Hisense Middle East: Hisense Unveils Next-Generation AI Smart Home Solutions, Redefining the Future of Modern Living

DUBAI, UAE, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, is advancing the future of smart living with the debut of its latest AI-powered innovations during the 137th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, China. Under the theme "AI Your Life," Hisense demonstrated its ongoing commitment to developing smarter, consumer-centric technologies that are intuitive, energy-efficient, and seamlessly interconnected, enhancing everyday living.

Leading the Future of AI-Enhanced Living

Hisense continues to set new standards in AI-driven solutions, redefining how technology can be integrated seamlessly into modern homes. The brand's latest product lineup is designed to deliver unparalleled intelligence, interconnectivity, and user personalization across audio-visual and home appliance categories.

At the forefront of the technologies is the groundbreaking 116UX TV series, featuring a TriChroma MiniLED X backlight that achieves peak brightness of up to 10,000 nits and covers 97% of the BT.2020 color gamut. As the No. 1 maker of 100-inch+ TVs globally, Hisense equips the 116UX with the Hi-View AI Engine X, delivering advanced picture enhancements such as AI Color Local Dimming and AI 4K Upscaling for an immersive viewing experience.

The U7 PRO and U8 series TVs further build on Hisense's AI expertise. The U7 PRO tuned by Devialet delivers exceptional picture quality with AI Clear Voice enhancing commentary and dialogue in noisy environments, perfect for sports fans and movie lovers. The U8 features 165Hz Game Mode Ultra, designed for gamers and offering smoother gameplay with a high refresh rate, low latency, and dynamic sync for an immersive, lag-free experience.

Hisense's Laser TV L9Q and the PX3-PRO Laser Cinema projector - the world's first ultra-short-throw projector designed for Xbox, incorporates AI-powered 4K Upscaling, AI Noise Reduction, and AI Natural Face technologies to deliver lifelike, precision-driven visuals.

Complementing its visual solutions, The HT SATURN sound system applies AI sound calibration to adapt audio performance to any room, ensuring exceptional clarity and depth tailored to each environment.

AI-Connected Smart Home Solutions

Beyond entertainment, Hisense's AI innovations are revolutionising everyday living through its smart home ecosystem, powered by the ConnectLife platform.

The ConnectLife Hub refrigerator integrates with other smart devices, adding missing ingredients to the shopping list. The AI-powered Dish Designer customizes dinner and sends it to the oven with a single click, while the dishwasher automatically selects the appropriate washing cycle.

In the living room, the smart TV serves as a control hub for managing devices. Through ConnectLife, users can visualize their home in 3D, manage room temperature and humidity, and adjust the AI air conditioner's airflow based on position. The 7-series AI laundry system simplifies washing and drying, optimizing settings and promoting energy-saving habits.

Hisense elevates the smart home ecosystem by equipping large-screen refrigerators, washing machines, and dishwashers with TFT displays, with TFT ovens launching soon. These screen-equipped devices drive seamless integration and offer an intuitive, interactive user experience across connected products.

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. According to Omdia, Hisense has ranked No. 2 globally in total TV shipments from 2022 to 2024, and No. 1 in 100'+ TVs segment from 2023 to 2024. The company has rapidly expanded to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

