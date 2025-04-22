Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22
Carnival Corporation & plc
Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Sir Jonathon Band
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Carnival Corporation
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4
Details of the transaction
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of unrestricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $195,000 to be granted to the reporting person in the form of unrestricted shares. The number of unrestricted shares was determined by dividing the grant value by the average of the closing prices of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock over 10 consecutive trading days ending on the date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
$0.00
Volume(s)
11,117
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
11,117
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
Off Market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Jason Glen Cahilly
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Carnival Corporation
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4
Details of the transaction
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of unrestricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $195,000 to be granted to the reporting person in the form of unrestricted shares. The number of unrestricted shares was determined by dividing the grant value by the average of the closing prices of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock over 10 consecutive trading days ending on the date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
$0.00
Volume(s)
11,117
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
11,117
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
Off Market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Nelda J. Connors
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Carnival Corporation
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4
Details of the transaction
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of unrestricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $195,000 to be granted to the reporting person in the form of unrestricted shares. The number of unrestricted shares was determined by dividing the grant value by the average of the closing prices of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock over 10 consecutive trading days ending on the date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
$0.00
Volume(s)
11,117
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
11,117
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
Off Market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Helen Deeble
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Carnival Corporation
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4
Details of the transaction
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of unrestricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $195,000 to be granted to the reporting person in the form of unrestricted shares. The number of unrestricted shares was determined by dividing the grant value by the average of the closing prices of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock over 10 consecutive trading days ending on the date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
$0.00
Volume(s)
11,117
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
11,117
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
Off Market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Jeffrey J. Gearhart
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Carnival Corporation
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4
Details of the transaction
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of unrestricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $195,000 to be granted to the reporting person in the form of unrestricted shares. The number of unrestricted shares was determined by dividing the grant value by the average of the closing prices of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock over 10 consecutive trading days ending on the date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
$0.00
Volume(s)
11,117
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
11,117
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
Off Market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Katie Lahey
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Carnival Corporation
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4
Details of the transaction
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of unrestricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $195,000 to be granted to the reporting person in the form of unrestricted shares. The number of unrestricted shares was determined by dividing the grant value by the average of the closing prices of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock over 10 consecutive trading days ending on the date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
$0.00
Volume(s)
11,117
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
11,117
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
Off Market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Stuart Subotnick
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Carnival Corporation
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4
Details of the transaction
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of unrestricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $195,000 to be granted to the reporting person in the form of unrestricted shares. The number of unrestricted shares was determined by dividing the grant value by the average of the closing prices of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock over 10 consecutive trading days ending on the date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
$0.00
Volume(s)
11,117
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
11,117
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
Off Market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Laura Weil
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Carnival Corporation
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4
Details of the transaction
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of unrestricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $195,000 to be granted to the reporting person in the form of unrestricted shares. The number of unrestricted shares was determined by dividing the grant value by the average of the closing prices of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock over 10 consecutive trading days ending on the date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
$0.00
Volume(s)
11,117
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
11,117
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
Off Market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Randy Weisenburger
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Carnival Corporation
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4
Details of the transaction
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of unrestricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $195,000 to be granted to the reporting person in the form of unrestricted shares. The number of unrestricted shares was determined by dividing the grant value by the average of the closing prices of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock over 10 consecutive trading days ending on the date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
$0.00
Volume(s)
11,117
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
11,117
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
Off Market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Josh Weinstein
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Carnival Corporation
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4A
Details of the transaction: 1
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of performance-based restricted stock units ("PBS RSUs") made pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. Each PBS RSU represents a hypothetical interest in one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The reporting person will be eligible to earn from 0-200% of the target amount of PBS RSUs based upon the extent to which the approved performance measures reach or exceed specified performance goals following the end of the 2025-2027 performance period. The PBS RSUs will accumulate dividend equivalents and may only be settled in shares.
The grant was approved by the Compensation Committees as a total dollar value to be received in the form of PBS RSUs. The number of PBS RSUs was determined by dividing the grant value by the average of the closing prices of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock over 10 consecutive trading days ending on the date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
$0.00
Volume(s)
393,386
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
393,386
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
Off Market
4B
Details of the transaction: 2
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of time vested restricted stock units ("TBS RSUs") made pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. Each TBS RSU represents a hypothetical interest in one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The TBS RSUs will vest on a 3-year pro-rata basis in April 2026, 2027 and 2028. The TBS RSUs will accumulate dividend equivalents and may only be settled in shares.
The grant was approved by the Compensation Committees as a total value to be received in the form of TBS RSUs. The number of TBS RSUs was determined by dividing the grant value by the average of the closing prices of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock over 10 consecutive trading days ending on the date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
$0.00
Volume(s)
262,257
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
262,257
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
Off Market
Doreen S. Furnari
Company Secretary
Carnival Corporation & plc
3655 NW 87th Avenue
MLGL-815
Miami, FL 33178
T: 305.599.2600