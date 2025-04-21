WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) has launched HemoSphere Alta Advanced Monitoring Platform with predictive, artificial intelligence based algorithms that can help clinicians address blood pressure instability and optimize blood flow to help avoid potential life-threatening situations during procedures. This advanced hemodynamic monitoring technology is the first major product launch from the Advanced Patient Monitoring business since its acquisition by BD.The HemoSphere Alta platform also includes the Acumen Hypotension Prediction Index software that predicts when a patient could have a low blood pressure event.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX