WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) and Moody's Corporation announced on Monday that they have partnered to develop the first large-scale, independent risk assessment solution for private credit investments.This initiative addresses growing investor demand for consistent standards and reliable tools amid the rapid expansion of the private credit market.The collaboration integrates MSCI's extensive private capital dataset, covering over 2,800 funds and 14,000 companies, with Moody's EDF-X credit risk models. The result is a unique offering that delivers transparent, third-party risk insights at the individual company and facility level.Leaders from both firms emphasized the solution's role in enhancing transparency and helping investors make better-informed decisions. This new risk assessment tool is separate from Moody's Ratings services provided to market issuers.Monday, MSCI closed at $533.48, down 2.45%, and is currently trading flat in after-hours on the NYSE.