American Resources Corporation's ReElement Technologies Expands Rare Earth Oxide Production in Noblesville Facility

ReElement's modular, multi-feedstock refining platform remains the only U.S.-based scalable solution economically separating and purifying both heavy and light rare earth elements

Phase 2 expansion, launched this April, doubles daily production capacity of high-purity (99.5%+) light (Nd, Pr) and heavy (Dy, Tb) rare earth oxides to meet current customer demand

Phase 3, scheduled for completion by May/June, will further increase production capacity by approximately 3x over Phase 2, focusing on magnet-grade rare earths

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources"), through its holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth, critical defense and battery elements, today announced the expansion of operating equipment to meet surging demand for domestically sourced rare earth oxides. ReElement is at the forefront and committed to unlocking and building a secure national supply chain of critical minerals through its scalable, highly efficient and versatile refinery platform - delivering both light and heavy magnet-grade rare earth oxides, battery materials, and other strategic defense minerals including antimony - faster and more efficiently than traditional methods.

This latest equipment expansion showcases the unique modular and scalable nature of ReElement's refining technology, enabling rapid and versatile growth in response to unprecedented demand for domestically produced, ultra-pure rare earth oxides. This entire Phase 2 growth process, from design to commissioning, was completed in under 3 weeks and is doubling the facility's production of finished rare earth oxides. A third phase of expansion is underway, with equipment delivery expected in 6 to 8 week, and projected to triple production levels when compared to Phase 2. This added refining capacity will significantly increase the facility's daily refining volumes of key rare earth elements, including neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb).

Jeff Peterson, COO of ReElement Technologies commented, "By investing in and leveraging our innovative refining technology, our Noblesville facility is able to rapidly scale to meet the unprecedented customer demand we are seeing from our growing customer base. Our team remains committed to driving innovation and continues to push the boundaries of engineering and operational excellence in our progress of refining critical minerals."

Mark Jensen, CEO of ReElement Technologies added, "Our Noblesville facility, located in an urban setting, demonstrates not only the scalability of our technology but also our commitment to environmentally responsible production of both heavy and light rare earth oxides. While the site was not originally intended to be commercial, growing customer demand, especially following recent global trade shifts, has made it an essential part of our operations as we continue developing our larger Marion facility. We're proud to support our nation's access to these critical materials and applaud President Trump for prioritizing this effort through executive action. We're also incredibly thankful to our domestic equipment partners for delivering high-performance refining equipment that meet our exacting standards - often ahead of schedule. Our team remains committed to leading the domestic market with efficient, scalable solutions that promote American manufacturing, national security, and critical mineral independence. This latest expansion highlights the flexibility of our platform and our ability to efficiently respond to increasing demand for high-purity rare earth oxides."

Recent Executive Actions by President Trump Supporting U.S. Mineral Independence:

Executive Order on "Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production"

President Trump has signed an executive order aimed at significantly expanding domestic mineral production to secure America's supply chains and reduce dependence on foreign sources. View Executive Order here.

Executive Order Investigating National Security Risks of Foreign Critical Mineral Dependence

President Trump also issued an executive order initiating a national security investigation into the risks associated with U.S. reliance on imported refined critical minerals and their derivatives. View the Executive Order here.

Learn more about ReElement Technologies' process and technology here - Video.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

