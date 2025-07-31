

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - AISIN reported first quarter profit to owners of parent of 39.6 billion yen compared to 13.7 billion yen, a year ago. Basic earnings per share was 52.31 yen compared to 16.92 yen. Revenue was 1.22 trillion yen, an increase of 3.1% from last year.



For fiscal 2026, the company projects: profit to owners of parent of 125.0 billion yen, earnings per share of 164.98 yen, and revenue of 4.9 trillion yen.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News