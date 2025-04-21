WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Viatris Inc. (VTRS), a healthcare company, Monday said it has submitted Supplemental New Drug Application to Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for Effexor to treat adults with generalized anxiety disorder (GAD).The company's Phase 3 study of Effexor in patients with GAD conducted in Japan had achieved its primary goal of superiority of anxiolytic effects of Effexor compared to placebo at 8 weeks.Effexor is currently approved in Japan for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX