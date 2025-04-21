WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG), a restaurant company, on Monday announced that it has signed a development agreement with restaurant operator Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. to open restaurants in Mexico. Chipotle is expected to open its first location in Mexico by early 2026.Under the deal, the company plans to begin exploring additional expansion markets in the region.Nate Lawton, Chief Business Development Officer at Chipotle, said, 'The country's familiarity with our ingredients and affinity for fresh food make it an attractive growth market for our company.'Chipotle currently runs more than 3,700 restaurants and plans to open 315 to 345 new locations this year. Its long-term goal is to expand to 7,000 restaurants across the U.S. and Canada.In the pre-market trading, Chipotle is 0.64% lesser at $47.86 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX