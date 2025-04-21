Wetouch Technology Inc.: WeTouch Technologies Inc. Secures Transformative $100 Million Supply Agreement with Leading Multinational Electronics Company

WeTouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH), a global leader in high-quality touch display solutions, today announced a landmark supply agreement with a leading multinational electronics company. The agreement is expected to generate approximately $100 million in revenue over the next three years, marking a transformative milestone for WeTouch as it continues to expand its global footprint and strengthen its position in the touch display market.

"This agreement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our sales and technical teams," said Mr. Zongyi Lien, CEO of WeTouch Technologies Inc. "Securing this deal required relentless effort and innovation, and I couldn't be prouder of what our team has achieved. This partnership not only validates our technology but also sets the stage for future growth and success."

As part of the agreement, WeTouch will supply three distinct product models to meet varying customer needs: 3.7-inch, 7-inch, and 10-inch touchscreen displays. These sizes are designed to support a range of applications across industrial, commercial, and consumer electronics sectors.

WeTouch Technologies Inc. has been at the forefront of touch display innovation, serving a diverse range of industries with its advanced touchscreen solutions. With a strong focus on quality and customer satisfaction, the company has consistently delivered profitable results, supported by a robust cash reserve and strategic investments in research and development. The recent expansion into international markets, including a new manufacturing facility in Vietnam, positions WeTouch to meet growing global demand and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

