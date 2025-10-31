

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Aisin Corporation (ASEKY.PK), Friday announced financial results for the first half of the fiscal year 2026.



For the six months ended September 30, 2025, profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent amounted to 69.811 billion yen compared to last year's 8.069 billion yen.



On per share basis, basic earnings increased to 93.19 yen from 10.11 yen in the previous year.



Operating profit stood at 96.060 billion yen compared to 56.199 billion yen in the prior year.



Revenue went up to 2,472.07 billion yen from 2,352.51 billion yen in the earlier year.



Aisin's stock closed at $17 on the OTC Markets.



