First Financial Bankshares, Inc.: First Financial Bankshares Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings

ABILENE, Texas, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the first quarter of 2025 of $61.35 million compared to earnings of $53.40 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.43 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and $0.37 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"Our improved results from first quarter 2024 were primarily due to an increase in net interest income related to our balance sheet growth over the previous year. Strong deposit inflows have supported loan growth as well as continued bond investments which has supported margin growth in addition to bolstering our liquidity," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman and CEO. "While markets have been volatile recently, our Company remains financially strong, sound and secure as reflected in our capital levels, diversified deposit base and access to multiple liquidity sources. I appreciate our team who live our Non-negotiables every day which provides our customers with outstanding service and helped us attain the honor of being the 3rd Best Bank in the Country by Forbes Magazine," added Mr. Dueser.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $118.79 million compared to $116.12 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $100.24 million for the first quarter of 2024. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.74 percent in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 3.67 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 3.34 percent in the first quarter of 2024. Average interest-earning assets were $13.16 billion for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $12.37 billion for the same quarter a year ago.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.53 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to a provision for credit losses of $808 thousand for the first quarter of 2024. At March 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses totaled $101.08 million, or 1.27 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $89.56 million, or 1.24 percent of loans, at March 31, 2024. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $9.21 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $7.46 million at March 31, 2024.

Net charge-offs totaled $236 thousand for the first quarter of 2025 compared to net charge-offs of $428 thousand for the first quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.78 percent at March 31, 2025, compared with 0.51 percent at March 31, 2024. Classified loans totaled $245.61 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $201.59 million at March 31, 2024.

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $30.23 million compared to $29.38 million for the first quarter of 2024, due to the following:

Trust fees increased to $12.65 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $11.38 million for the first quarter of 2024, driven by the increase in market value of trust assets managed to $10.86 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $10.15 billion at March 31, 2024.

Service charges on deposits decreased to $6.18 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared with $6.25 million for the first quarter of 2024, driven by a decrease in overdraft fees.

Mortgage income decreased to $2.83 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $3.13 million for the first quarter of 2024, due to lower volume in mortgage loans originated.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $70.34 million compared to $63.94 million for the first quarter of 2024, due to the following:

Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs increased to $42.14 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $36.68 million in the first quarter of 2024, primarily resulting from merit-based and market driven pay increases, an increase of $1.31 million in profit sharing accruals, a $780 thousand increase in stock-based compensation and an increase of $646 thousand in officer incentive accruals. The increase in profit sharing and incentive accruals are directly related to the increase in net income over prior year.

Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $936 thousand for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, largely due to increases in software amortization and debit card expenses partially offset by decreases in FDIC insurance expense and operational and other losses.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 46.36 percent for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 48.37 percent for the first quarter of 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, consolidated total assets were $14.31 billion compared to $13.19 billion at March 31, 2024. Loans totaled $7.95 billion at March 31, 2025, compared with loans of $7.23 billion at March 31, 2024. During the first quarter of 2025, loans grew $32.51 million, or 1.67 percent annualized, when compared to December 31, 2024 balances. Deposits and Repurchase Agreements totaled $12.52 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $11.60 billion at March 31, 2024. During the first quarter of 2025, Deposits and Repurchase Agreements grew $362.79 million, or 12.10 percent annualized, when compared to December 31, 2024 balances.

Shareholders' equity was $1.68 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared to $1.61 billion and $1.49 billion at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $388.89 million at March 31, 2025, compared to an unrealized loss of $424.29 million and $441.23 million at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data)

































As of



2025



2024

ASSETS

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,

Cash and due from banks $ 232,943

$ 259,996

$ 296,188

$ 263,262

$ 222,464

Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks

682,362



503,417



287,476



103,315



365,397

Federal funds sold

11,750



-



-



2,800



12,300

Investment securities

4,760,431



4,617,759



4,612,299



4,573,024



4,658,526

Loans, held-for-investment

7,945,611



7,913,098



7,723,191



7,519,733



7,229,410

Allowance for credit losses

(101,080)



(98,325)



(99,936)



(95,170)



(89,562)

Net loans, held-for-investment

7,844,531



7,814,773



7,623,255



7,424,563



7,139,848

Loans, held-for-sale

14,348



8,235



20,114



19,668



16,109

Premises and equipment, net

150,589



151,904



151,204



153,075



151,953

Goodwill

313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481

Other intangible assets

428



523



671



828



984

Other assets

301,251



309,330



278,244



310,059



310,096

Total assets $ 14,312,114

$ 13,979,418

$ 13,582,932

$ 13,164,075

$ 13,191,158

































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,356,553

$ 3,348,041

$ 3,303,143

$ 3,289,032

$ 3,348,147

Interest-bearing deposits

9,110,218



8,751,133



8,452,718



8,120,125



7,941,661

Total deposits

12,466,771



12,099,174



11,755,861



11,409,157



11,289,808

Repurchase agreements

56,606



61,416



57,557



138,950



307,297

Borrowings

26,978



135,603



25,978



23,703



26,803

Trade date payable

-



-



5,416



-



-

Other liabilities

81,498



76,665



75,929



73,239



75,883

Shareholders' equity

1,680,261



1,606,560



1,662,191



1,519,026



1,491,367

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,312,114

$ 13,979,418

$ 13,582,932

$ 13,164,075

$ 13,191,158



































Quarter Ended



2025



2024

INCOME STATEMENTS

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,

Interest income $ 167,110

$ 165,792

$ 159,958

$ 153,673

$ 149,495

Interest expense

48,321



49,675



52,849



50,400



49,253

Net interest income

118,789



116,117



107,109



103,273



100,242

Provision for credit losses

3,528



1,003



6,123



5,888



808

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

115,261



115,114



100,986



97,385



99,434

Noninterest income

30,230



30,977



32,362



31,268



29,383

Noninterest expense

70,335



70,099



66,012



65,012



63,940

Net income before income taxes

75,156



75,992



67,336



63,641



64,877

Income tax expense

13,810



13,671



12,028



11,156



11,480

Net income $ 61,346

$ 62,321

$ 55,308

$ 52,485

$ 53,397

































PER COMMON SHARE DATA





























Net income - basic $ 0.43

$ 0.44

$ 0.39

$ 0.37

$ 0.37

Net income - diluted

0.43



0.43



0.39



0.37



0.37

Cash dividends declared

0.18



0.18



0.18



0.18



0.18

Book value

11.75



11.24



11.63



10.63



10.44

Tangible book value

9.55



9.04



9.43



8.43



8.24

Market value

35.92



36.05



37.01



29.53



32.81

Shares outstanding - end of period

143,019,433



142,944,704



142,906,070



142,848,909



142,817,159

Average outstanding shares - basic

142,949,514



142,898,110



142,853,215



142,814,363



142,724,674

Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,355,148



143,352,067



143,188,857



143,088,930



143,029,449

































PERFORMANCE RATIOS





























Return on average assets

1.78 %

1.81 %

1.66 %

1.61 %

1.62 % Return on average equity

15.12



15.17



14.00



14.43



14.43

Return on average tangible equity

18.68



18.78



17.49



18.38



18.29

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.74



3.67



3.50



3.48



3.34

Efficiency ratio

46.36



46.81



46.45



47.41



48.37

































FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)

































Quarter Ended



2025



2024

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,

Balance at beginning of period $ 98,325

$ 99,936

$ 95,170

$ 89,562

$ 88,734

Loans charged-off

(946)



(2,184)



(1,279)



(702)



(850)

Loan recoveries

710



243



493



400



422

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(236)



(1,941)



(786)



(302)



(428)

Provision for loan losses

2,991



330



5,552



5,910



1,256

Balance at end of period $ 101,080

$ 98,325

$ 99,936

$ 95,170

$ 89,562

































ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS





























Balance at beginning of period $ 8,677

$ 8,004

$ 7,433

$ 7,455

$ 7,903

Provision for unfunded commitments

537



673



571



(22)



(448)

Balance at end of period $ 9,214

$ 8,677

$ 8,004

$ 7,433

$ 7,455

































Allowance for loan losses /





























period-end loans held-for-investment

1.27 %

1.24 %

1.29 %

1.27 %

1.24 % Allowance for loan losses /





























nonperforming loans

164.16



158.02



156.44



157.20



247.48

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans





























(annualized)

0.01



0.10



0.04



0.02



0.02



































As of



2025



2024

COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,

Commercial:





























C&I $ 1,144,429

$ 1,176,993

$ 1,175,774

$ 1,141,990

$ 1,191,516

Municipal

338,303



369,246



333,732



359,124



211,013

Total Commercial

1,482,732



1,546,239



1,509,506



1,501,114



1,402,529

Agricultural

90,186



95,543



83,269



86,186



87,882

Real Estate:





























Construction & Development

1,098,069



1,054,603



1,013,810



986,394



921,773

Farm

331,464



339,665



315,720



318,597



311,002

Non-Owner Occupied CRE

753,898



805,566



825,928



815,713



853,721

Owner Occupied CRE

1,142,618



1,083,100



1,086,750



1,049,715



1,032,845

Residential

2,217,740



2,196,767



2,112,196



1,990,604



1,918,573

Total Real Estate

5,543,789



5,479,701



5,354,404



5,161,023



5,037,914

Consumer:





























Auto

679,189



638,560



618,103



615,192



549,837

Non-Auto

149,715



153,055



157,909



156,218



151,248

Total Consumer

828,904



791,615



776,012



771,410



701,085

































Total loans held-for-investment $ 7,945,611

$ 7,913,098

$ 7,723,191

$ 7,519,733

$ 7,229,410

































SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION





























Special Mention $ 46,103

$ 42,563

$ 41,362

$ 57,864

$ 62,623

Substandard

199,509



191,288



188,561



161,399



138,964

Doubtful

-



-



-



-



-

Total classified loans $ 245,612

$ 233,851

$ 229,923

$ 219,263

$ 201,587

































NONPERFORMING ASSETS





























Nonaccrual loans $ 60,430

$ 61,938

$ 63,378

$ 60,311

$ 36,157

Accruing loans 90 days past due

1,143



287



504



231



33

Total nonperforming loans

61,573



62,225



63,882



60,542



36,190

Foreclosed assets

115



871



535



647



1,014

Total nonperforming assets $ 61,688

$ 63,096

$ 64,417

$ 61,189

$ 37,204

































As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.78 %

0.80 %

0.83 %

0.81 %

0.51 % As a % of end of period total assets

0.43



0.45



0.47



0.46



0.28



































Quarter Ended



2025









2024













CAPITAL RATIOS

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

19.12 %

18.83 %

18.83 %

18.42 %

18.60 % Tier 1 capital ratio

19.12



18.83



18.83



18.42



18.60

Total capital ratio

20.31



20.00



20.03



19.55



19.70

Tier 1 leverage ratio

12.46



12.49



12.53



12.40



12.12

Tangible common equity ratio

9.76



9.46



10.16



9.38



9.14

Equity/Assets ratio

11.74



11.49



12.24



11.54



11.31



































Quarter Ended



2025









2024













NONINTEREST INCOME

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,

Trust fees $ 12,653

$ 12,662

$ 11,694

$ 11,714

$ 11,379

Service charges on deposits

6,177



6,306



6,428



6,009



6,246

Debit card fees

4,967



5,506



5,528



5,145



4,891

Credit card fees

577



617



617



672



631

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

2,832



3,009



3,359



3,687



3,128

Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities

-



-



-



-



-

Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

(35)



36



(30)



(58)



-

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

-



214



267



2



-

Loan recoveries

574



433



1,359



664



555

Other noninterest income

2,485



2,194



3,140



3,433



2,553

Total noninterest income $ 30,230

$ 30,977

$ 32,362

$ 31,268

$ 29,383

































NONINTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 39,157

$ 37,996

$ 35,262

$ 35,569

$ 35,003

Profit sharing expense

2,985



3,648



2,235



1,903



1,680

Net occupancy expense

3,720



3,753



3,738



3,618



3,470

Equipment expense

2,321



2,305



2,291



2,233



2,237

FDIC insurance premiums

1,575



1,511



1,514



1,508



1,965

Debit card expense

3,373



3,220



3,248



3,242



3,058

Legal, tax and professional fees

3,067



3,751



3,865



3,809



2,734

Audit fees

451



423



582



453



333

Printing, stationery and supplies

482



293



199



425



447

Amortization of intangible assets

95



147



157



157



157

Advertising, meals and public relations

1,677



1,642



1,466



1,466



1,455

Operational and other losses

540



863



955



769



1,154

Software amortization and expense

3,732



3,648



3,712



3,158



3,005

Other noninterest expense

7,160



6,899



6,788



6,702



7,242

Total noninterest expense $ 70,335

$ 70,099

$ 66,012

$ 65,012

$ 63,940

































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 2,700

$ 2,673

$ 2,628

$ 2,572

$ 2,573



































FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)













































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended

Mar. 31, 2025





Dec. 31, 2024



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 7,596

$ 90



4.81 %





$ 1,895

$ 23



4.90 % Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

286,040



3,174



4.50









308,118



3,578



4.62

Taxable securities

3,506,035



25,034



2.86









3,320,754



21,896



2.64

Tax-exempt securities

1,407,440



9,912



2.82









1,425,934



9,858



2.77

Loans

7,952,946



131,600



6.71









7,806,860



133,110



6.78

Total interest-earning assets

13,160,057

$ 169,810



5.23 %







12,863,561

$ 168,465



5.21 % Noninterest-earning assets

830,055





















824,757













Total assets $ 13,990,112



















$ 13,688,318













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 8,882,040

$ 47,549



2.17 %





$ 8,523,405

$ 49,139



2.29 % Repurchase Agreements

53,920



209



1.57









63,350



271



1.70

Borrowings

74,561



563



3.06









39,709



265



2.65

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,010,521

$ 48,321



2.17 %







8,626,464

$ 49,675



2.29 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,265,838





















3,348,062













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

68,218





















79,271













Shareholders' equity

1,645,535





















1,634,521













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,990,112



















$ 13,688,318

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 121,489



3.74 %











$ 118,790



3.67 %













































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2024





June 30, 2024



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 2,901

$ 43



5.84 %





$ 5,160

$ 74



5.81 % Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

200,756



2,716



5.38









159,707



2,292



5.77

Taxable securities

3,211,490



19,866



2.47









3,250,684



19,912



2.45

Tax-exempt securities

1,418,214



9,742



2.75









1,404,706



9,730



2.77

Loans

7,643,238



130,220



6.78









7,405,297



124,237



6.75

Total interest-earning assets

12,476,599

$ 162,587



5.18 %







12,225,554

$ 156,245



5.14 % Noninterest-earning assets

817,757





















855,719













Total assets $ 13,294,356



















$ 13,081,273













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 8,240,938

$ 51,994



2.51 %





$ 8,020,247

$ 48,414



2.43 % Repurchase Agreements

100,892



740



2.92









212,590



1,895



3.59

Borrowings

24,670



116



1.87









22,932



91



1.60

Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,366,500

$ 52,850



2.51 %







8,255,769

$ 50,400



2.46 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,279,486





















3,289,906













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

76,274





















72,464













Shareholders' equity

1,572,096





















1,463,134













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,294,356



















$ 13,081,273

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 109,737



3.50 %











$ 105,845



3.48 %















































Three Months Ended

Mar. 31, 2024



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:

















Federal funds sold $ 3,923

$ 57



5.85 % Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

344,969



4,657



5.43

Taxable securities

3,376,324



19,952



2.36

Tax-exempt securities

1,434,505



9,794



2.73

Loans

7,205,424



117,608



6.56

Total interest-earning assets

12,365,145

$ 152,068



4.95 % Noninterest-earning assets

864,885













Total assets $ 13,230,030













Interest-bearing liabilities:

















Deposits $ 7,878,094

$ 45,250



2.31 % Repurchase Agreements

317,439



2,562



3.25

Borrowings

132,963



1,441



4.36

Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,328,496

$ 49,253



2.38 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,346,757













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

66,134













Shareholders' equity

1,488,643













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,230,030

































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 102,815



3.34 %





















