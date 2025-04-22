Anzeige
Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

Finanznachrichten News

Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Sir Jonathon Band

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Carnival Corporation

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4

Details of the transaction

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of unrestricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $195,000 to be granted to the reporting person in the form of unrestricted shares. The number of unrestricted shares was determined by dividing the grant value by the average of the closing prices of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock over 10 consecutive trading days ending on the date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$0.00

Volume(s)

11,117

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

11,117

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-04-16

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Jason Glen Cahilly

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Carnival Corporation

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4

Details of the transaction

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of unrestricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $195,000 to be granted to the reporting person in the form of unrestricted shares. The number of unrestricted shares was determined by dividing the grant value by the average of the closing prices of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock over 10 consecutive trading days ending on the date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$0.00

Volume(s)

11,117

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

11,117

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-04-16

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Nelda J. Connors

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Carnival Corporation

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4

Details of the transaction

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of unrestricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $195,000 to be granted to the reporting person in the form of unrestricted shares. The number of unrestricted shares was determined by dividing the grant value by the average of the closing prices of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock over 10 consecutive trading days ending on the date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$0.00

Volume(s)

11,117

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

11,117

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-04-16

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Helen Deeble

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Carnival Corporation

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4

Details of the transaction

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of unrestricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $195,000 to be granted to the reporting person in the form of unrestricted shares. The number of unrestricted shares was determined by dividing the grant value by the average of the closing prices of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock over 10 consecutive trading days ending on the date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$0.00

Volume(s)

11,117

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

11,117

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-04-16

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Jeffrey J. Gearhart

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Carnival Corporation

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4

Details of the transaction

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of unrestricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $195,000 to be granted to the reporting person in the form of unrestricted shares. The number of unrestricted shares was determined by dividing the grant value by the average of the closing prices of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock over 10 consecutive trading days ending on the date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$0.00

Volume(s)

11,117

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

11,117

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-04-16

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Katie Lahey

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Carnival Corporation

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4

Details of the transaction

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of unrestricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $195,000 to be granted to the reporting person in the form of unrestricted shares. The number of unrestricted shares was determined by dividing the grant value by the average of the closing prices of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock over 10 consecutive trading days ending on the date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$0.00

Volume(s)

11,117

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

11,117

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-04-16

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Stuart Subotnick

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Carnival Corporation

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4

Details of the transaction

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of unrestricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $195,000 to be granted to the reporting person in the form of unrestricted shares. The number of unrestricted shares was determined by dividing the grant value by the average of the closing prices of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock over 10 consecutive trading days ending on the date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$0.00

Volume(s)

11,117

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

11,117

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-04-16

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Laura Weil

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Carnival Corporation

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4

Details of the transaction

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of unrestricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $195,000 to be granted to the reporting person in the form of unrestricted shares. The number of unrestricted shares was determined by dividing the grant value by the average of the closing prices of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock over 10 consecutive trading days ending on the date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$0.00

Volume(s)

11,117

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

11,117

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-04-16

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Randy Weisenburger

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Carnival Corporation

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4

Details of the transaction

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of unrestricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $195,000 to be granted to the reporting person in the form of unrestricted shares. The number of unrestricted shares was determined by dividing the grant value by the average of the closing prices of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock over 10 consecutive trading days ending on the date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$0.00

Volume(s)

11,117

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

11,117

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-04-16

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Josh Weinstein

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Carnival Corporation

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4A

Details of the transaction: 1

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of performance-based restricted stock units ("PBS RSUs") made pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. Each PBS RSU represents a hypothetical interest in one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The reporting person will be eligible to earn from 0-200% of the target amount of PBS RSUs based upon the extent to which the approved performance measures reach or exceed specified performance goals following the end of the 2025-2027 performance period. The PBS RSUs will accumulate dividend equivalents and may only be settled in shares.

The grant was approved by the Compensation Committees as a total dollar value to be received in the form of PBS RSUs. The number of PBS RSUs was determined by dividing the grant value by the average of the closing prices of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock over 10 consecutive trading days ending on the date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$0.00

Volume(s)

393,386

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

393,386

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-04-16

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

4B

Details of the transaction: 2

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of time vested restricted stock units ("TBS RSUs") made pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. Each TBS RSU represents a hypothetical interest in one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The TBS RSUs will vest on a 3-year pro-rata basis in April 2026, 2027 and 2028. The TBS RSUs will accumulate dividend equivalents and may only be settled in shares.

The grant was approved by the Compensation Committees as a total value to be received in the form of TBS RSUs. The number of TBS RSUs was determined by dividing the grant value by the average of the closing prices of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock over 10 consecutive trading days ending on the date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$0.00

Volume(s)

262,257

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

262,257

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-04-16

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

Doreen S. Furnari

Company Secretary

Carnival Corporation & plc

3655 NW 87th Avenue

MLGL-815

Miami, FL 33178

T: 305.599.2600


