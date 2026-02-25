

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HEICO CORP (HEI-A) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $190.19 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $167.96 million, or $1.20 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.5% to $1.179 billion from $1.030 billion last year.



HEICO CORP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $190.19 Mln. vs. $167.96 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.35 vs. $1.20 last year. -Revenue: $1.179 Bln vs. $1.030 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News