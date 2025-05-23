TOKYO, May 23, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - AISIN Corporation, DENSO CORPORATION, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Woven by Toyota, Inc. ("Five Toyota Group Companies") today announced the launch of the Toyota Software Academy to strengthen AI and software-centered human resource development. As a complementary effort, Toyota is also launching the Global AI Accelerator (GAIA) to significantly expand investments in AI research and development, accelerating innovation. Through both of these efforts, the Five Toyota Group Companies will collaborate to nurture AI and software professionals, and use AI to create better products (including AI-enabled products) aimed at achieving a society with safety, security, and freedom of mobility for all.1. Human Resource Development by the Toyota Software AcademyToyota Software Academy aims to nurture AI and software professionals who understand not only software technology but also hardware technology, embodying the essence of future automotive expertise.(1) Providing Practical Education Programs for Hands-On LearningFive Toyota Group Companies will offer about 100 training courses where participants can learn practical knowledge areas such as AI, data security, and vehicle regulations. For example, in the data-driven autonomous driving software development course, participants will learn knowledge as well as specialized AI and control theory, and by implementing their own programs in actual vehicles, they will gain hands-on experience in building cars that prioritize safety and quality while experiencing the joy of making cars.(2) Creating Opportunities for AI and Software Professionals Worldwide and Supporting Career DevelopmentFive Toyota Group Companies will bring together high-level AI and software professionals, providing opportunities to learn from each other and consider various career paths. Additionally, the academy will help participants' challenges by visualizing skills through collaboration with each company's career development system, such as DENSO's unique skill certification program, "SOMRIETM," and educational recommendations powered by AI.2. Toyota's Global AI Accelerator (GAIA)GAIA aims to rapidly accelerate the use of AI by significantly boosting investment in research, development, human resource development and implementation of AI systems throughout every part of Toyota. Rooted in the idea of Toyota's longstanding practice of Jidoka: automation with a human touch, GAIA's efforts will both amplify team member productivity and help create new AI-enabled products. GAIA will initially focus on 11 categories: AD/ADAS, Business Software Development, Customer Relations, Knowledge Retention and Transfer, In-Vehicle Agents, Material Discovery, Manufacturing, Novel Mobility, Office Productivity, Robotics, and Vehicle Engineering, with more categories planned.3. Comments from the Leaders of the Five CompaniesDr. Gill Pratt, Toyota's Chief Scientist said, "There is tremendous enthusiasm across global Toyota for leveraging AI to improve speed and efficiency in everything from manufacturing to design to office work, and to create new products that utilize AI. While we cannot predict the future, especially in AI, we can prepare for it and ensure we bring our best traditions to the table, putting people at the heart of technological change. By working together as one team, transcending organizational boundaries and national borders, we will provide greater value to our customers through AI and improve happiness for all."Yoshihisa Yamamoto, Chief Technology Strategy Officer of AISIN, stated that "We are advancing the development of more highly skilled engineers in the areas of vehicle actuators, control, and software, which are AISIN's strengths in order to realize our management philosophy of 'Bringing excitement to mobility and smiles to the future'. By participating in the Toyota Software Academy AISIN aims to cultivate many engineers who can develop technologies with a holistic view of the vehicle. This will contribute to the evolution of mobility technologies, including electrification and intelligence, and enable AISIN to provide attractive products to customers."Atsushi Hayashida, Chief Software Officer (CSwO) of DENSO said, "DENSO is not only advancing the in-vehicle software technology that we have developed over the past 40 years, but also providing opportunities for each and every software engineer to learn and grow so that they can continue to improve their knowledge and skills for the future mobility society where people everywhere can feel happy. We also provide a place for each software engineer to learn and grow so that they can continue to improve their knowledge and skills. In collaboration with the Academy, we will not only strengthen our own human resource development, but also contribute to the development of software human resources in the industry as a whole."Eiji Matsuzaki, Chief Executive Officer of the Digital Solutions Division at Toyota Tsusho, stated "Toyota Tsusho has been engaged in software development and engineer training primarily overseas. With the evolution of AI, the ways of developing software and the necessary knowledge and know-how are constantly changing, requiring not only an update of the knowledge and know-how accumulated so far but also further advancement. Hiroaki Okuchi, Chief Customer Officer of Woven by Toyota said, "Woven by Toyota is working to build a safe, secure, and human-centered mobility society through software-driven technologies and business initiatives. Through this academy, we hope to share our strengths in areas like software and AI, and help develop the next generation of talent. We're excited to open up these efforts to many more like-minded partners so that we can grow and weave the future of mobility, together."