

Inauguration Ceremony at Government Middle School, Aklimpur, in Sohna Block of Gurugram District of Haryana, India

DELHI, Apr 22, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Olympus Medical Systems India Pvt. Ltd. (OMSI), an Olympus Group company, today announces the successful inauguration of newly constructed washrooms at eight government schools across major locations in India. This milestone is part of OMSI's corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Program. By actively supporting community well-being and education through long-standing projects, OMSI and Olympus Corporation (Olympus), remain dedicated to supporting the next-generation education in India.The WASH Program, a decade-long CSR project by OMSI, focuses on enhancing school infrastructure by constructing and renovating washrooms to ensure that students - especially girls - have access to clean and safe sanitation facilities. This initiative addresses critical challenges in sanitation, hygiene, and child health that directly impact education. Several reports highlight that one in four girls in India drop out of school due to inadequate toilet facilities, underscoring the vital importance of this initiative for promoting gender equality and educational continuity.Over its fiscal year which ended in March 2025, the 10th year since the program began, OMSI constructed washrooms in eight government schools across four major locations - Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai. This initiative provides improved sanitation facilities for over 2,700 students and ensures better hygiene standards for the school communities. The inauguration for these schools took place in March 2025, attended by OMSI leaders, school headmasters, and other officials. Over the past decade, the company has contributed to creating hygienic learning environments for approximately 7,000 students across 30 schools through this program.Additionally, OMSI's Olympus Arogya Bachpan (Disease-Free Childhood) Program, provided health check-ups, distributed nutrition kits, and held awareness sessions on essential topics such as personal hygiene and safety for approximately 450 students across two schools. This program, initiated in 2018, aims to improve student well-being through hygiene education, child safety awareness, and health check-ups, helping to combat malnutrition and instill lifelong healthy habits.Since its establishment in 2009, OMSI has remained committed to enhancing health, hygiene, and awareness through these activities, positively impacting thousands of children across India and enabling them to pursue their education in a safe and hygienic environment."We at Olympus believe that every child deserves the opportunity to grow up healthy and to receive a quality education. Through our CSR programs, we are proud to contribute to a brighter, healthier future for children and communities across India," said Naoshi Kikumoto, Managing Director, OMSI.Together with Olympus, OMSI will continue advancing global corporate citizenship to make people's lives healthier, safer, and more fulfilling across India and beyond.Olympus' Other CSR activities in India:Beyond its ongoing efforts in areas of hygiene and sanitation, OMSI also played a crucial role in supporting India's healthcare infrastructure. In its fiscal year which ended in March 2025, the company supported the Saairaam Cancer Foundation in Salem, Tamil Nadu, and JIPMER (Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research), Pondicherry, by donating a Laparoscopic System and contributing to ENT (ear, nose and throat) cancer screening initiatives, respectively. These efforts aim to enhance cancer awareness, early detection, and treatment in underserved regions.During the COVID-19 pandemic, in its fiscal year ended in March 2021 and 2022, OMSI supported Civil Hospital Gurgaon, with Antigen Test Kits, Viral Transport Medium Kits, canopy tents for testing camps, and rental vehicles for transporting samples and lab technicians. The company also donated a fully equipped ambulance, solar lights and other essentials to support the Earth Saviours Foundation. Furthermore, OMSI focused on strengthening infrastructure at Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) in remote areas across the country. It also provided basic sanitation facilities at government hospitals in severely affected regions lacking such services.About OlympusAt Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide innovative solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states. For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world. For more information, visit https://www.olympus-global.com/ and follow our global X account: @Olympus_Corp. For media inquiries, please contact:Sanjana GroverOlympus Medical Systems India Pvt Ltdsanjana.grover@olympus.comhttps://www.olympus.in/Public Relations GroupOlympus CorporationGlobal-Public_Relations@olympus.comhttps://www.olympus-global.com/