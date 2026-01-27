HEICO Corporation Completes Axillon Fuel Containment Acquisition

Business to be renamed Rockmart Fuel Containment

MIAMI, FL AND ROCKMART, GA / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A)(NYSE:HEI) today announced that its Electronic Technologies Group completed its previously announced acquisition of Axillon Aerospace's Fuel Containment Business. Axillon Fuel Containment will be renamed Rockmart Fuel Containment, LLC ("Rockmart").

HEICO stated that it expects the acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within the year following the closing. The acquisition further expands HEICO's presence within the growing defense industry, as Rockmart's solutions assist the U.S. Department of War with its programs.

Terms and financial details were not disclosed. As previously reported, the sellers retained Axillon Aerospace's Engineered Composites business.

Headquartered in Rockmart, GA, Rockmart employs approximately 530 people in its nearly 600,000 square-foot facility. For over 80 years, Rockmart has been the standard for self-sealing and crashworthy fuel cell technology for the U.S. military, as well as aircraft and defense manufacturers.

Rockmart designs and manufactures military specification ("MIL-SPEC") fuel systems for US-built military aircraft, select commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles. Its crashworthy and ballistically tolerant fuel cells are deployed on a broad range of aircraft and defense platforms, including, among many others, the F-16, F-15, F/A-18, CH-47 Chinook, KC 135, B-52, AH-64 Apache, V-22 Osprey and the Bradley Fighting Vehicle. The business also specializes in sealants used in aerospace and defense applications.

Eric A. Mendelson and Victor H. Mendelson, HEICO's Co-Chairmen and Co-Chief Executive Officers remarked, "We eagerly welcome the Rockmart team to the HEICO family. Rockmart's mission-critical, self-sealing and crashworthy technologies expand HEICO's mission-critical defense capabilities."

Tom Holst, Rockmart's General Manager, stated, "We are thrilled to join the HEICO family. HEICO's culture, commitment to customer service, and focus on quality align with how we serve our customers."

HEICO Corporation is engaged primarily in the design, production, servicing and distribution of products and services to certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries through its Hollywood, Florida-based Flight Support Group and its Miami, Florida-based Electronic Technologies Group. HEICO's customers include a majority of the world's airlines and overhaul shops, as well as numerous defense and space contractors and military agencies worldwide, in addition to medical, telecommunications and electronics equipment manufacturers. For more information about HEICO, please visit our website at https://www.heico.com.

