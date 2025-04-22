TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor's unit Hino Motors and Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus, a Daimler Truck subsidiary, are nearing the finalization of a merger agreement, according to Nikkei Asia.The two companies plan to create a holding company for their truck operations, targeting a listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime market by April 2026, the report said.The report noted that the companies are expected to finalize the merger agreement as early as May. Following the transaction, the new holding company will fully own both Hino Motors and Mitsubishi Fuso.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX