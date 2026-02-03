

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Aisin Corporation (ASEKF) released a profit for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY107.375 trillion, or JPY144.61 per share. This compares with JPY49.779 trillion, or JPY63.14 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to JPY3.769 trillion from JPY3.602 trillion last year.



Aisin Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY107.375 Tn. vs. JPY49.779 Tn. last year. -EPS: JPY144.61 vs. JPY63.14 last year. -Revenue: JPY3.769 Tn vs. JPY3.602 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 164.98 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 4.900 T



