HEICO Corporation Acquires Aircraft Interior Display Company

HEICO Corporation today announced that its Mid Continent Controls, Inc. ("MC2") subsidiary acquired all of the ownership interests of Rosen Aviation, LLC ("Rosen") for cash consideration paid at closing. Further terms and financial details were not disclosed.

HEICO stated that it expects the acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within the year following acquisition. The transaction marks HEICO's fourth acquisition in the past six months.

Eugene, OR-based Rosen designs and manufactures in-flight entertainment (IFE) products, principally in-cabin displays and control panels, for the business and VVIP aviation markets. The company will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of MC2, which is a niche designer and manufacturer specializing in proprietary in-cabin power and entertainment components and subsystems for business jets.

The two businesses believe they can achieve important synergies, including, but not limited to, offering a larger set of aircraft interior IFE solutions integrating their respective products to offer state-of-the art designs and equipment to aircraft manufacturers, operators, completion centers and sub-system suppliers.

Founded 45 years ago in 1980, Rosen enjoys a unique pedigree in the business and VVIP aircraft markets through its widely recognized and innovative product lines installed as standard equipment on a significant aircraft base of both in-production and legacy aircraft.

MC2 and Rosen are part of the HEICO Electronic Technologies Group's Radiant Power family of companies. Thomas Hemphill, MC2's President, will lead both businesses.

Mesirow acted as sole financial advisor to the sellers.

HEICO Corporation is engaged primarily in the design, production, servicing and distribution of products and services to certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries through its Hollywood, Florida-based Flight Support Group and its Miami, Florida-based Electronic Technologies Group. HEICO's customers include a majority of the world's airlines and overhaul shops, as well as numerous defense and space contractors and military agencies worldwide, in addition to medical, telecommunications and electronics equipment manufacturers. For more information about HEICO, please visit our website at https://www.heico.com.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and contingencies. HEICO's actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others: the severity, magnitude and duration of public health threats, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; our liquidity and the amount and timing of cash generation; lower commercial air travel, airline fleet changes or airline purchasing decisions, which could cause lower demand for our goods and services; product specification costs and requirements, which could cause an increase to our costs to complete contracts; governmental and regulatory demands, export policies and restrictions, reductions in defense, space or homeland security spending by U.S. and/or foreign customers or competition from existing and new competitors, which could reduce our sales; our ability to introduce new products and services at profitable pricing levels, which could reduce our sales or sales growth; product development or manufacturing difficulties, which could increase our product development and manufacturing costs and delay sales; cybersecurity events or other disruptions of our information technology systems could adversely affect our business; and our ability to make acquisitions, including obtaining any applicable domestic and/or foreign governmental approvals, and achieve operating synergies from acquired businesses; customer credit risk; interest, foreign currency exchange and income tax rates; and economic conditions, including the effects of inflation, within and outside of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries, which could negatively impact our costs and revenues. Parties receiving this material are encouraged to review all of HEICO's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to filings on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

