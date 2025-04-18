OSMOSUN: Notice of an Ordinary General Meeting as Part of the Alert Procedure

Chartres, 18 April 2025, 6:00 pm

OSMOSUN announces that it has convened a general meeting in accordance with the provisions of Articles L.234-1 and R.234-3 of the French Commercial Code.

This meeting has been called at the request of the statutory auditors, by registered letter received on April 16, 2025.

The general meeting, during which the statutory auditors' special alert report will be presented, will be held on May 15, 2025.

The company also announces the resignation of Mrs. Dorothée Chabredier from her position as director, effective April 14, 2025.

As previously announced in earlier press releases, OSMOSUN estimates that its cash flow horizon extends to July 2025 and is continuing negotiations to extend this horizon.

Next financial publication : FY 2024 results, 30 April 2025 after market close

ABOUT OSMOSUN®

Founded in 2014, OSMOSUN®'s ambition is to become a leading player in the low-carbon water market in order to make drinking water accessible to all.

OSMOSUN® has developed a unique, patented, cost-effective, clean and sustainable solution for solar-powered battery-free seawater and brackish water desalination. This innovation makes OSMOSUN® units among the most energy-efficient and cost-effective solutions in the world. The water production capacities of its units range from 1 m3 to 50,000 m3 per day.

At 31 December 2023, 69 desalination units have been sold in 27 countries.

More information: OSMOSUN® | Create water where life is

CONTACTS

SPECIALIZED PRESS FINANCIAL PRESS INVESTOR RELATIONS Nadège Chapelin Deborah Schwartz Hélène de Watteville n.chapelin@nc-2.com dschwartz@actus.fr osmosun@actus.fr +33 6 52 50 33 58 +33 1 53 67 36 35 +33 1 53 67 36 33

