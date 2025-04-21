BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Fiserv, Inc. (FI), a provider of payments and financial services technology, together with the Kansas Office of the Governor, on Monday announced their plan to open a new strategic fintech hub in Overland Park, a suburb in the Kansas City metropolitan area.Frank Bisignano, CEO of Fiserv, said: 'The greater Kansas City Metro area offers a dynamic environment with a growing population of tech talent, making it the ideal location for Fiserv's next strategic fintech hub.'The new site, which includes 427,000 square feet of space across two buildings, is anticipated to be opened later this year. The new hub is expected to create around 2,000 jobs.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX