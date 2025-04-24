The Japanese automotive components and systems manufacturer began testing its proprietary organic perovskite solar modules in what will be a 30 kW outdoor field trial at one of its facilities in Anjo. Japan's Aisin Corporation, an automotive components and systems manufacturer, has begun testing its in-house developed perovskite solar modules. The outdoor tests will monitor power generation and performance within a PV system, ease of installation, and grid-connected operation. "Aisin's perovskite solar cells feature high power generation efficiency, which is realized through more than 20 years ...

