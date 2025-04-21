Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2025) - Gold Finder Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("Gold Finder" or the "Company"), formerly GoldON Resources Ltd., is pleased to announce that effective at the opening of trading, the Company's shares will begin trading under the name Gold Finder Resources Ltd. and that the trading symbol is unchanged.

The new CUSIP and ISIN numbers for the Company's common shares are 38059A107 and CA38059A1075, respectively.

"The launch of Gold Finder marks an exciting milestone as we hit the ground running," said Greg Lytle, President of Gold Finder. "We have already submitted an exploration permit for our 100%-owned Slate Falls property where, as previously reported, fieldwork has identified at least 18 gold occurrences over a 10-kilometre trend that have produced chip, channel, and drill core sample assays grading up to 861.3 grams per tonne gold1."

About Gold Finder Resources Ltd.

Gold Finder is a mineral exploration company focused on discovery-stage properties. Our goal is to add value by defining or redefining the exploration opportunity, maintain ownership control during the value creation phase of discovery, and then source a well-financed partner capable of accelerating discovery, resource definition, and development.

For more information, you can visit our website at goldfinderresources.com, download our investor presentation, and follow us on X at https://x.com/GoldFinderRes.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Gregory Lytle"

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Referenced Source:

News release of November 5, 2019: GoldON Highlights Exploration Opportunity at Slate Falls Gold-Silver Project

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/249157

SOURCE: Gold Finder Resources Ltd.