,718
8,120,125
7,941,661
Total deposits
12,466,771
12,099,174
11,755,861
11,409,157
11,289,808
Repurchase agreements
56,606
61,416
57,557
138,950
307,297
Borrowings
26,978
135,603
25,978
23,703
26,803
Trade date payable
-
-
5,416
-
-
Other liabilities
81,498
76,665
75,929
73,239
75,883
Shareholders' equity
1,680,261
1,606,560
1,662,191
1,519,026
1,491,367
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
14,312,114
$
13,979,418
$
13,582,932
$
13,164,075
$
13,191,158
Quarter Ended
2025
2024
INCOME STATEMENTS
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Interest income
$
167,110
$
165,792
$
159,958
$
153,673
$
149,495
Interest expense
48,321
49,675
52,849
50,400
49,253
Net interest income
118,789
116,117
107,109
103,273
100,242
Provision for credit losses
3,528
1,003
6,123
5,888
808
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
115,261
115,114
100,986
97,385
99,434
Noninterest income
30,230
30,977
32,362
31,268
29,383
Noninterest expense
70,335
70,099
66,012
65,012
63,940
Net income before income taxes
75,156
75,992
67,336
63,641
64,877
Income tax expense
13,810
13,671
12,028
11,156
11,480
Net income
$
61,346
$
62,321
$
55,308
$
52,485
$
53,397
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Net income - basic
$
0.43
$
0.44
$
0.39
$
0.37
$
0.37
Net income - diluted
0.43
0.43
0.39
0.37
0.37
Cash dividends declared
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.18
Book value
11.75
11.24
11.63
10.63
10.44
Tangible book value
9.55
9.04
9.43
8.43
8.24
Market value
35.92
36.05
37.01
29.53
32.81
Shares outstanding - end of period
143,019,433
142,944,704
142,906,070
142,848,909
142,817,159
Average outstanding shares - basic
142,949,514
142,898,110
142,853,215
142,814,363
142,724,674
Average outstanding shares - diluted
143,355,148
143,352,067
143,188,857
143,088,930
143,029,449
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.78
%
1.81
%
1.66
%
1.61
%
1.62
%
Return on average equity
15.12
15.17
14.00
14.43
14.43
Return on average tangible equity
18.68
18.78
17.49
18.38
18.29
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.74
3.67
3.50
3.48
3.34
Efficiency ratio
46.36
46.81
46.45
47.41
48.37
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Quarter Ended
2025
2024
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Balance at beginning of period
$
98,325
$
99,936
$
95,170
$
89,562
$
88,734
Loans charged-off
(946)
(2,184)
(1,279)
(702)
(850)
Loan recoveries
710
243
493
400
422
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
(236)
(1,941)
(786)
(302)
(428)
Provision for loan losses
2,991
330
5,552
5,910
1,256
Balance at end of period
$
101,080
$
98,325
$
99,936
$
95,170
$
89,562
ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS
Balance at beginning of period
$
8,677
$
8,004
$
7,433
$
7,455
$
7,903
Provision for unfunded commitments
537
673
571
(22)
(448)
Balance at end of period
$
9,214
$
8,677
$
8,004
$
7,433
$
7,455
Allowance for loan losses /
period-end loans held-for-investment
1.27
%
1.24
%
1.29
%
1.27
%
1.24
%
Allowance for loan losses /
nonperforming loans
164.16
158.02
156.44
157.20
247.48
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans
(annualized)
0.01
0.10
0.04
0.02
0.02
As of
2025
2024
COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Commercial:
C&I
$
1,144,429
$
1,176,993
$
1,175,774
$
1,141,990
$
1,191,516
Municipal
338,303
369,246
333,732
359,124
211,013
Total Commercial
1,482,732
1,546,239
1,509,506
1,501,114
1,402,529
Agricultural
90,186
95,543
83,269
86,186
87,882
Real Estate:
Construction & Development
1,098,069
1,054,603
1,013,810
986,394
921,773
Farm
331,464
339,665
315,720
318,597
311,002
Non-Owner Occupied CRE
753,898
805,566
825,928
815,713
853,721
Owner Occupied CRE
1,142,618
1,083,100
1,086,750
1,049,715
1,032,845
Residential
2,217,740
2,196,767
2,112,196
1,990,604
1,918,573
Total Real Estate
5,543,789
5,479,701
5,354,404
5,161,023
5,037,914
Consumer:
Auto
679,189
638,560
618,103
615,192
549,837
Non-Auto
149,715
153,055
157,909
156,218
151,248
Total Consumer
828,904
791,615
776,012
771,410
701,085
Total loans held-for-investment
$
7,945,611
$
7,913,098
$
7,723,191
$
7,519,733
$
7,229,410
SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION
Special Mention
$
46,103
$
42,563
$
41,362
$
57,864
$
62,623
Substandard
199,509
191,288
188,561
161,399
138,964
Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
Total classified loans
$
245,612
$
233,851
$
229,923
$
219,263
$
201,587
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonaccrual loans
$
60,430
$
61,938
$
63,378
$
60,311
$
36,157
Accruing loans 90 days past due
1,143
287
504
231
33
Total nonperforming loans
61,573
62,225
63,882
60,542
36,190
Foreclosed assets
115
871
535
647
1,014
Total nonperforming assets
$
61,688
$
63,096
$
64,417
$
61,189
$
37,204
As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets
0.78
%
0.80
%
0.83
%
0.81
%
0.51
%
As a % of end of period total assets
0.43
0.45
0.47
0.46
0.28
Quarter Ended
2025
2024
CAPITAL RATIOS
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
19.12
%
18.83
%
18.83
%
18.42
%
18.60
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
19.12
18.83
18.83
18.42
18.60
Total capital ratio
20.31
20.00
20.03
19.55
19.70
Tier 1 leverage ratio
12.46
12.49
12.53
12.40
12.12
Tangible common equity ratio
9.76
9.46
10.16
9.38
9.14
Equity/Assets ratio
11.74
11.49
12.24
11.54
11.31
Quarter Ended
2025
2024
NONINTEREST INCOME
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Trust fees
$
12,653
$
12,662
$
11,694
$
11,714
$
11,379
Service charges on deposits
6,177
6,306
6,428
6,009
6,246
Debit card fees
4,967
5,506
5,528
5,145
4,891
Credit card fees
577
617
617
672
631
Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans
2,832
3,009
3,359
3,687
3,128
Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities
-
-
-
-
-
Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets
(35)
36
(30)
(58)
-
Net gain (loss) on sale of assets
-
214
267
2
-
Loan recoveries
574
433
1,359
664
555
Other noninterest income
2,485
2,194
3,140
3,433
2,553
Total noninterest income
$
30,230
$
30,977
$
32,362
$
31,268
$
29,383
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing
$
39,157
$
37,996
$
35,262
$
35,569
$
35,003
Profit sharing expense
2,985
3,648
2,235
1,903
1,680
Net occupancy expense
3,720
3,753
3,738
3,618
3,470
Equipment expense
2,321
2,305
2,291
2,233
2,237
FDIC insurance premiums
1,575
1,511
1,514
1,508
1,965
Debit card expense
3,373
3,220
3,248
3,242
3,058
Legal, tax and professional fees
3,067
3,751
3,865
3,809
2,734
Audit fees
451
423
582
453
333
Printing, stationery and supplies
482
293
199
425
447
Amortization of intangible assets
95
147
157
157
157
Advertising, meals and public relations
1,677
1,642
1,466
1,466
1,455
Operational and other losses
540
863
955
769
1,154
Software amortization and expense
3,732
3,648
3,712
3,158
3,005
Other noninterest expense
7,160
6,899
6,788
6,702
7,242
Total noninterest expense
$
70,335
$
70,099
$
66,012
$
65,012
$
63,940
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT
$
2,700
$
2,673
$
2,628
$
2,572
$
2,573
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Mar. 31, 2025
Dec. 31, 2024
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
7,596
$
90
4.81
%
$
1,895
$
23
4.90
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks
286,040
3,174
4.50
308,118
3,578
4.62
Taxable securities
3,506,035
25,034
2.86
3,320,754
21,896
2.64
Tax-exempt securities
1,407,440
9,912
2.82
1,425,934
9,858
2.77
Loans
7,952,946
131,600
6.71
7,806,860
133,110
6.78
Total interest-earning assets
13,160,057
$
169,810
5.23
%
12,863,561
$
168,465
5.21
%
Noninterest-earning assets
830,055
824,757
Total assets
$
13,990,112
$
13,688,318
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
8,882,040
$
47,549
2.17
%
$
8,523,405
$
49,139
2.29
%
Repurchase Agreements
53,920
209
1.57
63,350
271
1.70
Borrowings
74,561
563
3.06
39,709
265
2.65
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,010,521
$
48,321
2.17
%
8,626,464
$
49,675
2.29
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,265,838
3,348,062
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
68,218
79,271
Shareholders' equity
1,645,535
1,634,521
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
13,990,112
$
13,688,318
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
121,489
3.74
%
$
118,790
3.67
%
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Sept. 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
2,901
$
43
5.84
%
$
5,160
$
74
5.81
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks
200,756
2,716
5.38
159,707
2,292
5.77
Taxable securities
3,211,490
19,866
2.47
3,250,684
19,912
2.45
Tax-exempt securities
1,418,214
9,742
2.75
1,404,706
9,730
2.77
Loans
7,643,238
130,220
6.78
7,405,297
124,237
6.75
Total interest-earning assets
12,476,599
$
162,587
5.18
%
12,225,554
$
156,245
5.14
%
Noninterest-earning assets
817,757
855,719
Total assets
$
13,294,356
$
13,081,273
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
8,240,938
$
51,994
2.51
%
$
8,020,247
$
48,414
2.43
%
Repurchase Agreements
100,892
740
2.92
212,590
1,895
3.59
Borrowings
24,670
116
1.87
22,932
91
1.60
Total interest-bearing liabilities
8,366,500
$
52,850
2.51
%
8,255,769
$
50,400
2.46
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,279,486
3,289,906
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
76,274
72,464
Shareholders' equity
1,572,096
1,463,134
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
13,294,356
$
13,081,273
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
109,737
3.50
%
$
105,845
3.48
%
Three Months Ended
Mar. 31, 2024
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
3,923
$
57
5.85
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks
344,969
4,657
5.43
Taxable securities
3,376,324
19,952
2.36
Tax-exempt securities
1,434,505
9,794
2.73
Loans
7,205,424
117,608
6.56
Total interest-earning assets
12,365,145
$
152,068
4.95
%
Noninterest-earning assets
864,885
Total assets
$
13,230,030
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
7,878,094
$
45,250
2.31
%
Repurchase Agreements
317,439
2,562
3.25
Borrowings
132,963
1,441
4.36
Total interest-bearing liabilities
8,328,496
$
49,253
2.38
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,346,757
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
66,134
Shareholders' equity
1,488,643
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
13,230,030
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
102,815
3.34
%
SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.